Rabbit Hunting Season in Kentucky: Dates, Limits, and Rules for 2026-27

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Rabbit hunting season in Kentucky is one of the longest small game seasons in the state, and it is often the first hunt a Kentucky kid ever goes on. The season runs from early November into winter, and the dates change depending on which side of the state you hunt.

This article covers the 2026-27 season dates, the species you can hunt, bag limits, license rules, legal weapons, shooting hours, Sunday hunting, and the hunter orange rules that trip up a lot of small game hunters. Every number below comes from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) unless noted.

Important Note: Some third-party hunting sites list different dates or a 6-per-day rabbit limit. The KDFWR rabbit hunting page is the official source, and it lists a daily limit of 4 and a possession limit of 8. Always confirm against the current Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide before you go.

Rabbit Hunting Season Dates in Kentucky

Kentucky splits rabbit season into two zones, so your county decides your opening day. KDFWR’s rabbit hunting page lists the Eastern Zone season as Nov. 1-13 and Nov. 16, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027. The Western Zone runs Nov. 16, 2026, through Feb. 10, 2027.

The short break in the Eastern Zone (Nov. 14-15) is a closure, not a typo. Mark it on your calendar so you do not hunt on a closed weekend.

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Zone Hunting Season Trapping Season Eastern Zone Nov. 1-13 and Nov. 16, 2026 – Jan. 31, 2027 Nov. 16, 2026 – Jan. 31, 2027 Western Zone Nov. 16, 2026 – Feb. 10, 2027 Nov. 16, 2026 – Feb. 10, 2027

Zone size matters when you plan a trip. In a past season summary, outdoor writer Art Lander reported that the Eastern Zone covers 92 central and eastern counties while the Western Zone covers 28 western counties. Check the zone map in the official guide if you hunt near the boundary.

Seasons on Wildlife Management Areas and other public lands not managed by KDFWR can differ from the statewide dates. Check the area’s own rules before you hunt there.

Which Rabbit and Hare Species You Can Hunt in Kentucky

Kentucky has no hares to hunt, only rabbits. According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, the state has three rabbit species, but only the eastern cottontail is found statewide.

The eastern cottontail (Sylvilagus floridanus) is the rabbit most hunters pursue. In KDFWR’s 2021-22 hunter cooperator data, 1,573 of 1,585 harvested rabbits were eastern cottontails. The other two species are the swamp rabbit (Sylvilagus aquaticus) and the Appalachian cottontail (Sylvilagus obsoletus), which show up in far fewer bags.

Habitat tells you where to look. Cottontails favor brushy fencerows, field thickets, abandoned farmsteads, and woodland edges, while swamp rabbits stick to wet lowlands along creeks, rivers, and marshy timber.

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Pro Tip: KDFWR advises hunting the thickest cover in the area. Briars work especially well because they keep many predators out, and native grass mixed into that cover gives rabbits food and places to hide.

Rabbit Hunting Bag and Possession Limits in Kentucky

The daily limit is 4 rabbits, and you can have 8 in possession. KDFWR states both numbers on its rabbit hunting page, and the same limits appear in the department’s small game and furbearer guidance.

Possession counts everything you have on hand, including rabbits in the freezer from earlier trips. A two-day weekend trip with a limit each day puts you right at 8, so you cannot bag a third day’s worth until you use or give away some of what you hold.

Daily limit: 4 rabbits

Possession limit: 8 rabbits

Telechecking: not required for small game, according to KDFWR

Trapping: only rabbits and squirrels may be trapped, and hunting bag limits apply

Trappers have one more rule. KDFWR says trappers must harvest squirrels and rabbits upon capture unless they hold a captive wildlife permit.

Licenses and Permits Required to Hunt Rabbits in Kentucky

You need a valid Kentucky hunting license, and that applies to both residents and nonresidents. You can buy one through the KDFWR website or from a local license agent. For a full breakdown of license types and fees, see our Kentucky hunting license requirements guide.

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Young hunters get a break. Resident and nonresident youth ages 15 and younger may hunt and trap small game without a license for seven consecutive days starting the Saturday after Christmas. They still have to follow all equipment rules and bag limits.

Hunter education is a separate question. One third-party guide says it is required for anyone born on or after January 1, 1975, so confirm your status in the official KDFWR guide before you buy a license. Our Kentucky hunting laws page covers the wider rules.

Legal Hunting Methods and Weapons for Rabbits in Kentucky

Most Kentucky rabbit hunters carry a .22 rifle or a shotgun. KDFWR’s own tips tell hunters to bring the .22 or shotgun to the shoulder slowly once a rabbit is spotted, and to make the shot count.

Dogs are legal for rabbit hunting, and a pack of beagles is the traditional way to do it. One summary of Kentucky regulations also reports that air rifles of .25 caliber and larger are legal for rabbit and other small game, but check the current guide for equipment specifics before you rely on that.

Common Ways Kentucky Hunters Pursue Rabbits

Beagle hunting: Dogs push rabbits out of briars and brush piles, and hunters wait along the edges. Stalking: Often done solo. KDFWR notes it works very well after a snowfall. Still-hunting the edge: Work the line where heavy cover meets a field with food. Slow walking: Moving carefully and pausing often can make rabbits flush from cover, according to a Kentucky early-season tips article.

Falconry is also an option. KDFWR sets a limit of two of any small game or furbearer species per falconer per day, except during fall and winter seasons, when the limits match other methods.

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Shooting Hours and Sunday Hunting Rules for Rabbit Hunting in Kentucky

For small game, KDFWR lists shooting hours as one-half hour before sunrise to sunset unless otherwise noted. That is shorter at the back end than the deer rule, which runs to 30 minutes after sunset, so do not borrow deer hours for a rabbit hunt.

Sunday hunting is generally allowed in Kentucky during open seasons. One state guide says Sunday hunting is allowed statewide on private land with permission, and that some WMAs may restrict it, so check the rules for any public area you plan to hunt.

Common Mistake: Hunters often assume Nov. 14-15 is open in the Eastern Zone. It is not. Season resumes Nov. 16, 2026, so plan opening weekend around Nov. 1-13 or wait for the 16th.

If you hunt after dark, the rules change. Night hunting is limited to certain species such as raccoon and opossum, so rabbits are a daylight hunt only.

Hunter Orange and Public Land Rules for Rabbit Hunting in Kentucky

Rabbit season overlaps with Kentucky’s firearms deer seasons, and that is where hunter orange becomes a legal issue. KDFWR’s general information page lists not wearing hunter orange while hunting squirrel, rabbit, or quail during deer firearms season as a violation.

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The rule requires solid hunter orange visible from all sides on the head, back, and chest. Camouflage-patterned orange does not count unless you add solid orange on those areas. Mesh garments are fine if the openings are no wider than one-quarter inch.

Applies to all hunters and anyone accompanying them in daylight during modern gun, muzzleloader, and youth firearm deer seasons

Applies on the first weekend after Christmas, when youth hunters can also take deer with firearms

Waterfowl and dove hunters are exempt

Not required on a state-owned or managed WMA where firearms hunting for deer, elk, or bear is prohibited

Public land is worth your time. Biologist Rhoden told the Northern Kentucky Tribune that large tracts with good habitat are open to rabbit hunting. Fish and game guides point to the Daniel Boone National Forest and Jefferson, Redbird, and Morehead State Forests as public options.

If you hunt other seasons in the state, our guides to deer hunting season in Kentucky and dove hunting season in Kentucky help you avoid overlapping dates and orange requirements.

Rabbit hunters who want a bigger picture of what else is open can also check our posts on turkey hunting season in Kentucky and bear hunting season in Kentucky.

This article, Rabbit Hunting Season in Kentucky: Dates, Limits, and Rules for 2026-27, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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