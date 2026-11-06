Can Landlords Deny ESA in New Hampshire? Your Rights and Next Steps

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Can landlords deny ESA in New Hampshire? In most cases, no. A “no pets” lease clause does not give a landlord the power to turn away a tenant whose emotional support animal is part of treating a disability.

New Hampshire has no standalone ESA housing statute, which surprises many renters. Your protection comes from two laws working together: the federal Fair Housing Act and the state’s Law Against Discrimination. RSA 354-A is New Hampshire’s Fair Housing law and is enforced by the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights.

This article walks you through when a denial is lawful, what a landlord can ask you for, who pays for damage, and how to push back if you are refused. The tone here is simple: you have real rights, and knowing them makes the conversation with your landlord far easier.

Can Landlords Deny an Emotional Support Animal in New Hampshire?

Generally, a landlord cannot deny your ESA just because the building bans pets. With a valid ESA letter from a licensed mental health professional, a New Hampshire landlord generally cannot deny your accommodation request just because the building has a no-pets policy. The key word is “generally,” because a few narrow exceptions exist.

Think of an ESA request as a request for a reasonable accommodation, not a pet application. The landlord’s job is to look at your disability-related need and the specific animal, not to apply the pet policy as written.

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The sections below cover each exception in detail, so you can tell a lawful refusal from an unlawful one.

ESA vs Service Animal vs Pet: Housing Rules in New Hampshire

These three labels get treated very differently under the law. A pet is covered by your lease, and the landlord can charge pet rent or deposits. A service animal or an ESA is treated as an assistance animal in housing, which changes the rules.

Service animals are individually trained to perform a task directly related to the person’s disability, while emotional support animals do not require specific training. That difference matters a lot in public places, but much less inside your home.

Feature Pet Emotional Support Animal Service Animal Training required No No Yes, task-specific Covered by “no pets” policy Yes No, with valid documentation No Pet rent, fees, deposits Allowed Not allowed Not allowed Public access rights None Limited, venue decides Broad

In housing, ESAs and service animals sit in the same protected category. Your strongest ESA protections are in housing, and they do not extend to most public spaces or workplaces the way service animal rights do.

Federal Fair Housing Act Protections for ESAs in New Hampshire

The Fair Housing Act is your foundation. Under the FHA, housing providers must allow “assistance animals” if someone with a disability needs one to fully enjoy their home, and that category includes service animals and emotional support animals.

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The FHA reaches nearly all rental housing, including apartments, condos, and single-family rentals. HUD enforces it, though you can also bring a private lawsuit.

Important Note: HUD withdrew its detailed assistance animal guidance, FHEO-2020-01 and the earlier FHEO-2013-01. Sources disagree on the date, with the Animal Legal and Historical Center reporting September 17, 2025, and other sources pointing to May 2026. Either way, the Fair Housing Act itself remains fully in effect, and housing providers must still make reasonable accommodations.

The withdrawn notice is still a useful roadmap for what reasonable requests look like. It was issued in January 2020, and it said housing providers may exclude pets or charge pet fees, but not for service animals or other assistance animals.

Because federal enforcement posture can shift, New Hampshire’s own agency matters more than ever, which the next section covers.

New Hampshire Laws on Emotional Support Animals in Rental Housing

New Hampshire does not have an ESA-specific statute. The state relies primarily on the Fair Housing Act and the New Hampshire Law Against Discrimination (RSA 354-A), enforced by the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights.

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The state law requires housing providers to make reasonable accommodations for tenants with disabilities. RSA 354-A provides its own reasonable accommodation protection, enforced by the Commission rather than HUD, and it operates independently of whatever enforcement stance HUD takes in a given year.

No separate state ESA statute

No state-specific waiting period before an ESA letter is valid

State enforcement through the Commission for Human Rights

Federal court remains available as a second path

The Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire also confirms that these laws apply even when a housing provider bans a certain type of animal, such as dogs.

When Can a Landlord in New Hampshire Legally Deny an ESA?

A landlord can say no, but only for specific, documented reasons tied to your actual animal or your paperwork. A landlord can lawfully deny the request if the specific animal poses a direct threat to others’ health or safety, causes substantial property damage, creates an undue financial or administrative burden, or if the documentation is fraudulent or insufficient.

Direct threat: The landlord must point to the individual animal’s behavior, such as a documented bite or aggression, not a general fear of the breed. Substantial property damage: This must be damage that cannot be reduced or removed by another reasonable accommodation. Undue burden: A rare finding that depends on the landlord’s resources and the size of the operation. Insufficient or fraudulent paperwork: Applies when the disability-related need is not reliably documented.

Pro Tip: Ask your landlord to put any denial in writing and state the specific reason. A vague “we don’t allow animals” answer is not a lawful basis on its own and will help your case if you file a complaint.

What a New Hampshire Landlord Cannot Deny an ESA For

Several common reasons for refusal do not hold up. A landlord cannot charge a pet deposit, pet rent, or pet fee for a legitimate assistance animal, and breed, size, or weight restrictions generally cannot be used to deny a properly documented request.

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A blanket “no pets” or “no dogs” policy

The breed of your animal, such as a pit bull or Rottweiler

The size or weight of the animal

The fact that your ESA letter was issued through telehealth

Landlord opinion or discomfort with animals

On that last point, a landlord in New Hampshire cannot deny an ESA letter just because it was issued online. What matters is whether a licensed professional who knows your situation wrote it.

The same logic applies to HOAs and condo boards. Decisions by an HOA to restrict pets, whether a complete restriction or weight and breed limits, are covered by the same principle.

Landlords Exempt From ESA Rules in New Hampshire

A small group of landlords falls outside the rules. Owner-occupied buildings with no more than three units may be exempt from RSA 354-A requirements, and religious organizations and private clubs may also have limited exemptions.

This exemption is narrow. If your landlord lives in a two-unit building and rents you the other half, they may qualify. A property management company or a landlord who lives elsewhere almost certainly does not.

Cardinal Point Property Management notes that most rental arrangements in the Portsmouth area do not qualify for the exemption. If you are unsure, ask the Commission for Human Rights before assuming you have no protection.

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How to Request an ESA Accommodation From a New Hampshire Landlord

A clear, written request protects you. Follow these steps in order.

Get your documentation. Obtain a letter from a licensed mental health professional who has assessed you. Write a short request. State that you have a disability and need an assistance animal as a reasonable accommodation. Attach the letter. Send it by email or certified mail so you have a record. Offer to talk. Be willing to answer reasonable questions about the animal’s behavior. Keep copies. Save every message, reply, and date.

You do not need special words. A plain request that says you are asking for a reasonable accommodation to your pet policy is enough.

Pro Tip: Make your request before you sign the lease or before the animal moves in. It avoids the argument that you broke a policy first and asked later, though you can still request an accommodation after move-in.

What a New Hampshire Landlord Can and Cannot Ask For

Your landlord can verify the need, but they cannot dig into your health history. A housing provider cannot ask about the nature or severity of the disability, demand that the animal demonstrate a task, require specialized certifications, or ask for detailed medical records.

Landlord Can Ask Landlord Cannot Ask A letter confirming a disability-related need Your diagnosis or medical records Reliable documentation from a licensed professional A certificate, ID card, or registry number That you keep the animal under control A demonstration of tasks or tricks Basic details about the animal, such as species A pet deposit, pet rent, or pet fee

One simple rule helps: the landlord confirms that you have a need, never what your condition is. If a request feels like it is probing your health, you can decline that part and still be within your rights.

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What Makes an ESA Letter Valid in New Hampshire?

A valid letter comes from a licensed mental health professional who has a real clinical basis for the recommendation. New Hampshire sets no waiting period, so the letter does not need to be months old.

Typically the letter confirms that you have a disability and that the animal helps with it. It should be on the provider’s letterhead and include their license details, signature, and date. An ESA letter obtained through telehealth is just as valid as one received in person.

You do not need to register your animal. According to Emotional Support Animal.com, registration is not legally required in New Hampshire, and a valid letter from a licensed mental health professional is the only documentation needed.

Fake ESA Letters and Online Registries in New Hampshire

Paying for a vest, ID card, or registry listing does not give you legal rights. While optional ESA registries exist, they do not provide legal protections.

The problem goes beyond wasted money. A landlord can reject paperwork from a site that never evaluated you. FedLaws, summarizing HUD’s withdrawn guidance, notes that certificates and registrations bought from websites with no real clinical relationship are not, by themselves, enough.

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As of the sources reviewed, New Hampshire has not enacted ESA letter mill restrictions or ESA fraud penalties. Even so, a letter that misrepresents your situation can sink an otherwise valid request, so choose a provider who actually assesses you.

Common Mistake: Buying a “certification” package and assuming it replaces a clinician’s letter. It does not, and a landlord is entitled to question it.

Can New Hampshire Landlords Charge Pet Rent, Fees or Deposits for an ESA?

No. An ESA is not a pet in the eyes of the law, so pet charges do not apply. Under both the federal FHA and New Hampshire law, pet rent, pet fees, and pet deposits must be waived for assistance animals.

That covers monthly pet rent, one-time pet fees, and extra pet deposits. It also covers any new “animal” line item a landlord tries to add to your lease.

Your regular security deposit still applies, the same as for any tenant. If a landlord has already charged you pet fees for an ESA, you can ask for a refund in writing and cite the reasonable accommodation request.

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Who Pays for ESA Damage in New Hampshire?

You do. Waived fees do not mean waived responsibility. You are still responsible for actual physical damage beyond normal wear and tear.

The landlord can deduct that damage from your security deposit or bill you for it, the same as damage from a guest or a household member. They cannot charge you in advance for damage that has not happened.

You are also expected to keep your animal from becoming a nuisance. The practical habits are simple:

Clean up after your animal inside and outside

Control noise and behavior around neighbors

Repair or report damage promptly

Take photos at move-in to document the unit’s condition

Can a New Hampshire Landlord Evict You Over an ESA?

A landlord cannot evict you simply because you have an ESA or because you asked for an accommodation. That would be discrimination and, in many cases, retaliation.

They can act if the animal itself becomes a problem. If an animal is disruptive to other tenants or poses a direct threat, the housing provider may be justified in refusing to let it stay or taking steps toward eviction. That requires real conduct, not general dislike.

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If you receive a notice that mentions your ESA, do not ignore it. Respond in writing, keep records, and contact the Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire or the Commission for Human Rights quickly, since deadlines apply.

What to Do If Your New Hampshire Landlord Denies Your ESA

Start by staying calm and getting the denial in writing. Then work through these steps:

Ask for the reason. Request a written explanation tied to your specific animal or paperwork. Fix what can be fixed. If the issue is thin documentation, ask your provider for a fuller letter. Send a follow-up. Politely restate your request and cite the Fair Housing Act and RSA 354-A. Get help. Contact the Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire or a local legal aid office. File a complaint. Use the process in the next section if the landlord will not budge.

Many disputes end after a clear letter that shows the landlord you know the rules. Keep every message in case the matter goes further.

How to File an ESA Housing Complaint in New Hampshire

You have more than one route. Tenants can pursue a complaint through the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights or federal court regardless of HUD’s enforcement posture.

The state complaint is often the most direct path. According to USA Service Dogs, the Commission has a 180-day filing deadline, so act promptly after a denial. A New Hampshire ESA guide from that site summarizes the process, and you should confirm the current deadline directly with the Commission.

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Before you file, gather what you have:

Your written accommodation request and the landlord’s reply

Your ESA letter

Lease pages that mention pets

Receipts for any pet fees you were charged

Dates and details of any conversations

You can also bring a private lawsuit. Private litigation is still available, and tenants can sue under the Fair Housing Act within two years of a discriminatory act. For other local animal rules that may touch your household, see our guide to backyard chicken laws, which shows how animal rules vary by place.

If you are denied, you are not out of options. A written request, solid paperwork, and a prompt complaint put you in a strong position to keep your animal and your home.

This article, Can Landlords Deny ESA in New Hampshire? Your Rights and Next Steps, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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