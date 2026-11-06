Arkansas Modern Gun Deer Season Opens Nov. 14: Which Zones Close First?

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Rifle deer season 2026 in Arkansas starts on a Saturday, November 14, in every deer zone. Where it ends depends on your zone, and that is where hunters get caught out. Some zones close as early as November 22, while others stay open through December 28.

Arkansas calls this the modern gun season, and it is the one that allows centerfire rifles. This guide walks you through the 2026-27 dates, zone closings, legal calibers, licenses, orange rules, shooting hours, and how to tag and report your deer. Dates and rules below follow the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) framework as reported in the 2026-27 season listings, so confirm your exact zone before you head out.

Pro Tip: Zone boundaries were redrawn for 2026-27, according to Huntwise. Look up your county on the AGFC zone map before you assume last year’s closing date still applies.

Rifle Deer Season 2026-27 Dates in Arkansas

Modern gun season opens November 14, 2026, in every zone. Closing dates vary by zone from November 22 through December 28, 2026, plus a statewide Christmas holiday hunt December 26-28. That Christmas hunt runs in every zone, and in Zones 16, 16A and 17 it continues straight on from the regular gun season, so gun season there is Nov. 14 to Dec. 28.

Youth hunters get their own early window. The Youth Modern Gun Hunt is November 7-8, 2026, and January 2-3, 2027, statewide. Archery and muzzleloader seasons overlap before and after rifle season, which matters for how you plan your trips.

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Season 2026-27 Dates Youth modern gun Nov. 7-8, 2026 and Jan. 2-3, 2027 Modern gun opener Nov. 14, 2026 (all zones) Christmas holiday gun hunt Dec. 26-28, 2026 Regular archery Sept. 26, 2026 to Feb. 28, 2027

The full Arkansas deer hunting season breakdown covers archery and muzzleloader dates in more detail.

Arkansas Rifle Deer Season by Zone, Unit or Region

Arkansas uses numbered deer zones, and the closing date is the only thing that changes for rifle hunters. The table below lists modern gun segments as compiled by HuntDates from AGFC data. Every zone also gets the December 26-28 reopening, except the zones that run straight through to December 28.

Zones Modern Gun Dates 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 Nov. 14 to Dec. 6; Dec. 26-28 4 and 5 Nov. 14 to Nov. 22; Dec. 26-28 4A, 5A, 14, 15 Nov. 14 to Dec. 13; Dec. 26-28 9, 12, 13 Nov. 14 to Dec. 20; Dec. 26-28 16, 16A, 17 Nov. 14 to Dec. 28

Zones 4 and 5 have the shortest main rifle window, which is why many hunters there push hard on opening weekend. Zones 16, 16A and 17 offer the longest continuous season, running about six weeks.

Key Insight: A few older zone tables online show a November 7 rifle opener. That date belongs to the youth hunt. The adult modern gun opener for 2026-27 is November 14.

Legal Rifles, Calibers and Cartridges for Deer in Arkansas

Modern gun season allows centerfire rifles and shotguns. According to Trail Pro Intel, modern centerfire rifles are now legal in private-land Deer Zones 4 and 5, which previously carried special modern gun restrictions. If you hunt those zones, that is the biggest rifle rule change for 2026-27.

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Public land can be stricter than private land. Wildlife management areas carry their own firearm rules, and AGFC consolidated many WMA deer regulations this year. Read the listing for your specific WMA in the hunting guidebook rather than relying on statewide rules.

Use a centerfire rifle for modern gun season; rimfire rifles are not a deer option.

Muzzleloaders belong to the separate alternative firearms seasons.

Check WMA-specific limits before you bring a rifle onto public ground.

Deer Tags, Permits and Draw Deadlines in Arkansas

Most rifle hunters do not need a draw for a standard deer hunt. Your license includes deer tags, and the zone sets how many antlerless deer you can take. Draw-style permits apply to special hunts and some managed public land opportunities.

Where a permit application exists, deadlines have often passed by fall. One listing notes that the application period ran June 1 to July 1, 2026, and is closed for 2026-27. If you missed it, plan for next year’s window and put the dates on your calendar.

Youth hunters need the free Youth Game Tags, according to Fish and Game Guide’s summary of the AGFC guidebook, which says only hunters ages 6-15 may take deer with a gun during the youth hunt.

Hunting License Requirements and Costs in Arkansas

You need a valid Arkansas hunting license to hunt deer with a rifle. Residents and nonresidents buy through the AGFC licensing system online or through the app. Prices change with the license year, so use the AGFC license page for the exact fee that applies to you.

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Public land adds another layer. Starting July 1, 2026, anyone 16 or older using AGFC WMAs or lakes without a current Arkansas hunting or fishing license must buy a $10.50 WMA Conservation permit, according to AskHunting. If you already hold a hunting license, you are covered.

Planning a multi-species season? The Arkansas turkey season guide covers the spring side of your license year.

Bag Limits and Antler Restrictions During Arkansas Rifle Season

Arkansas allows four deer per season on private land, with no more than two bucks. One report describes a four-deer bag limit as part of what makes the state generous for whitetail hunters, provided you know how rules change by zone. Antlerless limits vary by zone, so check yours.

Antler rules depend on where you hunt. Outside the CWD Management Zone, legal bucks must be button bucks or have at least three points on one side of the rack, while inside the CWD Management Zone there are no antler restrictions. Youth hunters are exempt during the youth hunt, as youths may take any buck with no antler-point or size rules.

Common Mistake: Button bucks count as antlerless deer, but must be checked as a button buck. Checking one as a doe is a reporting error.

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Hunter Education and Age Rules for Rifle Deer Hunting in Arkansas

Hunter education is not optional for most adults. According to the AGFC, hunter education is required of every hunter 16 and older who was born after 1968. You can carry your card or have “HE-Verified” showing in your AGFC license account.

Younger hunters follow the youth rules. Ages 6 to 15 can take deer with a gun during the youth modern gun hunt, with supervision requirements still in force. Mentors must also wear orange.

Blaze Orange Requirements for Rifle Deer Season in Arkansas

The AGFC states the rule plainly: all hunters and mentors must wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange or safety chartreuse above the waist and a blaze orange or safety chartreuse hat, both visible outside coats and other clothes. Orange is required even inside a blind.

The rule reaches beyond deer. As our Arkansas deer season page explains, it applies to anyone afield during an open modern gun or muzzleloader deer season, even squirrel or rabbit hunters. Bowhunters on public land also need orange while a firearm deer season is open.

Put on your orange vest or jacket before leaving the truck. Add the orange hat. Check that both are on the outside of your layers. Keep both on when you walk out to recover a deer.

Legal Shooting Hours in Arkansas

Deer hunting runs from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Hunting is prohibited from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise, per AGFC Code 05.02 as cited by ParcelVision. Use your phone’s sunrise and sunset times for your county, since they shift by several minutes across the state and through the season.

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Shooting near roads is also restricted. One summary lists a ban on hunting within 100 feet of the road centerline, so keep your stand set back from county roads.

Sunday Rifle Deer Hunting Rules in Arkansas

Arkansas permits Sunday hunting on private land, which means the season’s Sundays count as hunting days for most hunters. Public land is different, and WMA listings can limit or restrict what you can do on specific areas. Read the rules for your WMA before you go.

Season dates matter more than the day of the week. In Zones 4 and 5, for example, a short November 14 to 22 window means both weekends carry real value, and Sunday hunting on private ground can matter.

Public Land vs. Private Land Rifle Hunting in Arkansas

Private land follows the zone rules, with the four-deer private-land bag limit. Public land follows both the zone and the WMA listing, and WMA limits can be lower. AskHunting lists a WMA bag of three deer, no more than two bucks, against four on private land.

Rule Private Land Public Land (WMA) Deer bag limit 4, up to 2 bucks 3, up to 2 bucks Baiting Allowed outside CWD limits Banned Rules source Zone tables Zone tables plus WMA listing

On baiting, Arkansas generally allows hunting deer over bait on private land, but baiting is banned on wildlife management areas. Our guide on feeding deer in Arkansas explains the feeding side.

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How Arkansas Rifle Season Differs From Archery, Muzzleloader and Youth Seasons

Archery is the longest window. It runs from September 26, 2026, through February 28, 2027, and has no orange requirement unless a firearm season is open on public land. Early buck-only archery ran August 29-31.

Alternative firearms, the muzzleloader season, runs October 17-25 statewide, with a December segment that depends on zone. Some zones, including 4 and 5, are closed for the alternative firearms season, based on Trail Pro Intel’s report that the alternative firearms season is closed outright in Zones 4 and 5.

Rifle: Opens Nov. 14, zone-specific closing, plus Dec. 26-28.

Opens Nov. 14, zone-specific closing, plus Dec. 26-28. Youth: Nov. 7-8 and Jan. 2-3, ages 6-15.

Nov. 7-8 and Jan. 2-3, ages 6-15. Muzzleloader: Oct. 17-25, plus a zone-based December segment.

Oct. 17-25, plus a zone-based December segment. Archery: Sept. 26 to Feb. 28.

If you also hunt other states, compare with Tennessee’s deer season next door.

CWD Rules and Carcass Transport in Arkansas

Chronic wasting disease rules change what you can haul home. The AGFC states that only deboned meat, cleaned skulls, antlers and finished taxidermy may legally leave CWD zones, and testing is free and voluntary through drop-off locations and taxidermists. Whole carcasses stay in the zone.

The zone has grown. Trail Pro Intel reports that Grant and Sevier counties join the CWD Management Zone, with carcass-transport rules applying to deer taken there. The AGFC code also bars moving a cervid carcass originating in the zone to areas outside it, as AGFC’s code book sets out.

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Pro Tip: Bring a knife, game bags, and coolers if you hunt near a zone line. Deboning in the field or at an AGFC processing location keeps you legal on the drive home. Updates live at the AGFC’s CWD page linked in its season-opener release.

Tagging, Checking and Reporting a Rifle-Harvested Deer in Arkansas

Tag the deer before you move it, then report the harvest through the AGFC app or by phone. Reporting windows are short. One summary says to tag before you move the deer, then check in the AGFC app or by phone within 12 hours. Another source gives 24 hours, so check in as soon as you have a signal and do not wait.

If you drop a deer at a processor or taxidermist, leave a tag with it. The AGFC advises making a tag to leave with the animal when dropping off a checked deer at a processor, deer camp or taxidermist.

Tag the deer at the kill site. Check the harvest in the AGFC app or by phone. Write a carcass tag if you will leave the deer with someone else. Follow CWD zone carcass rules before you travel.

Special program deer, such as bonus deer under management programs, need the program tag attached before you move the animal, according to the AGFC code book.

Rifle Deer Season in Arkansas: Frequently Asked Questions

When does rifle deer season start in Arkansas in 2026?

The modern gun season opens November 14, 2026, in every zone. Youth hunters go first on November 7-8.

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When does Arkansas rifle season end?

It depends on your zone. Closing dates run from November 22 in Zones 4 and 5 to December 28 in Zones 16, 16A and 17, with a statewide Christmas hunt December 26-28.

Can you use a rifle in Zones 4 and 5?

Yes. Modern centerfire rifles are now legal on private land in Zones 4 and 5 for 2026-27.

How much blaze orange do I need?

At least 400 square inches above the waist plus an orange or chartreuse hat, per the AGFC.

Do I need hunter education?

Yes, if you are 16 or older and were born after 1968.

Can I take a whole deer out of the CWD zone?

No. Only deboned meat, cleaned skulls, antlers, and finished taxidermy may leave the zone.

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Your next step is simple: find your zone, mark the closing date, and lay out your orange before November 14. If you hunt elsewhere too, compare notes with Kentucky’s deer season or Texas deer season.

This article, Arkansas Modern Gun Deer Season Opens Nov. 14: Which Zones Close First?, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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