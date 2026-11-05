25 Days of Firearm Deer Hunting in New Hampshire: Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, 2026

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Deer hunting season in New Hampshire 2026-27 opens September 15 with archery and runs in layers through the first week of December for firearms hunters. The dates shift by Wildlife Management Unit (WMU), and WMU A closes a week early, so the unit you hunt decides your calendar.

This article lays out every season by method, then covers units, bag limits, licenses, hunting hours and the rules that trip up hunters. Use the dates below as your planning baseline, and check the official digest for unit-specific details before you head out.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in New Hampshire 2026-27

New Hampshire stacks four deer seasons on top of one another. According to the NH Fish and Game dates and seasons page, archery runs September 15 to December 15, the youth weekend is October 24-25, 2026, muzzleloader runs October 31 to November 10, 2026, and regular firearms run November 11 to December 6, 2026.

The firearm season closes one week early in WMU A. Fish and Game also notes that the archery and regular firearms seasons both end one week early in that unit.

Season Dates Notes Archery Sept. 15 – Dec. 15 Closes Dec. 8 in WMU A Youth Weekend Oct. 24 – 25, 2026 Statewide Muzzleloader Oct. 31 – Nov. 10, 2026 Statewide Regular Firearms Nov. 11 – Dec. 6, 2026 Closes one week early in WMU A

Pro Tip: Opening day for firearms in 2026 is Wednesday, November 11. Fish and Game has already set the 2027 firearm opener for November 10, 2027, so you can plan next year’s leave now.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in New Hampshire

Archery is the longest window you get. The official 2026 N.H. deer season chart lists any-deer archery from September 15 to December 8 in WMU A and September 15 to December 15 in WMUs B through M.

You need an archery license to hunt this season. Crossbow rules have changed in recent years, so read the crossbow section of the current Hunting and Trapping Digest before you carry one into the woods.

Early-season archery hunting means warm days, active insects and deer still on summer feeding patterns. Hang stands near food sources in September, then move toward travel corridors and bedding areas as October cools.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in New Hampshire

The muzzleloader season is an 11-day statewide run from October 31 to November 10, 2026. It sits right before regular firearms season, so deer have already felt pressure from archers but not from rifles.

Whether you can shoot a doe depends on your unit. The state chart splits the season into any-deer days at the start and antlered-only days afterward, and the length of the any-deer stretch grows as you move into southern and more developed units.

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WMUs A, B, C1, C2, D1: any deer on October 31, then antlered only November 1-10

WMUs D2E and E: any deer October 31 – November 1, then antlered only through November 10

WMUs F, G2, I2: any deer October 31 – November 2

WMU I1: any deer October 31 – November 3

WMUs H1, H2, J1, J2, K: any deer October 31 – November 4

WMUs D2W, G1, L and M have their own longer windows. Check the official season chart for those exact dates.

Firearm Deer Season in New Hampshire (Rifle and Shotgun)

Regular firearms season opens November 11, 2026 and closes December 6, 2026, which gives you 26 calendar days statewide. In WMU A, the season closes one week earlier.

Rifles and shotguns are both legal in the firearm season. Like the muzzleloader season, the firearm season opens with any-deer days in many units before switching to antlered-only.

The state’s chart shows how that plays out. WMUs B, C1, C2 and D1 begin with a single any-deer day on November 11, while WMUs H1, H2 and J2 get five any-deer days and WMUs L and M get the longest stretch, through November 22.

Opening weekend of firearm season lines up with the build toward the rut. Expect crowded access points on November 11 and quieter woods by the first week of December.

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Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in New Hampshire

The Youth Deer Hunting Weekend runs October 24-25, 2026, statewide. It is open to hunters 15 and younger, who must be accompanied by a licensed adult, and the day is any-deer.

The official Fish and Game seasons page lists the weekend alongside the other general deer dates.

New Hampshire’s digest also covers accommodations for hunters with disabilities. Contact Fish and Game for permit options, since those rules are handled separately from the general seasons.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in New Hampshire

New Hampshire does not run a separate holiday or late antlerless season. Your antlerless opportunities come from the any-deer days built into the archery, youth, muzzleloader and firearm seasons.

The state chart defines the terms you need to read it correctly. An antlered deer has at least one antler three inches long, an antlerless deer has no antlers or antlers shorter than three inches, and an any-deer designation covers all deer regardless of sex or age.

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WMUs L and M in the southeast get the most generous antlerless opportunity, with longer any-deer periods than the rest of the state. Check the digest for antlerless permit details in those units.

New Hampshire Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

New Hampshire manages deer by Wildlife Management Unit rather than by county. The state is divided into units labeled A through M, with some subdivided into D1, D2E, D2W, C1, C2, G1, G2, H1, H2, I1, I2, J1 and J2.

WMU A, in the far north, has the shortest seasons. Units L and M, in the southeast corner, have the longest any-deer windows.

Before opening day, confirm your unit using the Fish and Game WMU map. A boundary line can put two properties a few miles apart in different any-deer schedules.

Deer Bag Limits in New Hampshire

Your bag limit depends on the season and your permits. Hunters generally take one deer on the regular hunting license for the muzzleloader and firearm seasons, while the archery license allows an either-sex archery deer.

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The youth weekend allows one deer, which can be antlered or antlerless. Special archery and antlerless permits add opportunities in some units.

Read the current Hunting and Trapping Digest for the exact season limit and for rules on how tags combine across seasons. Taking a deer in one season can affect what you can tag in another.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in New Hampshire

New Hampshire defines a legal antlered deer by antler length, not by point count. The state’s definition is a deer with at least one antler three inches long.

That means there is no statewide minimum number of points to worry about. During antlered-only days, any deer meeting that three-inch definition is legal.

Look closely at young bucks during antlered-only periods. A spike just over three inches counts as antlered, while a button buck with antlers under three inches is antlerless and illegal on those days.

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Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in New Hampshire

You need a valid New Hampshire hunting license to deer hunt, and you add an archery or muzzleloader license depending on the season you choose. Licenses are sold through Fish and Game, and the deer tag is built into the regular hunting license for the firearm seasons.

Specialty permits cover things like extra archery opportunities and antlerless hunting in the southeast units. Fees change, so use the Fish and Game licensing page for current prices.

The Fish and Game seasons page points hunters to the annual Hunting and Trapping Digest, published each August, for the complete summary of dates and bag limits.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in New Hampshire

Nonresidents can hunt deer in New Hampshire with a nonresident hunting license, and nonresident youth can join the youth weekend. Nonresident fees are higher than resident fees for the license and for specialty permits.

Nonresidents follow the same season dates, WMU rules and hunting hours as residents. Plan around the any-deer windows in your unit if you want the option of taking a doe.

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If you are driving up from out of state, stock up on supplies before you reach the northern units. Gas, groceries and processors are sparse in the far north, particularly in WMU A.

Where to Hunt Deer in New Hampshire: Public and Private Land

Most of New Hampshire’s southern deer habitat is private land, and access depends on landowner permission. The north has large tracts of commercial timberland and the White Mountain National Forest, which together give you plenty of room.

The southeast is the most productive deer country but also the most developed, so many hunters work small woodlots and town conservation land. Ask permission early, long before the muzzleloader and firearm seasons crowd the woods.

Local town ordinances and posted land can limit hunting, so look for signs at every boundary. Fish and Game’s hunter access resources and the unit maps in the digest will help you identify open ground.

If you are scouting other New Hampshire species while you are out, our guides to bear hunting season in New Hampshire and turkey hunting season in New Hampshire cover overlapping fall dates.

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Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in New Hampshire

If you own land in New Hampshire, you still need a valid hunting license and must follow the season dates, tag rules and registration requirements. Owning the property does not exempt you from any of those.

Landowner status mostly helps you with access, not with extra bag. You can also give permission to family and friends, but they need their own licenses.

Check local ordinances, because some towns restrict discharging firearms near homes or roads. Safe-distance rules apply no matter who owns the ground.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in New Hampshire

Legal deer hunting hours run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, according to the official 2026 deer season chart. Use that window every day of every deer season.

Legal methods are archery equipment (including crossbows during archery season under current rules), muzzleloaders and regular firearms, each in its own season. You cannot use a rifle during the archery-only weeks.

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Blaze orange requirements apply during firearm seasons. Wear it even if you are only walking in, and confirm the specific requirements in the digest.

Sunday Deer Hunting in New Hampshire

New Hampshire allows Sunday hunting for deer, which is a real advantage if you work weekdays. Some local town ordinances may still limit firearms use, so read posted signs on access roads.

Because opening day of firearm season falls on a Wednesday in 2026, your first weekend is November 14-15. Sunday gives you a second day of the rut run-up without needing time off.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in New Hampshire

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) rules change as the disease moves across the Northeast. New Hampshire restricts importing certain deer parts from other states, so out-of-state hunters should check carcass import rules before bringing a deer home.

If you are hunting in New Hampshire and plan to take a carcass back to another state, check that state’s CWD regulations too. Some states restrict what whole carcass parts can cross their borders.

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Fish and Game publishes current CWD guidance in the Hunting and Trapping Digest, and the department is the authoritative place to confirm which parts are allowed.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in New Hampshire

You must register every deer you harvest with Fish and Game. Registration is available online or in person at registration stations, and the state announces the exact procedures each season.

Online registration is unavailable for the first two days of muzzleloader season, so plan to register in person on those days. The same limit applies at the start of firearm season.

Tag your deer right away, and keep the tag with the animal during transport. If you are moving a carcass across state lines, check the CWD rules for the state you are entering.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in New Hampshire

The rut peaks in mid to late November, and New Hampshire’s firearm opener lands just as bucks begin chasing does. Hunters who can hunt November 11 through the end of November see the most daytime buck movement.

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Muzzleloader hunters get a quieter lead-in, with the season ending the day before firearms open. Archery hunters can hit the early rut in late October, when scrapes and rubs show up.

Late September and early October: hunt food sources with archery gear. Late October: watch for scrapes and rub lines as bucks begin moving more. November 11 to 25: hunt travel corridors and doe bedding areas during the rut build. Late November into December: hunt thick cover where pressured deer retreat.

Always confirm dates in the Fish and Game seasons overview before you commit to a trip, and see our guides to rabbit hunting season in New Hampshire and quail hunting season in New Hampshire if you want small game on your calendar after deer season closes.

This article, 25 Days of Firearm Deer Hunting in New Hampshire: Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, 2026, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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