Feral Pig Hunting in Rhode Island: Laws, Licenses, and What to Do Instead

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Feral pig hunting in Rhode Island is not a normal hunting opportunity, and that surprises many hunters who see hog seasons advertised across the South. The state has no established feral swine population, no hog season, and no bag limit written for pigs. State rules also treat wild and feral swine as animals you generally cannot possess, move, or release.

This article explains how Rhode Island classifies feral swine, which hunting and licensing rules still apply if a loose pig shows up, and where hunters go for real hog opportunities nearby. You will also find who to call if you spot one and how to confirm the rules before you act.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. Rhode Island rules change, so confirm anything you plan to act on with the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) before you hunt, trap, or move an animal.

Can You Hunt Feral Pigs in Rhode Island?

In practical terms, no. Hunting-regulation roundups list Rhode Island as a hog-free state with no hog season, no night-hunting provision, no baiting rule, and no limit. Another survey of state hog populations lists Rhode Island’s feral hog population as none, and a separate state-by-state review says the state has no viable population of feral hogs to hunt.

Some of those pages are several years old, so treat them as background rather than current law. Still, the USDA’s distribution map was reported in late 2023 to show no feral swine in Connecticut, Rhode Island, or Massachusetts, which matches the picture.

Popular post:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Kentucky: What State and Federal Law Allow

The honest answer is that there is nothing to hunt on a regular basis. If a feral pig does turn up, the right move is usually to report it rather than start a hunt.

Feral Pig Status and Classification in Rhode Island

Rhode Island does not list feral swine as a game species. Instead, the state defines them in its wild animal import and possession rules. Under 250-RICR-40-05-3, wild or feral swine means any animal of the species Sus scrofa that is not intended for commercial agriculture, pet ownership, or biomedical research.

The definition is broad. According to the Cornell Legal Information Institute’s copy of the rule, a feral swine can also be a domestic pig that escaped or was released, or an animal descended from one. That means a loose farm pig and a wild boar can fall into the same legal bucket.

Nationally, the USDA describes feral swine as a harmful and destructive invasive species. Rhode Island’s rules reflect that view by limiting possession instead of creating a harvest opportunity.

Feral Pig Hunting Season Dates or Year-Round Rules in Rhode Island

There are no feral pig season dates in Rhode Island. The state’s Hunting and Trapping Regulations (250-RICR-60-00-9) exist to set seasons, possession and bag limits, and methods of take for the state’s managed species. Swine are not part of that framework in the sources reviewed for this article.

Similar post:Hit a Moose in Washington? The Meat Is Off Limits Even Though Deer and Elk Are Not

That differs from states like Wisconsin, where one regulation roundup says feral pigs are unprotected wild animals with no closed season. Do not assume a year-round, open-take rule applies here just because it applies elsewhere.

If you want something to hunt in Rhode Island, the state’s actual seasons cover other species. Our guides to deer hunting season in Rhode Island and turkey hunting season in Rhode Island are better starting points.

License and Permit Requirements for Feral Pig Hunting in Rhode Island

Because there is no pig season, there is no pig-specific license or tag to buy. Hunting-regulation summaries list resident and non-resident license fields for Rhode Island hogs as not applicable.

That does not mean paperwork never matters. Anyone hunting any legal game species in the state needs the standard credentials, and our breakdown of hunting license requirements in Rhode Island covers what to carry. A broader overview sits in our Rhode Island hunting laws guide.

Guiding rules are also worth knowing. Rhode Island’s general hunting information page says a guide permit is required for anyone guiding for game species, and it defines a guide as someone paid in money or in-kind compensation to help another person hunt. Taking paying clients after loose pigs would raise the same question.

Further exploration:Rabbit Hunting Season in Florida: Dates, Limits, and Rules

Bag Limits and Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Rhode Island

No bag limit exists for feral pigs because no open season exists. The state’s definitions of daily bag limit and field possession limit apply to game species taken during an open season, and swine are not among them.

Possession is the bigger issue. The wild animal rules at 250-RICR-40-05-3 include a general prohibition titled “Possession of Wild or Feral Swine,” and the text I could verify says importing or possessing swine for any purpose other than commercial breeding tied to agriculture is restricted. The snippet cuts off before the full list of exceptions, so read the full rule on the state site.

In plain terms, do not count on being able to keep a live feral pig, and do not assume you can keep a carcass without checking first. Ask DEM before you handle one.

Pro Tip: Wear gloves when handling any feral swine carcass and cook meat fully. The USDA notes that in several states, hunters have contracted brucellosis or trichinosis after butchering feral swine without gloves or eating undercooked meat.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Feral Pigs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has no weapons rule written specifically for feral pigs, so general hunting conduct rules are the best guide. The state’s general information page bars hunting under the influence, limits hunting parties to five people in unison, and prohibits using drones to drive or disturb wildlife or to help take or recover it.

What to read next:Deer Collision Liability Laws in Missouri: Who Pays, Who’s at Fault, and What You Must Do

Spotlighting is also restricted. The same page says spotlighting wild animals and birds is prohibited statewide, including the islands, from September 15 through the last day of February. Night hunting is a common hog tactic elsewhere, so this matters.

Trapping is a separate matter. State trapping rules in 250-RICR-60-00-9 cover furbearers and require a trapping license, and those rules do not authorize trapping swine. Wildlife managers also advise against DIY removal. The North American Invasive Species Management Association says individuals should not attempt independent trapping, relocation, or unauthorized control, since those actions can disperse populations.

Even where shooting is legal, it is not always smart. A-Z Animals reports one state official telling hunters that they cannot shoot feral pigs but should report them immediately, because shooting single animals can scatter a group.

Private Land and Public Land Feral Pig Hunting Rules in Rhode Island

With no pig season, neither private nor public land offers a legal pig hunt by default. The landowner question still matters, though. Federal guidance describes a split: people who find feral swine generally should not destroy them, unless the animals are on their own property and threaten harm or property destruction.

Officials also try to work out whether an animal is truly feral or an escaped domestic pig, which is someone’s private property. Shooting a neighbor’s escaped livestock could create legal trouble even if the animal looks wild.

Don't miss this:Elk Hunting Season in South Dakota: Dates, Draw Tags, and Rules for 2026

On public land, expect tighter rules. State management areas and federal refuges have their own conditions. For example, the John H. Chafee National Wildlife Refuge offers hunting for species such as geese, ducks, white-tailed deer, and wild turkey, and it requires a valid Rhode Island license and a signed refuge brochure. Swine are not on its list.

If you see signs of pigs on someone’s land, tell the landowner and report it rather than hunting it yourself. For other predators and nuisance species, see our guide to coyote hunting laws in Rhode Island.

Transport, Release, and Live Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Rhode Island

Moving live pigs is where hunters get into real trouble. Rhode Island’s wild animal rules restrict importing or possessing feral swine, and the state’s domestic animal import rules add health conditions for non-commercial swine, including brucellosis test or herd-status requirements before entry.

Releasing pigs is the practice that created most hog problems nationally. One review of state hog laws notes that feral hogs have spread fastest through illegal transport and releases by landowners hoping to profit from hunting demand. New York’s invasive species program asks the public not to release swine for hunting.

Use this quick reference as a rule of thumb, then verify with DEM:

Also check out:Deer Collision Liability Laws in Texas: Who Pays When You Hit a Deer

Action Rhode Island Position What to Do Importing live wild or feral swine Restricted under wild animal rules Do not attempt without written DEM approval Possessing a captured feral pig Restricted outside commercial agriculture and a few exceptions Call DEM before touching or moving it Releasing pigs for hunting Contrary to state policy and national guidance Never release Bringing in domestic swine Health testing or herd-status rules apply Check import rules with the State Veterinarian

If you keep livestock, our guide on selling meat from your farm in Rhode Island covers the farm-side rules.

Where to Hunt Feral Pigs or Report Sightings in Rhode Island

There is no public land in Rhode Island to recommend for pig hunting. Hunters who want pork-on-the-hoof usually travel. One Pennsylvania operator pitches itself to Rhode Islanders, saying hog hunting at home is not as common as in other states and suggesting a guided hunt at a preserve in a neighboring state. That is a commercial source, so check each preserve’s rules and your own travel and firearm transport requirements.

If you see a pig or its signs at home, report it. The USDA says to report feral swine sightings, signs, or damage to state wildlife and agriculture officials, and calls this especially important in areas with few or no feral swine.

Note the location, time, and number of animals. Take photos from a safe distance, including rooting or wallowing damage. Call USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-4-USDA-WS, which connects to the office in your state. Contact Rhode Island DEM so state staff know about it. If the animal is sick or dead with no obvious cause, report it immediately, because African Swine Fever surveillance depends on quick reports.

Feral pigs are mostly active at night and rarely seen by day, so tracks, rooting, and wallows are often the first clue.

How to Confirm Current Feral Pig Regulations With Rhode Island’s Wildlife Agency

Start with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Division of Fish and Wildlife. Regulations are published on the Department of State’s rules site, and that page lists the hunting and trapping rule as active. Check both 250-RICR-60-00-9 and 250-RICR-40-05-3 for any amendments.

Related story below:Feral Pig Hunting in Illinois: Laws, Seasons, and Rules You Must Follow

The state’s eRegulations hunting pages also summarize current guidance, and the site noted updated hunting guide regulations at the time I reviewed it. The Division of Fish and Wildlife field headquarters is in the Great Swamp Management Area in West Kingston, according to the state’s trapping rules.

Common Mistake: Relying on out-of-state hog regulations or old roundup pages. Several widely shared hog-law lists are years old, and they describe other states’ open-take rules that do not apply in Rhode Island.

When you call, ask specific questions: Is a loose pig in my area classed as feral or as private livestock? May I dispatch an animal that is damaging my property? Can I possess a carcass? Get the answer in writing or note the name and date of the person you spoke with.

For related questions about loose animals, see our guides on feral cat laws in Rhode Island and feral dog laws in Rhode Island.

This article, Feral Pig Hunting in Rhode Island: Laws, Licenses, and What to Do Instead, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Continue exploring:Is Feral Pig Hunting in Nevada Legal? Laws, Classification, and Where Pigs Live

Related Posts:

• Feral Pig Hunting in Minnesota: Why It’s Illegal and What to Do Instead

• Big Cat Ownership Laws in Iowa: What Is Banned and What Is Allowed

• 13 Types of Bats in Montana (With Photos and Identification Tips)