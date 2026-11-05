Kentucky’s 2026-27 Deer Season Opens Sept. 5 and Runs Through Jan. 18, With Modern Gun Nov. 14-29

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Deer hunting season in Kentucky 2026-27 is long, and the dates you can hunt depend on your weapon. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) lists a deer season running Sept. 5, 2026 through Jan. 18, 2027, but modern gun hunters get a much shorter window in November.

This article walks through every season, from archery to the free youth weekend, then covers bag limits, permits, CWD rules, reporting and timing. Use it to plan your calendar, then check the KDFWR guide before you head out.

For permits, licensing and general rules beyond deer, see our pages on Kentucky hunting license requirements and Kentucky hunting laws.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Kentucky 2026-27

Kentucky stacks its deer seasons across five months, and several overlap. The table below uses the dates published on the KDFWR deer hunting page.

Season 2026-27 Dates Archery Sept. 5, 2026 – Jan. 18, 2027 Youth/Senior Crossbow Sept. 5, 2026 – Jan. 18, 2027 Crossbow Sept. 19, 2026 – Jan. 18, 2027 CWD Antlerless Season (surveillance zone counties) Sept. 25-28, 2026 Youth-Only Gun Oct. 10-18, 2026 Early Muzzleloader Oct. 17-18, 2026 Modern Gun Nov. 14-29, 2026 Late Muzzleloader Dec. 12-20, 2026 Free Youth Weekend Dec. 26-27, 2026

These dates come from the KDFWR deer hunting page. The department’s seasons planner carries the same framework alongside small game and furbearer dates.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Kentucky

Archery is your longest window. It opens Sept. 5, 2026 and closes Jan. 18, 2027, which covers early-season patterns, the November rut and the post-gun lull.

Crossbow hunters have two start dates. Youth and senior crossbow hunters can start Sept. 5, while the general crossbow season begins Sept. 19, 2026 and also ends Jan. 18, 2027. That two-week gap matters if you plan to hunt early-season bean fields.

Both seasons overlap every firearm season, so a bow or crossbow hunter can stay in the woods through the November gun rush. Deer are warier then, but you will not be locked out.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Kentucky

Kentucky runs two muzzleloader seasons. The early hunt is a short weekend on Oct. 17-18, 2026, and the late hunt runs Dec. 12-20, 2026.

The October weekend gives you low-pressure hunting before the rut. The December nine-day season catches deer after the gun crowds thin out and often centers on food sources.

Additional reading:Feral Pig Hunting in Wisconsin: Laws, Licenses, and Rules You Need to Know

Check the KDFWR guide for the exact definition of a legal muzzleloader and any antlerless restrictions on these dates before you load up.

Firearm Deer Season in Kentucky (Rifle and Shotgun)

Modern gun season is the big one. KDFWR lists it as Nov. 14-29, 2026, a 16-day stretch that lines up with peak rut activity. Both rifles and shotguns are used during this season, subject to the legal-weapon rules in the Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Small game hunters feel it too. Rabbit and quail seasons in the western zone are closed for the first two days of modern gun deer season, according to the KDFWR seasons planner.

Pro Tip: Opening weekend brings the heaviest hunting pressure of the year. If you hunt public land, scout a week ahead and plan to be in your stand well before legal light.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Kentucky

Kentucky gives young hunters two extra chances. The Youth-Only Firearms Season runs Oct. 10-18, 2026, and the Free Youth Hunting Weekend falls on Dec. 26-27, 2026.

In case you missed it:Kentucky Has No Elk Roadkill Permit, but Reporting and Wildlife Laws Still Apply

During the free weekend, youth aged 15 or younger do not need a hunting license or deer permit, but must follow all other statewide deer hunting requirements. Youth and senior hunters also get the early crossbow start on Sept. 5.

KDFWR publishes specific crossbow eligibility rules for hunters with disabilities in the Hunting and Trapping Guide. Read the current guide for the permit and documentation requirements that apply to you.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Kentucky

Kentucky has one special antlerless-only hunt. The CWD Antlerless Season runs Sept. 25-28, 2026 in the CWD Surveillance Zone counties. It is antlerless only, and you can use firearms, bows or crossbows.

The late seasons are the December muzzleloader hunt (Dec. 12-20) and the free youth weekend (Dec. 26-27), plus archery and crossbow through Jan. 18, 2027. The youth weekend is the only true holiday-week gun hunt, and it is limited to young hunters.

Kentucky Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Kentucky sorts its counties into numbered deer zones, and the zone controls your antlerless bag limit. The hunting areas are grouped into four zones with differing regulations and hunting requirements.

Continue the journey:Can You Hunt Javelina Year-Round in Texas? What Texas Law Requires

On top of those, the CWD Surveillance Zone is a special set of counties with its own antlerless season and sampling rules. KDFWR’s page notes that the CWD season applies to Zone 1-3 counties within the surveillance zone.

The department’s published hunting guide includes the full county-by-county zone map. Look up your county there before you buy permits, since the zone decides how many antlerless deer you may take.

Deer Bag Limits in Kentucky

The statewide rule is simple on the buck side. According to the KDFWR hunting guide, only one antlered deer may be harvested statewide.

Antlerless limits are zone-based, and the department notes that higher bag limits apply for the 2026-27 season. KDFWR also explains that the additional deer permit allows up to two more deer beyond the statewide permit, either one antlered and one antlerless or two antlerless.

Pro Tip: Keep a running tally in your phone. Between the statewide permit, additional permits and zone limits, it is easy to lose count mid-season.

Worth reading:Can You Keep an Elk You Hit in Oregon? What the Law Actually Says

Some public areas set their own limits. The hunting guide lists quota hunts and area-specific rules, so read them if you plan to hunt a wildlife management area (WMA).

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Kentucky

The main buck rule is the one-antlered-deer statewide limit. That means your first legal buck also fills your antlered tag for the license year, regardless of weapon or season.

Some WMAs and quota hunts add their own antler or sex restrictions. The CWD antlerless season also forbids buck harvest, since antlered deer may not be taken during that season by any method.

If you are hunting a specific public area, confirm any local antler rules in the current KDFWR guide.

Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Kentucky

Most adult hunters need a Kentucky hunting license plus a statewide deer permit. Additional deer permits stack on top for extra antlerless or antlered harvest, within the limits above.

More article:Elk Hunting Season in South Dakota: Dates, Draw Tags, and Rules for 2026

Exemptions exist. Youth hunters get a free weekend, and other exemptions are spelled out by the department. For current fees and package options, use our license requirements page and the official KDFWR license pages.

For a wider look at state rules that affect your hunt, see Kentucky hunting laws.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in Kentucky

Nonresidents can hunt deer in Kentucky with the right license and deer permit. The same season dates and zone limits apply to you as to residents, and the one-antlered-deer statewide limit is the same.

Fees and permit types for nonresidents are set by KDFWR and change over time, so confirm them on the department site at purchase. One nonresident note: resident or non-resident youth under 16 may hunt deer during any open season, including special youth windows.

If you are also thinking about other Kentucky species, our guides to elk hunting season in Kentucky and turkey hunting season in Kentucky can help you build a longer trip.

Recent post:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Iowa: What Is Banned and What Is Allowed

Where to Hunt Deer in Kentucky: Public and Private Land

Public land options include wildlife management areas, many of which run quota hunts for deer. KDFWR publishes a list of 2026-27 deer quota hunt choices in the hunting guide, so check application deadlines early.

Private land is where most Kentucky deer are taken. Always get written or clear verbal permission from the landowner, and know where property lines run.

Public areas can also close small game hunting on the first days of modern gun season, so expect heavier deer-hunter traffic there.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Kentucky

Landowners and their immediate family have some licensing exemptions in Kentucky, but the exact scope is defined in the state’s regulations. Read the exemption language in the KDFWR guide, because it differs for residents, nonresident owners and tenants.

Even when you are exempt from a license, season dates, bag limits and reporting still apply. Treat your own land the same as any other tract for those rules.

Additional post:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Nebraska: What Is Banned and Who Is Exempt

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Kentucky

Hunter orange is required during firearm deer seasons, including muzzleloader hunts. Third-party guides flag orange as a requirement for the late muzzleloader season, and KDFWR publishes the exact clothing standard in the guide.

Legal methods tie directly to season: archery equipment in archery season, crossbows in crossbow season, muzzleloaders in the muzzleloader windows and modern firearms in gun season. Night hunting of deer is not allowed.

Shooting hours are set by the department around sunrise and sunset, so check the guide’s table for your date and location.

Sunday Deer Hunting in Kentucky

Kentucky’s published deer seasons are written as continuous date ranges. The KDFWR season dates list archery, crossbow, muzzleloader and modern gun windows without carving out Sundays, so a season date that falls on a Sunday is a legal day within that season.

Some WMAs and private-land arrangements can still restrict activity, so confirm the rules for the specific area you plan to hunt.

Discover more:Do You Have to Report a Moose Collision in New York Within 24 Hours?

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Kentucky

CWD drives some of Kentucky’s most specific deer rules. The CWD Surveillance Zone has its own antlerless season, and KDFWR tells hunters to see the CWD Surveillance Zone page for sampling requirements.

Expect carcass handling and transport rules in and around the zone. Those can restrict moving certain parts out of the area, so read the zone page before you butcher or travel.

Pro Tip: If you hunt a surveillance-zone county, plan for sampling before you leave the area with your deer.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Kentucky

Kentucky requires hunters to report every deer harvest through the state’s check-in system, known as Telecheck. Report each deer promptly after you take it, and keep your tag or confirmation as the guide directs.

Transport rules follow the same logic. Whole carcasses and parts can move within the state, subject to the CWD zone limits above.

Trending now:New Mexico Elk Collisions: 5 Days to File a Crash Report, and You Cannot Keep the Elk

The KDFWR guide spells out the exact timing and the tag-and-confirmation process, so read that section before opening day.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Kentucky

The rut is the big draw. HuntWise notes that the period of intense buck activity falls in mid-November, when rattling and calls work well, which lines up with the Nov. 14-29 gun season.

Trail Pro Intel uses a Nov. 12 rut peak for Kentucky in its season planner, so the gun opener lands right on peak seeking and chasing.

Early archery (Sept.): Low pressure, patternable deer on food sources.

Low pressure, patternable deer on food sources. Early muzzleloader (Oct. 17-18): A quiet weekend before the rut ramps up.

A quiet weekend before the rut ramps up. Modern gun (Nov. 14-29): Peak rut, but heavy pressure.

Peak rut, but heavy pressure. Late muzzleloader (Dec. 12-20): Pressured deer concentrated on food.

Pressured deer concentrated on food. Late archery (through Jan. 18): Cold-weather feeding patterns.

Looking at other states or species? Our guides to bear hunting season in Kentucky and dove hunting season in Kentucky cover what else is open nearby on the calendar.

This article, Kentucky’s 2026-27 Deer Season Opens Sept. 5 and Runs Through Jan. 18, With Modern Gun Nov. 14-29, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Check this out:Vermont Moose Collision Laws: Up to $3,000 in Fines for Leaving the Scene

Related Posts:

• Elk Hunting Season in Washington: Dates, Tags, Units, and Rules

• Rabbit Hunting Season in Florida: Dates, Limits, and Rules

• 13 Types of Bats in Montana (With Photos and Identification Tips)