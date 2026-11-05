New York Deer Season 2026-27 Opens in September, but Southern Zone Gun Hunting Starts November 21

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Deer hunting season in New York 2026-27 starts in the middle of September, but most hunters carry a gun for the first time on one of two dates: October 24 in the Northern Zone or November 21 in the Southern Zone. Every season date, tag, and weapon rule depends on which side of that zone line you hunt.

The rules also changed this year. DEC adopted new regulations to increase harvest of antlerless deer and improve its ability to manage abundant deer populations. That affects how many tags you hold, when you can use them, and how you earn a second buck.

This article walks through the 2026-27 calendar by weapon, then covers zones, bag limits, licenses, blaze orange, CWD rules, and reporting. Use it alongside the DEC regulations guide before you head out.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in New York 2026-27

New York splits its deer calendar into a Northern Zone and a Southern Zone, and the two run on different schedules. The table below shows the main seasons as published by DEC and compiled by hunting-data sites that cite DEC’s tables.

Season Northern Zone Southern Zone Early antlerless No season Sept. 12 to 20 (designated WMUs) Bowhunting Sept. 27 to Oct. 23; Dec. 7 to 13 (select WMUs) Oct. 1 to Nov. 20; Dec. 14 to 22; Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 Youth firearms Oct. 10 to 12 Oct. 10 to 12 Muzzleloading Oct. 17 to 23; Dec. 7 to 13 (select WMUs) Dec. 14 to 22; Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 Regular firearms Oct. 24 to Dec. 6 Nov. 21 to Dec. 13

DEC’s own announcements confirm the core dates. In most of the Southern Zone, early bowhunting began October 1 and runs through November 20, while the Northern Zone early bow season opened September 27 and runs through October 23. The Northern Zone regular firearms season opens October 24 and runs through December 6.

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The September opener is new for many hunters. DEC’s early antlerless season runs September 12 through September 20 in 23 Southern Zone WMUs, including 10 where it was expanded this year. Because DEC adjusts rules during the year, check the DEC deer and bear regulations page for your WMU before you commit to a date.

Pro Tip: The Southern Zone gun opener is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Plan lodging and land access early, because this is the busiest weekend of the New York deer year.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in New York

Bowhunting gives you the longest window in the state. Northern Zone archers start September 27, and Southern Zone archers start October 1 and can hunt in three segments, including the December late seasons. Suffolk County (WMU 1C) has a bow season that runs from October 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027.

Crossbows are legal during bowhunting seasons. DEC’s season data notes that crossbows may be used during all bowhunting seasons. You need the bowhunting privilege on your license, and barbed broadheads are illegal for big game. Fixed-blade heads are legal, and mechanical heads are legal only if the blades pivot forward and are no longer barbed when withdrawn.

Westchester County (WMU 3S) is bow and crossbow only. Its season runs October 1 to December 31, 2026.

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Muzzleloader Deer Season in New York

Muzzleloader hunters get two windows. In the Northern Zone, the early muzzleloading season opens October 17 and runs through October 23. In the Southern Zone, the late muzzleloading season runs December 14 to 22 and resumes December 26 to January 1.

Some units are excluded from the Southern Zone late season. Hunter data compiled from DEC tables lists WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C as having no late muzzleloading segment. Check the muzzleloading map on DEC’s site for your unit.

You need the muzzleloading privilege on your license. While hunting with a muzzleloader, no other bow or gun may be carried.

Firearm Deer Season in New York (Rifle and Shotgun)

The regular firearms season is the main event. The Northern Zone opens Saturday, October 24 and closes December 6, and the Southern Zone opens Saturday, November 21 and closes December 13. Both zones hold their gun seasons on a single continuous run.

Which firearm you can use depends on the county and WMU, since some areas restrict hunters to shotguns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment. The DEC hunting and trapping guide lists the weapon restrictions by county. Confirm your county before you decide between a rifle and a shotgun.

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Regular Firearms Season Opens Closes Northern Zone Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026 Southern Zone Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in New York

The youth big game hunt falls on Columbus Day weekend. Data compiled from DEC’s calendar shows it runs October 10 through October 12, 2026, and is valid statewide in both zones for ages 12 to 15. Hunters in that age group must be accompanied by a licensed adult.

Youth hunters also get an incentive for taking a deer. Youth who fill and report a deer and hold no DMP receive a Bonus Youth Deer Tag.

Hunters with qualifying disabilities can apply for DEC’s modified-access permits and use of crossbows during archery seasons. Contact DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife for the application process, since eligibility is tied to documentation.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in New York

New York builds more antlerless opportunity into this season than any in recent years. Beyond the September early antlerless hunt, late seasons let bow and muzzleloader hunters keep going after the gun season ends.

The Southern Zone late seasons are split around Christmas. According to compiled DEC data, the late bow and muzzleloader seasons run December 14 to 22 and December 26 to January 1, closed December 23 to 25, and the Antlered Deer Tag may be used on an antlerless deer. The December 26 to January 1 stretch is commonly called the Holiday Deer Hunt.

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Northern Zone hunters in select WMUs also get a late bow and muzzleloader week. That late segment runs December 7 to 13 in WMUs 5A, 5G, 5J, 6A, 6C, 6G and 6H only.

New York Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

New York manages deer by Wildlife Management Unit (WMU), grouped into the Northern and Southern Zones. WMU numbers beginning with 5 and 6 are in the Adirondack and North Country region, and most others fall in the Southern Zone. Long Island is WMU 1C (Suffolk County), and Westchester County is WMU 3S.

Your WMU controls which seasons are open, which permits are issued, and whether antler point restrictions apply. DEC publishes the unit boundaries on its deer and bear regulations page, and the Hunt Planner maps on its seasons page are updated as rules change.

One pending change affects the north. Reporting on the 2026 antlerless package notes that no Deer Management Permits are being issued in Northern Zone WMUs for now. Verify permit availability for your unit with DEC.

Deer Bag Limits in New York

The 2026 rules rewrote the bag limit structure. Every hunting license now includes a first Antlered Deer Tag valid in any season except the September early antlerless season, and reporting an antlerless harvest unlocks a second Antlered Deer Tag. This is DEC’s Earn-a-2nd-Buck system.

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The program responds to a harvest imbalance. Only around 17% of active deer hunters harvested an antlerless deer in recent seasons, even though 60% had the opportunity.

One Antlered Deer Tag comes with your license, and a second is earned by reporting an antlerless harvest.

Bowhunting and muzzleloading privileges each add a Bow/Muzz Antlerless Deer Tag.

Deer Management Permits authorize additional antlerless deer in the WMU where they are issued.

Paper tag users must have the second Antlered Deer Tag in hand before hunting a second buck.

Paper tag users have a no-tech route. They can have a harvest report submitted and a second tag printed for free at a DEC office by appointment.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in New York

Statewide, the legal buck definition is simple. A legally antlered deer must have at least one antler at least three inches long, measured from the base of the burr to the tip. Anything else, including does, fawns, and bucks with shed or sublegal antlers, counts as antlerless.

Some WMUs add point rules on top. Special regulations apply in units with mandatory Antler Point Restrictions. In those units, compiled DEC guidance says an antlered deer needs at least one antler with three or more 1-inch points. Junior hunters are exempt from the mandatory restriction in the restricted units, according to the same compilation.

Common Mistake: Tagging a spike buck in an antler restriction WMU because it meets the three-inch rule. The three-inch rule defines an antlered deer statewide, but restricted units require the point count on top of it.

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Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in New York

You need a New York hunting license and, for archery or muzzleloader seasons, the matching bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege. Hunters born on or after September 1, 1969 also need a hunter education certificate before buying a license, and bowhunters need bowhunter education for crossbow and bow privileges. DEC’s licensing pages list current fees and the sporting license sales channels.

Antlerless deer beyond your Bow/Muzz tags come through Deer Management Permits. A DMP lets you take one antlerless deer on top of your regular tags, and it is good only in the WMU where it was issued. DMPs are awarded by DEC application, so apply during the application window and watch for unit-specific availability.

Buy your hunting license and add bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges if you plan to use them. Apply for DMPs for your WMU during DEC’s application period. Confirm which tags are valid in each season, since some seasons restrict tag use. Sign and carry your tags, or use DEC’s e-tag option if you opt in.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in New York

Nonresidents can hunt deer in New York with a nonresident hunting license plus any needed bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege. The same season dates, WMU rules, tags, and blaze orange requirements apply to you as to residents.

Deer Management Permits are available to nonresidents too. Compiled DEC data puts the application fee at ten dollars for residents and nonresidents alike. Nonresidents who hunt public land still need to follow the same DEC permit and check-in rules for state-managed areas.

Where to Hunt Deer in New York: Public and Private Land

Public options include State Forests and Wildlife Management Areas, which are open to hunting under DEC season rules. All hunting on State-managed land requires a DEC permit in some cases, so check the area’s access rules before you go. Suffolk County has a special requirement: hunters on DEC-managed lands during firearms season must create a free Reserve America account.

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Private land is the other major source of access. Always get permission before you hunt, and note that posted signs and written permission rules apply. The Tompkins County Deer Management Focus Area has its own program, described on DEC’s deer management focus areas page.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in New York

Landowners generally follow the same season dates, tag requirements, and reporting rules as other hunters, so you still need a license and tags to take a deer on your own land. Where DEC issues DMAP permits, landowners and cooperators can apply for them to manage deer on their property under a program that runs on a multi-year cycle.

Check local rules too. Towns, counties, and homeowner associations can restrict discharging a firearm near homes, and New York maintains minimum distance requirements from occupied buildings. Confirm what applies to your parcel before hunting close to a neighbor.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in New York

Blaze orange rules depend on the season and the area. During the regular firearms season, firearm deer hunters must wear fluorescent orange or pink in the form specified in the DEC hunting guide. Bowhunters in the early archery seasons generally are not required to wear it, but many choose to when other hunters are afield.

Several method rules are fixed. Making, setting, or using salt licks or other attractants for deer is prohibited at any time of year. Barbed broadheads are illegal, and the DEC regulations page lists firearm and ammunition limits that vary by county.

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Pro Tip: Shooting hours for big game run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Confirm local sunrise and sunset times for your hunt dates before you leave camp.

Sunday Deer Hunting in New York

Sunday hunting for deer is legal in New York on private land and in most areas, with local exceptions. DEC’s rules limit Sunday hunting in certain counties, and some town ordinances add restrictions. The hunting and trapping regulations guide lists the counties that still limit Sunday hunting, so check it for your county.

Plan around those local rules. A hunt that is legal in one county can break a rule across the line.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in New York

New York has kept CWD out of its wild herd, and DEC has regulations designed to keep it that way. DEC’s regulations page includes a dedicated section titled “Regulations to Keep New York’s Wild Deer CWD-Free,” which covers what you can bring into the state.

The rules focus on high-risk carcass parts. Hunters who harvest deer, elk, moose, or caribou elsewhere must follow rules limiting the parts they bring back, including a ban on bringing in parts with flesh adhering. Hunters returning from out of state should have the animal processed or cleaned before crossing into New York, and should read DEC’s CWD section before the trip.

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Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in New York

Reporting is mandatory, and it now drives the Earn-a-2nd-Buck system. Report your harvest to DEC through the online system, by phone, or at a DEC office, and keep the confirmation. For antlerless deer, if the animal went to a processor and you did not take a photo, you must give DEC the processor’s information on request.

Transport rules are straightforward. A hunter transporting their own e-tagged deer must keep the sex of the animal identifiable on the carcass. It is also illegal to sell deer meat: it is unlawful to sell deer or bear meat.

Tag the deer immediately after the kill, before moving it. Report the harvest to DEC within the required window. Keep your tag and report confirmation with the carcass. Keep evidence of sex attached while transporting.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in New York

The rut drives the best hunting. One season forecast puts the peak around November 15, which falls inside the Southern Zone bow season and just before the November 21 gun opener. That makes the middle of November the strongest window for archers in the south.

In the Northern Zone, the Oct. 24 gun opener lands before the peak, so late-season hunting in November and early December can be productive when bucks are still moving. Hunters with extra tags can also make use of the Southern Zone’s late bow and muzzleloader weeks, when pressure drops and deer shift to food sources.

For more on how neighboring New York seasons stack up, see our guides to bear hunting season in New York and turkey hunting season in New York. If you hunt small game, our pages on rabbit, dove, and quail cover the rest of the New York calendar.

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