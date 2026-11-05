Can You Hunt Deer in Texas Before November 7? What Texas Law Requires

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Texas deer hunting season in 2026-27 does not start on one date. Archery hunters head out on October 3, youth hunters get a weekend in late October, and the general season opens November 7 in every zone. Where it ends depends on whether you hunt in the North Zone or the South Zone.

Texas also regulates deer county by county, so a statewide date only gets you part of the way. This article lays out the season windows, bag limits, antler rules, reporting duties and CWD requirements in the order you will need them. Use it to plan the season, then check your county page before you hunt.

Pro Tip: Bookmark the county listing for the county you hunt in the TPWD Outdoor Annual. Bag limits, antler rules and doe days are set there.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Texas 2026-27

The answer to “can you hunt before November 7?” is yes, with the right weapon or status. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department season dates page lists the white-tailed deer calendar below.

Season Zone or Area 2026-27 Dates Archery 252 of 254 counties Oct. 3 – Nov. 6, 2026 Youth-Only Early Statewide (open counties) Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2026 General North Zone Nov. 7, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027 General South Zone Nov. 7, 2026 – Jan. 17, 2027 Youth-Only Late Statewide (open counties) Jan. 4-17, 2027 Muzzleloader-Only 90 of 254 counties Jan. 4-17, 2027 Special Late North Zone Jan. 4-17, 2027 Special Late South Zone Jan. 18-31, 2027

Mule deer run on a separate schedule. Panhandle archery for mule deer runs October 3 through November 20, 2026, according to a Texas feed retailer’s summary of the TPWD dates.

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Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Texas

Archery is the longest early window. It runs October 3 through November 6, 2026, and TPWD lists it as open in 252 of 254 counties. That leaves two counties where this season does not apply, so confirm yours before you climb into a stand.

Archery harvest counts toward your county bag limit. One summary of the 2026-27 rules notes that archery hunters need the $7 Archery Endorsement, per Fish and Game Guide. Check the endorsement price against TPWD’s license page when you buy.

Antlerless deer can be taken with a hunting license tag during archery season in most counties. The exception is any property where antlerless MLDP tags have been issued, where take is by MLDP tag only.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Texas

The muzzleloader-only season runs January 4-17, 2027. It is limited to 90 of 254 counties, so a county on the list matters more here than anywhere else in the calendar.

TPWD broadened the muzzleloader definition for 2026-27 to allow newer muzzleloading technology, according to Fish and Game Guide. Read the definition in the Outdoor Annual before you buy a new rifle for this season.

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Firearm Deer Season in Texas (Rifle and Shotgun)

The general season is the main event. It opens Saturday, November 7, 2026 in both zones. The North Zone closes January 3, 2027, and the South Zone closes January 17, 2027.

The two zones open together, so the extra two weeks in the South Zone is the only difference. Most hunters in the South Zone, which covers South Texas, use those weeks for late rut activity.

Confirm which zone your county is in. Check the county page for bag limit and antler rules. Note the doe days listed for your county. Download the harvest reporting app if your county requires reporting.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Texas

Youth hunters get two special windows. The early youth-only season runs October 30 through November 1, 2026, and the late youth-only season runs January 4-17, 2027, both per TPWD.

The National Park Service describes its own youth hunts at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area as restricted to people 16 or younger, per the NPS hunting page. That page lists dates for the 2025-26 season, so use it for the age rule only and check for updated federal dates.

TPWD does not publish a separate statewide disabled-hunter deer season in the season dates table above. If you hunt with a disability, ask TPWD about accessible hunts and permits before the season.

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Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Texas

The special late season runs January 4-17, 2027 in the North Zone and January 18-31, 2027 in the South Zone. It is limited to antlerless deer and unbranched antlered bucks, which means spikes. TPWD defines an unbranched antlered buck as any buck with an antler having no more than one point.

Antlerless harvest during the general season is tied to designated doe days in each county. For 2026-27, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved expanding doe days from four to 16 in portions of the Post Oak Savannah region, according to FishGame. The expanded period runs November 14-29, 2026.

Key Insight: The Thanksgiving weekend falls inside the expanded doe-day window. If you hunt the affected counties, that is your best chance at antlerless deer under a standard license tag.

Texas Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Texas splits white-tailed deer into a North Zone and a South Zone for general season dates. Some counties are split by a landmark, such as Travis County, where the rules differ east and west of IH 35.

In Travis County, east of IH 35 the bag limit is 4 deer with no more than 2 bucks and 2 antlerless. West of IH 35, it is 5 deer with no more than 2 bucks, per the TPWD Travis County page. That kind of split is why the county page, not a zone map, decides your limits.

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Several of the 2026-27 changes apply only to portions of counties. TPWD’s zone map and county information is the place to confirm exactly which side of a boundary your hunting spot sits on.

Deer Bag Limits in Texas

The statewide annual limit is five white-tailed deer, no more than three of which may be bucks. TPWD notes that bag limits are established by county, and the annual limit does not apply on MLDP properties, per the TPWD white-tailed deer regulations. That page is from the 2023-24 edition, so confirm the figures on your 2026-27 county page.

County limits can be much tighter. Bell County’s North Zone, for example, caps hunters at 4 deer, with no more than 2 bucks and no more than 2 antlerless, all seasons combined, per the TPWD Bell County page.

Common Mistake: Hunters assume the statewide five-deer limit applies everywhere. The county limit governs, and it is often lower.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Texas

Many eastern and central counties use a two-buck limit with only one buck allowed to have an inside spread of 13 inches or greater. TPWD defines a legal buck in those counties as a buck with at least one unbranched antler, or an inside spread of 13 inches or greater, per the TPWD Hunt County page.

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The 13-inch spread rule does not apply to a buck that has an unbranched antler. TPWD also allows a hunter to take one buck with an inside spread of 13 inches or greater in a different county with antler restrictions, without exceeding that county’s bag limit.

If MLDP buck tags have been issued for a property, harvest on that property is by MLDP tag only, and every buck must carry an MLDP tag.

Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Texas

You need a Texas hunting license, and the license covers the deer bag limit. Hunters using MLDP tags must also hold a resident or nonresident general hunting license, per TPWD’s county listings.

Texas hunting license types, exemptions and fees are covered in our Texas hunting license requirements article. Buy your license and any archery endorsement before October 3 if you plan to bowhunt.

Managed lands permits apply only if you hunt a property enrolled in the Managed Lands Deer Program. Ask the landowner which tags apply to your hunt.

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Nonresident Deer Hunting in Texas

Nonresidents can hunt deer in Texas with a nonresident general hunting license. There is no separate nonresident deer tag lottery for general whitetail hunting, and the license includes the full annual bag limit, according to The Inside Spread.

The practical hurdle for out-of-state hunters is land access, not permits. Most Texas land is private, so book a lease, outfitter or guided hunt well before November 7.

Where to Hunt Deer in Texas: Public and Private Land

Texas is mostly private land, and that shapes every deer hunt in the state. Leases, guided hunts and family ranches carry most of the pressure.

Public options exist through state wildlife management areas and federal lands. Lake Meredith National Recreation Area in the Panhandle allows deer hunting under rules set with TPWD biologists, per the National Park Service. Public land often has its own permits and dates, so check the managing agency before you go.

If you are building a broader Texas hunting calendar, our pages on turkey hunting season in Texas and dove hunting season in Texas cover the other fall opportunities.

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Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Texas

Landowners who want more control over their herd can enroll in a TPWD-approved wildlife management plan. According to the earlier animalofthings overview of Texas deer season, MLD permits can allow extended season dates, additional antlerless harvest and more flexible antler restrictions.

Enrollment changes your tagging rules. When MLDP tags are issued for your property, harvest there is by MLDP tag only, and the annual statewide limit does not apply.

If you hunt your own land without MLDP, the same county bag limits, antler restrictions and season dates apply as for any other hunter.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Texas

Texas does not require blaze orange for all hunters in every setting. On federal land at Lake Meredith, the NPS requires all hunters to wear blaze orange clothing during the white-tailed general season and youth seasons, per the NPS hunting page. Check the rules for the specific land you hunt.

TPWD’s Outdoor Annual covers legal shooting hours, means and methods, and air gun and arrow gun regulations. Read the Means and Methods section before the season, especially if you use a newer muzzleloader or an air gun.

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Dove season rules, for comparison, use shooting hours from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset on TPWD’s county pages. Confirm deer hours in the Outdoor Annual rather than assuming they match.

Sunday Deer Hunting in Texas

The TPWD season dates list deer seasons by calendar date without excluding Sundays. That means Sunday hunting follows the same season windows as every other day, subject to county rules and any land-specific restrictions.

November 7, 2026 is a Saturday, so opening weekend includes a Sunday on November 8. Public land managers can set their own rules, so check before a Sunday hunt on a wildlife management area or federal land.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Texas

CWD has been found in white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and red deer in localized parts of Texas, according to the TPWD white-tailed deer regulations. Hunters who harvest susceptible species within CWD zones must bring the animal to a TPWD check station within 48 hours of harvest.

That rule is from the 2023-24 edition of the Outdoor Annual. CWD zone boundaries and requirements are updated as the disease is detected, so confirm the current zone map before you hunt near a known area.

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Know whether your hunt area falls inside a CWD zone.

Plan your trip around check station hours if it does.

Ask your processor about handling rules for carcass parts.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Texas

Reporting is mandatory in some places. In Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties, both buck and antlerless harvest must be reported within 24 hours using the My Texas Hunt Harvest app or its online version, per TPWD.

Antlerless reporting also applies in many other counties. In Travis County, any antlerless deer taken during archery, youth-only, muzzleloader or the four doe days of the general season must be reported within 24 hours, per the TPWD Travis County page.

The Post Oak Savannah counties with expanded doe days also require 24-hour reporting for antlerless deer taken under standard tags, per FishGame. Report right after the harvest, before you start the drive home.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Texas

Opening weekend, November 7-8, draws the most hunters and the most pressure. Deer in heavily hunted areas change patterns fast after the first few days.

For a quieter hunt, plan around the doe days in your county or the two-week special late season in January. The South Zone’s extra two weeks give you time after the North Zone has closed.

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Whatever window you pick, scout your county page first. Season dates, doe days, antler rules and reporting duties can all differ from the county next door. For more Texas options after deer, see our guides to javelina hunting season in Texas and rabbit hunting season in Texas.

This article, Can You Hunt Deer in Texas Before November 7? What Texas Law Requires, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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