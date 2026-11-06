Hunting Deer in Missouri in November? Archery Closes During Gun Season

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Deer hunting season in Missouri 2026-27 runs from mid-September into January, but your weapon decides which days you can actually hunt. Archery opens first, then pauses for the main firearms portion, and the calendar is split into named portions that each have their own rules.

This guide lays out each portion in order, then covers permits, bag limits, tagging and CWD in plain terms. Dates come from the Missouri Department of Conservation, which publishes the official regulations booklet each fall.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Missouri 2026-27

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the 2026-27 dates, and MDC published them in a news release. The firearms schedule is split into six portions, listed below.

Portion 2026-27 Dates Firearms Early Antlerless Oct. 9-11 (open counties) Firearms Early Youth Oct. 24-25 Firearms November Nov. 14-24 Firearms Late Youth Nov. 27-29 Firearms Late Antlerless Dec. 5-13 (open counties) Firearms Alternative Methods Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027

Archery runs separately. Archery deer season runs Sep 15-Nov 13, 2026, and Nov 25, 2026-Jan 15, 2027.

Pro Tip: MDC’s detailed fall deer booklet carries county-level information and managed-hunt details. Read it before opening day, because portion names and open-county lists matter.

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Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Missouri

Archery is the longest season on the calendar. It opens Sept. 15 and closes Nov. 13, then reopens Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 15, 2027.

That gap is the part that trips people up. Archery hunters sit out the November firearms portion (Nov. 14-24), so plan your rut-week trip around the gun season or switch weapons.

MDC also lets hunters use alternative methods, including crossbows, in the December-January alternative methods portion. Check the current deer regulations for exactly who may use a crossbow during the regular archery season.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Missouri

Missouri does not run a stand-alone muzzleloader week. Muzzleloaders are legal during the firearms Alternative Methods Portion, Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027.

That portion is open to other alternative methods too, so expect crossbows and other legal equipment in the woods beside you. Hunt it as a late-season, lower-pressure window after the November crowds are gone.

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Firearm Deer Season in Missouri (Rifle and Shotgun)

The main event is the Firearms November Portion, Nov. 14-24, 2026. It is statewide, it is the season most Missouri hunters build their year around, and it opens on a Saturday.

Rifles and shotguns are both legal in this portion. Antlerless-only firearms portions follow in early October and again in early December, and those run only in open counties.

Early Antlerless: Oct. 9-11

November Portion: Nov. 14-24

Late Antlerless: Dec. 5-13

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Missouri

Young hunters get two firearms youth portions: Oct. 24-25 and Nov. 27-29, 2026. MDC’s release notes the Commission approved a change letting the early youth portion move one week earlier in years when it would overlap with Halloween, which is why it is Oct. 24-25 this year.

Youth portions are for hunters who are at least 6 and no older than 15 on the opening day of the early portion, according to MDC’s youth portion rules as quoted by HuntDates. A youth permit and an accompanying adult are part of how the portion works, so check MDC’s regulations booklet for the exact supervision rules.

Hunters with disabilities may qualify for special permits and accommodations. MDC administers those directly, so contact the department for eligibility and application details.

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Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Missouri

Late options are plentiful. Beyond the two antlerless portions, the Late Youth Portion falls on the Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-29, and archery reopens Nov. 25.

The Alternative Methods Portion straddles Christmas and New Year, running Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. If you want holiday-week hunting with fewer hunters afield, this is the window.

Missouri Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Missouri does not divide the state into numbered deer units the way some states do. Instead, county status drives the rules: antlerless portions run in open counties only, and antlerless permit availability varies by county.

Missouri also manages Chronic Wasting Disease through county-based rules, and those county lists can change from year to year. MDC’s fall regulations booklet and its deer pages are the place to confirm your county before you buy permits.

Deer Bag Limits in Missouri

Bag limits depend on permit type, weapon and residency. MDC has said nonresidents using a Nonresident Archer’s Hunting Permit and/or a Nonresident Firearms Any-Deer Hunting Permit may take only one antlered deer across the archery and firearms seasons combined.

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Resident limits and antlerless permit counts are set in the Wildlife Code and published in MDC’s booklet. Read the limits for your county and permit before the season, since antlerless allowances differ by county.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Missouri

Antler point restrictions in Missouri have applied only in certain counties and have changed over time. Check MDC’s antler-point restriction page for the current county list before you hunt.

Even without a point rule, buck limits still apply. Count every antlered deer you take across archery and firearms seasons against your limit.

Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Missouri

Missouri uses permits rather than a single deer tag. Common permits include a Firearms Any-Deer permit, a Firearms Antlerless permit and an Archer’s Hunting Permit, each tied to certain portions.

The alternative methods portion in particular requires a firearms antlerless or any-deer permit. Most hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967 must also show hunter education certification. Fees change, so check MDC’s permit page before buying.

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Nonresident Deer Hunting in Missouri

Nonresidents can hunt Missouri deer with the appropriate nonresident permits. The key limit: Nonresident archers and firearms hunters may take only one antlered deer across both seasons combined, per MDC’s deer page.

Nonresident landowners are treated differently from other nonresidents, according to Hunting Locator. Confirm landowner eligibility with MDC before relying on it.

Where to Hunt Deer in Missouri: Public and Private Land

Missouri’s public hunting land is largely managed through MDC conservation areas, and area-specific regulations are listed in MDC’s regulations booklet. Some conservation areas run managed hunts with their own application and dates.

On private land, get permission from the landowner first, and carry written permission if you can. If you want to compare how neighboring seasons stack up for a combined trip, see the Missouri turkey season guide and the Missouri bear season guide.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Missouri

Missouri landowners and their qualifying family members can hunt deer on their own land under landowner permit rules, which differ from standard resident permits. Landowner eligibility and permit types are set by MDC.

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Even on your own property, season dates, bag limits, tagging and CWD sampling rules still apply. The permit is cheaper or free in some cases, but the rules are the same.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Missouri

Missouri requires hunter orange during firearms deer portions, and MDC publishes the exact requirement on its hunter-orange page. Wear it from the first morning of any firearms portion, including the youth and antlerless portions.

Shooting hours run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, per DeerSeason.org. Legal methods change by portion: the November portion is for rifles and shotguns, while the alternative methods portion opens the door to muzzleloaders, crossbows and other approved equipment.

Sunday Deer Hunting in Missouri

Missouri allows Sunday hunting, and the deer calendar is written in consecutive days. Nov. 14-24 includes both Sundays in that stretch, so no day is skipped.

Check the individual conservation area rules if you plan to hunt public land, since area-specific regulations can add restrictions.

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Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Missouri

Missouri manages CWD with county-based rules, and MDC runs a mandatory sampling program for deer taken in designated areas during opening weekend of the November portion. Mandatory CWD sampling applies for deer harvested opening weekend in designated areas.

Missouri also restricts bringing whole cervid carcasses in from out of state to approved parts only. If you hunt other states, follow carcass import rules before you drive home.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Missouri

Missouri requires every harvested deer to be properly tagged and reported through MDC’s Telecheck system. Complete the tag on the animal and report the harvest on the day you recover it.

Sign and date your permit and attach it to the deer as the rules require. Report the harvest through Telecheck and record the confirmation number. Keep the confirmation with the carcass or meat during transport. Submit a CWD sample if you took your deer in a sampling area on opening weekend.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Missouri

Gun season opens Nov. 14, which lines up with peak rut activity in most years, according to MyWild Report. Bowhunters get a shot at that rut in the weeks right before Nov. 14.

Hunters who prefer quiet woods can aim for the October antlerless weekend, the post-Thanksgiving youth portion or the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 alternative methods window. Late archery, Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, suits patient stand hunters targeting post-rut deer.

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Planning a bigger season? Pair deer with small game using the Missouri rabbit season guide, the dove season guide or the goose season guide.

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