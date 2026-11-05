Big Cat Ownership Laws in Nevada: What State and Federal Law Allow

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Big cat ownership laws in Nevada have a reputation for being nearly nonexistent, and for years that reputation was close to accurate. Nevada is one of five states that, as of a recent state-by-state review, still has no state rule reaching a tiger or lion. That does not mean you can buy one and park it in the backyard.

Since December 20, 2022, federal law has done what Nevada never did. The Big Cat Public Safety Act bans private possession and breeding of most big cats, and it bans public contact with cubs. Nevada’s silence is now mostly irrelevant for tigers, lions, leopards, and jaguars.

This article lays out what you can and cannot do, which species are covered, who is exempt, and who will show up at your door if you break the rules. It also covers the smaller cats, like servals and bobcats, where state and local rules still matter a great deal. For other Nevada animal rules, see our guides on goat ownership in Nevada and hedgehog ownership in Nevada.

Important Note: Sources disagree about Nevada’s state-level rules. Some websites say a 2021 “Senate Bill 344” banned private big cats in Nevada, but a recent state-by-state review of the statutes still describes Nevada as having no state rule covering tigers or lions. This article follows the statute-based reading and treats the federal ban as the controlling rule. Confirm any specific citation with the Nevada Department of Wildlife before you act.

Are Big Cats Legal to Own in Nevada?

At the state level, Nevada does not ban tigers or lions. A statute-by-statute review from Beastly Facts finds that Nevada’s no-permit list clears “All felines, except mountain lions and bobcats”, so a tiger needs nothing from the state. Big Cat Rescue’s state chart says the same thing in different words: Nevada requires a permit for bobcat possession and exempts other small felines.

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The legal answer for you, though, is no for almost everyone. Federal law now overrides the state’s gap. If you are an ordinary private person without a pre-2023 registration, you cannot lawfully acquire, breed, or keep a tiger, lion, leopard, jaguar, or cheetah in Nevada.

Some older articles still claim you can own a tiger in Nevada if the city allows it. That advice predates the federal law and is out of date.

Which Big Cats Does Nevada Law Cover?

Nevada’s own code does not list tigers or lions. It does name two native cats: the mountain lion (cougar) and the bobcat. The cougar, Puma concolor, is a Nevada game mammal, and the Department’s written consent is required under NRS 503.597, according to Beastly Facts’ review of the statute.

The federal Big Cat Public Safety Act covers a wider set. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service applies it to lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, clouded leopards, jaguars, cougars, and any hybrid of those species. That is the list that matters for your decision.

Cat Nevada State Rule Federal Big Cat Public Safety Act Tiger, lion, leopard, jaguar No state permit required Covered; private possession banned Cougar (mountain lion) Department written consent needed Covered Bobcat Permit required Not covered Serval, caracal, lynx No state permit; local rules apply Not covered

Is Private Ownership of Big Cats Banned in Nevada?

Nevada does not ban it by statute, but the practical answer is yes, because of federal law. Big Cat Rescue summarizes the current picture bluntly: even in states with no rules, all private owners are banned from owning big cats. That is the effect of the 2022 federal Act.

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Nevada sits with Wisconsin, Alabama, Oklahoma, and North Carolina in the group of states with no state rule on tigers or lions. In each, Beastly Facts concludes that the federal Act is the whole answer. For you, that means a Nevada address does not create a loophole.

Federal Big Cat Law and How It Applies in Nevada

The Big Cat Public Safety Act amended the Lacey Act and the Captive Wildlife Safety Act. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as summarized in our own Nevada cougar ownership guide, the Act makes it illegal to privately possess or breed big cats and prohibits public contact with big cats, including cubs.

The Service’s guidance is direct about acquisitions. The Act does not allow pre-Act owners to acquire additional big cats after December 20, 2022, and only registered pre-Act cats may stay in private hands.

Federal law applies the same way in Reno, Las Vegas, and rural Nye County. A state gap does not weaken it. If Nevada wildlife officers or federal agents find an unregistered tiger, the question is a federal one first.

Pro Tip: Start with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Big Cat Public Safety Act guidance before you read any Nevada page. It controls the question for tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, cougars, and their hybrids.

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Big Cat Permit and License Requirements in Nevada

For a tiger or lion, Nevada does not issue a private-keeper permit, and federal law would not let you use one anyway. Nevada’s permit system applies to the native cats and to wildlife generally. The Nevada Department of Wildlife publishes its live wildlife possession instructions, which describe holding and handling facilities and enclosure rules for bobcats, mountain lions, and black bears.

Big Cat Rescue’s chart lists the state’s fee structure for those licenses: non-commercial licenses at $5.00 per year and commercial licenses at $100 per year. That chart does not carry a clear date, so confirm current fees with the Department before applying.

If you are importing any wildlife, NAC 503.110 restricts importation, transportation, and possession of certain species. The Department’s wildlife importation permit instructions reproduce that rule.

Who Is Exempt From Nevada Big Cat Laws? (Zoos, Sanctuaries, Exhibitors)

The federal Act exempts a defined set of holders. Those include state colleges, universities, and agencies, wildlife rehabilitators, veterinarians, and facilities that meet the Act’s sanctuary and zoo standards. The Fish and Wildlife Service lists them in its Act guidance.

These exemptions come with conditions. Exempt facilities cannot allow public contact with cubs or breed cats outside approved programs. A roadside operator selling photo sessions does not qualify.

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Nevada’s wildlife rehabilitation rules also matter. The Department issues rehabilitation permits under NAC 504.490 through 504.498, and applicants who need a federal permit must show it or show that approval is pending.

Grandfathered Big Cats and Registration in Nevada

Federal law let existing owners keep their cats if they registered them. According to Beastly Facts, a pre-Act owner who registered a tiger with the Service by 18 June 2023 lives under the Act’s conditions: no breeding, no new animal, and no public contact.

That registration window is closed. If you did not register by that date, you cannot register now, and the cat falls outside the grandfather protection.

Some websites describe a Nevada grandfather clause tied to July 1, 2021. That claim comes from the disputed SB 344 account noted above, so do not rely on it. Registration with the federal Service is the only grandfathering route that matters here.

Can You Own a Big Cat Cub or Hybrid in Nevada?

No, not as a private pet. The federal Act prohibits public contact with big cats, including cubs, and it covers hybrids of the listed species. A tiger-lion cross or a cougar hybrid falls inside the ban.

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Raising a cub yourself does not change the legal status. Our own Nevada exotic pets guide makes the same point: hand-raised and wild-caught animals face the same restrictions. The cat’s size at adulthood is the reason for the rule.

Hybrids of small cats are different. Savannah and Bengal cats come from servals and Asian leopard cats crossed with domestic cats, and they are not federal big cats. Local ordinances still apply to them.

Can You Own a Bobcat, Lynx, Serval or Caracal in Nevada?

You can own some of these, with limits. The bobcat is the exception: Nevada requires a permit for bobcat possession and has a separate bobcat import permit, according to Big Cat Rescue’s state chart. Bobcats are also classed as fur-bearing mammals in Nevada’s wildlife rules.

Servals, caracals, and lynx are not named in the federal Act, and Nevada’s no-permit list clears felines other than mountain lions and bobcats. One legal summary from Fauna Discovery lists servals, caracals, lynx, and hybrid cats as allowed at the state level, with local rules on top.

Bobcat: state permit required, with enclosure standards

Serval and caracal: no state permit, but city and county rules can ban or license them

Lynx: treat as locally regulated; confirm with your county before buying

Cougar: Department written consent required, plus federal coverage

Common Mistake: Buying a serval because “Nevada has no law” and then learning your city requires a wild animal permit or bans the species. Check local code before you pay a breeder.

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City and County Big Cat Rules in Nevada

Local rules are where Nevada gets strict. Our county guide notes that Las Vegas, Clark County, and Henderson maintain stricter exotic pet laws than the state. KTNV reported years ago that Clark County adopted laws restricting most wild and exotic animals, and a legal summary from LegalFix confirms that counties and cities may be more restrictive than state law.

Nevada law also lets counties and cities regulate breeders. NRS 574.353 authorizes annual breeder permits adopted by local ordinance. Read the specific ordinance for your jurisdiction.

Zoning and animal control limits can also apply. Local pet-count caps, such as those summarized by Shouse Law Group for Carson City and Nye County, show how much rules vary between jurisdictions. Call your city or county animal control office before acquiring any exotic cat.

Moving or Transporting a Big Cat Into or Through Nevada

State and federal rules both apply to transport. Under NAC 503.110, importation and transportation of certain species is restricted, and the Department requires an importation permit for regulated wildlife. Bobcats have their own import permit.

For big cats covered by the federal Act, moving an animal across state lines is a federal issue. The Act limits who may hold a covered cat, so a transport carrying a tiger to a private buyer is illegal regardless of the Nevada permit status.

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Registered pre-Act owners and exempt facilities can move cats for veterinary care or approved transfers. Keep your registration paperwork with the animal, and contact the Fish and Wildlife Service before any interstate move.

Who Enforces Big Cat Laws in Nevada?

Three layers enforce these rules. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service enforces the Big Cat Public Safety Act. The Nevada Department of Wildlife handles state permits for bobcats, cougars, and other regulated wildlife, and it publishes its rules and regulations for the public. Local animal control enforces city and county ordinances.

Penalties depend on the violation. For general illegal exotic pet possession, our Nevada exotic pets guide reports misdemeanor charges with up to six months in jail and fines up to $1,000, plus confiscation of the animal. Federal violations carry their own, separate penalties.

If you see a big cat being kept illegally, report it to local animal control or the Nevada Department of Wildlife. For roadside or wildlife encounters more broadly, see our guide to roadkill laws in Nevada.

Recent Changes to Big Cat Laws in Nevada

The biggest change is federal. The Big Cat Public Safety Act took effect when it was signed on December 20, 2022, and the registration deadline for existing owners passed on June 18, 2023. A Beastly Facts review published this month still lists Nevada among the states with no state rule reaching a tiger or lion.

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Some secondary sources describe a 2021 Nevada bill that banned private dangerous wild animals and barred public contact. Our own county guide mentions recent amendments to NAC 503 that prohibit public contact. Because those accounts conflict with the statute review, check the current text of Chapter 503 on the Nevada Legislature website or ask the Department of Wildlife directly.

The safe reading is simple. Do not buy a tiger, lion, leopard, or jaguar in Nevada. For smaller cats, get written confirmation from your city or county before you buy, and keep up with Nevada pet vaccination laws and any other rules that apply to your animal.

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