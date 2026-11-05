Are Any Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Texas? What the Law Says

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Dangerous dog breeds banned in Texas is a short list, because Texas does not ban any breed statewide. The state goes further than that, since it also stops cities and counties from writing breed bans of their own. A pit bull, Rottweiler or German Shepherd is legal to own in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and everywhere in between.

That does not mean breed still never matters. Landlords, homeowners associations, insurers and military housing offices can set their own rules, and a few older city ordinances still mention specific breeds. This article explains what state law says, where breed rules still show up, and what to check before you buy, rent or move.

Are Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Texas?

No. Texas has no list of banned dog breeds, and no breed is illegal to own under state law. As one law firm summarizes it, Texas law focuses on the actions of each dog and the responsibility of the owner, not on breed stereotypes.

The confusion usually comes from three places: old news about city ordinances, rules set by private landlords, and the fact that other states do ban breeds. If you searched this topic because you are worried about losing your dog, the short answer is that the law does not allow the government to take a dog away from you for its breed alone.

Your dog can still be regulated based on what it does. We cover that in the section on how Texas defines a dangerous dog.

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Key Insight: “Not banned” and “no restrictions” are different things. Texas blocks government breed bans, but private rules and behavior-based dog laws still apply to every owner.

Does Texas Have a Statewide Dog Breed Ban?

No. Texas does not have statewide breed-specific legislation. A Texas law firm notes that the general trend in the state is against breed-specific laws, favoring rules that hold owners accountable for their dog’s actions.

A 2026 breed-law roundup lists Texas among the states with a law limiting local breed rules, with the relevant statute passed in 1991 and codified at Health and Safety Code 822.047, according to Dogeats’ state-by-state review (dated October 2026). That review classes Texas as a state that bars breed-based dangerous dog rules.

You may see sources claiming Texas once banned pit bulls, Doberman Pinschers and Rottweilers. Those claims come from low-quality blogs and are not backed by the statute. Treat them with caution.

Can Cities and Counties in Texas Ban Dog Breeds?

No. Section 822.047 of the Texas Health and Safety Code is titled “Local Regulation of Dangerous Dogs.” The Texas Humane Network quotes it as allowing a county or municipality to add requirements for dangerous dogs only if the rules are not specific to one breed or several breeds, and are more stringent than the state’s own rules.

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In plain terms, a city can toughen up how it handles dangerous dogs, but it must apply those rules to every breed equally. San Antonio officials made this point themselves. KSAT reported in October 2024 that city and Bexar County leaders point to state law as the reason they cannot place stronger limits on pit bulls.

Cities can still require things like registration, leash rules and vaccination proof. They just cannot tie those duties to a breed name.

Cities and Counties in Texas With Breed Bans or Restrictions

A handful of Texas cities have ordinances on the books that mention specific breeds, though most date from before the current framework or have unclear enforcement status. The most commonly cited examples come from the BSL Census Texas page, which has not been updated recently.

City Ordinance Reference What It Says Childress Section 6-525 City will not adopt out pit bulls, chow chows, wolf hybrids or dogs considered dangerous Forest Hill Section 8-6 Pit bulls declared “dangerous” Garland Directive Sets enclosure standards for pit bull-type dogs and American Bulldogs Magnolia Section 10-47 Pit bulls presumed “dangerous”

Animal of Things reports that Garland, Watauga and several smaller municipalities have ordinances that add requirements for pit bull-type dogs. Treat these as legacy rules that conflict with the state statute, not as proof that a breed ban is lawful.

Important Note: The BSL Census data is several years old, and city codes change. Before you rely on any ordinance above, check the current municipal code or call your city’s animal services office.

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Counties, including Galveston County, are in the same position. A 2026 local rules summary says Galveston County and its cities cannot outlaw pit bulls or any other breed.

Dog Breeds Most Often Banned or Restricted in Texas

The breeds that come up most often are pit bull-type dogs, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers and Chow Chows. The Texas Humane Network lists American Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherds and Rottweilers as the most commonly banned dogs in breed-specific laws nationally.

In Texas, these are the breeds that private landlords and insurers tend to single out, not the government. A longer list from a local law firm adds Bullmastiffs, Alaskan Malamutes, Dogo Argentinos, Boxers and American Bulldogs to the “often associated with dangerous behavior” group, but that is a reputation list, not a legal one.

Pit bull-type dogs: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bully

American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bully Guard breeds: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Presa Canario

Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Presa Canario Spitz and mastiff types: Chow Chow, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff

Chow Chow, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff Wolf hybrids: often named separately in housing and adoption rules

For a national comparison, see our guide to banned dog breeds and our breakdown of the types of pit bull dog breeds.

Dog Breed Bans vs. Breed Restrictions in Texas

A ban says you cannot own a breed at all. A restriction lets you own the dog but adds conditions, such as a fenced yard, a muzzle in public or proof of insurance. Texas prohibits government bans, and the old city rules that remain mostly work as restrictions or presumptions.

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Type of Rule Who Can Set It in Texas Example Breed ban by city or county No one; barred by state law Outlawing pit bulls citywide Behavior-based dangerous dog rules State, plus cities and counties if breed-neutral Muzzle and signage after an unprovoked attack Breed restriction in a lease Private landlords No Rottweilers or pit bulls Breed restriction in HOA rules Homeowners associations Weight or breed limits Breed exclusion in insurance Insurers Higher premium or no coverage for certain breeds

The key line is between public and private. Dogeats notes that a state preemption law stops cities and counties, not private parties.

How Texas Defines a Dangerous Dog (Behavior, Not Breed)

Under Texas law, a dog earns the label through conduct. The Packard Law Firm explains that a dog is dangerous if it makes an unprovoked attack outside its pen that injures someone, or makes a person reasonably believe the dog will attack and cause injury.

A Rottweiler that has never bitten anyone is not dangerous in the eyes of the law. A Labrador that attacks a neighbor without provocation can be.

Once a dog is declared dangerous, the owner has a list of duties. According to the same firm, the owner must:

Post at least two warning signs on the property. Keep the dog in an approved enclosure. Use a leash no longer than four feet and a muzzle when the dog is outside the enclosure. Microchip and spay or neuter the dog at the owner’s expense. Complete a responsible dog ownership class and allow an annual inspection of the enclosure.

The penalties for serious incidents are steep. A county rules summary notes that an unprovoked attack causing serious bodily injury can be a third-degree felony. For the full declaration process, read our guide to dangerous dog declarations in Texas.

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How Breed Bans in Texas Treat Mixed-Breed Dogs

Because Texas has no enforceable breed ban, mixed-breed dogs are treated like any other dog under state law. Behavior decides the outcome, not a guess about a dog’s ancestry.

The mixed-breed question matters more in the few places with legacy ordinances. Some local rules cover “crossbreeds thereof,” and the Garland directive cited by the BSL Census applies to American Staffordshire Terriers, pit bull dogs, American Bulldogs “or crossbreeds thereof” within enclosures.

Identifying breed by sight is unreliable. The Texas Humane Network points out that the CDC opposes breed-specific laws partly because of the difficulty of identifying breeds, especially in mixed-breed dogs.

If a landlord or insurer asks about your mixed-breed dog, a veterinary record or a DNA test result can help. Know that visual breed labels from shelters are often guesses.

Exemptions and Grandfathered Dogs Under Texas Breed Rules

Because the state bars breed bans, there is no statewide grandfathering program for banned breeds, since there are no banned breeds to grandfather. Your dog does not need a special permit or registration because of its breed.

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Where a legacy city ordinance exists, any exemption language lives in that city’s code. I could not verify grandfather clauses for the cities listed above, so check the ordinance text before you assume you are covered or exposed.

What does carry over is the dangerous dog record. If your dog has been formally declared dangerous in one Texas jurisdiction, you should expect the same duties to follow it. Keep all paperwork from animal control in a single folder.

Breed Restrictions by Landlords, HOAs, Insurers and Military Housing in Texas

This is where breed rules bite hardest. A statewide ban on government breed rules does not reach private contracts, and homeowners associations, landlords and military posts can all set breed limits. Fort Bliss, for example, bans certain dogs from living on post.

Landlords can legally restrict or ban specific breeds in rental agreements, per Animal of Things’ Texas pet-rules summary. They often name pit bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers and Dobermans because of insurance concerns.

Pro Tip: Before you sign a lease, ask for the pet policy in writing and request the breed list by name. Ask whether an assistance animal request is handled separately, since those are evaluated under different rules than ordinary pet policies.

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Landlords: Breed lists, weight limits and pet deposits are set lease by lease.

Breed lists, weight limits and pet deposits are set lease by lease. HOAs: Check your declaration and bylaws; some cap the number or size of dogs.

Check your declaration and bylaws; some cap the number or size of dogs. Insurers: Ask your homeowners or renters insurer if your breed affects coverage or premiums before a claim happens.

Ask your homeowners or renters insurer if your breed affects coverage or premiums before a claim happens. Military housing: Each installation sets its own list, so contact the housing office before a move.

Animal of Things also notes that many apartment complexes and homeowner associations restrict pit bulls even though state law blocks breed-specific bans. Texas also holds owners liable when a dog injures someone, which is one reason insurers pay close attention to breed.

Moving to Texas With a Restricted Dog Breed

If you are moving to Texas with a breed that was banned where you lived before, the state is generally a safe landing place for the dog itself. You will not face a breed-based import ban at the state or city level.

Your real hurdle is housing. Use this checklist before you commit to an address:

Ask each landlord or HOA for its written breed policy before you apply. Get a quote from a homeowners or renters insurer that names your dog’s breed. Look up your city’s animal ordinance for registration, leash and containment rules. Gather your dog’s rabies vaccination records, since most Texas cities require registration with local animal control with proof of rabies vaccination, as Animal of Things explains. If you are military, confirm the installation’s pet policy before you accept orders housing.

Texans who already own a dog from a restricted breed can also compare options in our roundup of dangerous animals in Texas, which puts dog risk into the wider context of the state’s wildlife and pets.

Can You Challenge a Local Breed Ban in Texas?

Yes, and you may not even need to go to court. A local breed ban conflicts with Section 822.047, so the first step is a written complaint to the city or county. Cite the statute and ask for the ordinance to be repealed or not enforced.

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If the city refuses, these are the practical next steps:

Request a copy of the ordinance and any enforcement notice in writing. Contact your city council member or county commissioner and cite Health and Safety Code 822.047. Ask a Texas attorney who handles animal law to review your case. Reach out to a local humane or rescue group, which often tracks ordinance changes.

This is general information, not legal advice. Laws and city codes change, so confirm details with a licensed Texas attorney or your local animal services office before acting.

Challenging a private rule is different. A lease or HOA covenant is a contract, so your options depend on its wording and on whether a legally protected assistance animal is involved. Talk to a tenant or real estate attorney if a breed rule is blocking your housing.

Recent Changes to Dog Breed Ban Laws in Texas

The core rule has not changed: no breed bans by cities or counties. The most recent roundup in my research, dated October 2026, still lists Texas as a state that limits local breed-based dangerous dog rules. That same review notes that big bans in Denver, Miami-Dade and Prince George’s County, Maryland have ended elsewhere in the country.

The political fight is over how tough dangerous dog laws should be. KSAT reported that San Antonio leaders criticized Governor Abbott for vetoing a bill meant to tighten rules on dangerous dogs and owner responsibility. That debate is about behavior-based enforcement, not breed bans.

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Important Note: Sources disagree on when the current framework took effect. One source cites 1991 for the statute, while another says the statewide ban went into effect in 2021. Rely on the statute number, Health and Safety Code 822.047, and check the Texas Legislature’s current text if the date matters to your situation.

To stay current, watch for new bills in each legislative session and check your city’s animal ordinances once a year. For more on how Texas handles other animal rules, see our guides to rooster laws in Texas and roadkill laws in Texas.

This article, Are Any Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Texas? What the Law Says, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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