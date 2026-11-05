Do You Need Blaze Orange or Pink for Rifle Deer Season in Colorado?

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Rifle deer season 2026 in Colorado is already underway, and the next window is close. The second rifle season runs through November 1, the third opens November 7, and the fourth closes the mountain rifle calendar on November 22.

Colorado hunters tend to trip over the same few rules: the right orange or pink, a legal magazine, the right license for the right unit, and the right paperwork after the shot. This article walks you through each one in the order you will meet it.

If you want the broader picture across every weapon type, the Colorado deer hunting season overview covers the full calendar. This piece stays on rifles.

Rifle Deer Season 2026-27 Dates in Colorado

Colorado splits rifle hunting into four regular seasons. First rifle season is October 14-18, second rifle is October 24 through November 1, third rifle is November 7-15, and fourth rifle is November 18-22. Those dates come from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) via its 2026 season announcement as reported by the Kiowa County Press.

Not every season is open for deer in the same way. The 2nd and 3rd are the combined deer-and-elk seasons, while the 1st and 4th are limited draws that are elk-primary with an optional limited deer license available.

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Rifle Season 2026 Dates Deer Access First Rifle Oct. 14-18 Optional limited deer license Second Rifle Oct. 24-Nov. 1 Combined deer and elk Third Rifle Nov. 7-15 Combined deer and elk Fourth Rifle Nov. 18-22 Optional limited deer license

Pro Tip: Colorado’s regular rifle dates are fixed on a multi-year cycle, so the second and third seasons are the easiest to plan around if you are building a trip months ahead.

Colorado Rifle Deer Season by Zone, Unit or Region

Colorado manages deer by Game Management Unit (GMU), and your hunt code decides where and when you can hunt. A license for one unit does not carry over to the next, so confirm the unit before you buy.

The eastern plains have their own schedule. The plains rifle deer season runs October 24 to November 3 and is dated separately from the four mountain rifle seasons. A late plains season also exists: the Plains Late Rifle Deer Season runs December 1-14, with most licenses issued through the draw.

Mountain and foothills units: Follow the four regular rifle seasons.

Follow the four regular rifle seasons. Eastern plains: Early plains rifle (Oct. 24-Nov. 3) and late plains rifle (Dec. 1-14).

Early plains rifle (Oct. 24-Nov. 3) and late plains rifle (Dec. 1-14). Select units: Some have added hunts. For example, there is a fourth rifle season deer hunt in GMU 61 and 62, and a first rifle season deer hunt in 75/751 and 77/78/771.

Read the unit listing in the CPW deer hunting page and the current big game brochure before you commit to a hunt code.

Legal Rifles, Calibers and Cartridges for Deer in Colorado

Equipment rules for big game sit in the Code of Colorado Regulations, not just the brochure. The relevant section is 2 CCR 406-2 §203, Manner of Take.

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The practical limits are short. Big game rifles must fire centerfire cartridges, so rimfire is not legal. Expanding bullets are required, and full-metal-jacket ammunition is not legal. Buckshot is not legal for big game in Colorado.

Magazine capacity catches people with modern sporting rifles. A semiautomatic rifle used for hunting is limited to six rounds total, magazine and chamber combined. A full 10- or 20-round magazine that came with your rifle is not legal to hunt with as-is.

Common Mistake: Leaving a factory 20-round magazine in your rifle. Swap it for a hunting-legal magazine or a capacity limiter before you head into the field.

One more equipment note: Colorado bans “smart rifle” systems for big game, meaning scopes with onboard ballistic computers, while simple lighted reticles remain legal.

Deer Tags, Permits and Draw Deadlines in Colorado

Colorado deer licenses come in two forms. There are limited licenses through the primary and secondary draw for archery, rifle and muzzleloader, plus over-the-counter licenses for rifle and archery.

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The 2026 primary draw is finished. The application window opened March 1, 2026, with an April 7, 2026 deadline, and hunters had to hold a qualifying license before applying. If you did not draw or did not apply, look at over-the-counter options and leftover limited licenses, which depend on the hunt code.

Start with the CPW hunting deer page to see which hunt codes are limited and which are available over the counter. If you are comparing states for a future trip, the Utah deer hunting season and New Mexico deer hunting season guides lay out how their draws differ.

Hunting License Requirements and Costs in Colorado

You need a Habitat Stamp, a qualifying license, and the deer license itself. One Habitat Stamp is required per person, ages 18-64, per year when buying or applying for a license. Anyone ages 12 and older who hunts in Colorado needs a license.

According to CPW’s deer fee table for the 2026 license year, an adult deer license is $51.25 and a youth deer license is $20.30. License fees include a $1.25 search-and-rescue fee and a $1.50 fee for the Wildlife Education Fund, when applicable.

Item Resident Nonresident Adult deer license $51.25 $506.92 (deer/fishing combo) Annual small game license $38.49 $104.86 Habitat Stamp $12.76 $12.76

These figures are drawn from CPW’s 2026 fee listings as summarized by Fish and Game Guide, and confirmed against CPW’s own deer page for the resident deer fee. Application fees apply per species on top of license costs when you enter a draw.

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Bag Limits and Antler Restrictions During Colorado Rifle Season

Your bag limit is set by your license. In practice, deer, elk, bear, moose and pronghorn are usually limited to one animal per valid license.

Antler and sex restrictions vary by license type and hunt code. Some licenses are for antlered animals, others for antlerless, and the code printed on your license controls what you can take. Check your hunt code against the brochure before you pull the trigger, because shooting the wrong sex or class for your license is a wildlife violation.

Hunter Education and Age Rules for Rifle Deer Hunting in Colorado

Age rules start with licensing. A hunter as young as 12 needs a license, and youth pricing applies through age 17: a youth elk, deer or pronghorn license is $20.30 for residents and $130.07 for nonresidents.

Colorado requires hunter education for hunters born on or after January 1, 1949, so check your status before you apply. The CPW hunter education pages list course options and how to document completion.

One thing to know about youth hunting in Colorado: the brochure’s statewide season dates carry no separate youth deer season. Young hunters use the same rifle seasons as adults, with a youth-priced license.

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Blaze Orange Requirements for Rifle Deer Season in Colorado

Yes. If you hunt deer with a firearm in Colorado, you must wear fluorescent orange or pink. During firearm seasons, hunters of deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear must wear at least 500 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange or pink above the waist, including a head covering.

Camouflage patterns do not count. Camouflage orange or pink is not allowed. Archery hunters are exempt during archery-only seasons.

Key Insight: The rule also reaches hunters who are not carrying a rifle. During rifle seasons, all hunters, including archery and muzzleloader hunters, must wear solid fluorescent orange or pink.

The penalty is not trivial. One summary lists a $100 fine and 5 points for not wearing fluorescent orange. Treat that figure as a general indicator and wear your vest and hat from the truck to the field.

Legal Shooting Hours in Colorado

Colorado big game shooting hours run from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Sunrise and sunset shift by several minutes across the Oct. 14 to Nov. 22 window, and the time change on November 1 moves the clock again, so check the daily sunrise and sunset tables for your unit.

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Night hunting access also tightens during rifle seasons. Night-hunting access on public land is more restricted and not valid during certain rifle big-game seasons.

Sunday Rifle Deer Hunting Rules in Colorado

Colorado has no Sunday hunting ban for big game. If your license is valid and the season is open, Sunday is a legal hunting day, including Sundays on November 1 and November 8 this fall. That is a real advantage over Eastern states where Sunday rules limit weekend access, as covered in the Pennsylvania deer season guide.

Sunday does not change anything else. Orange requirements, tagging and unit boundaries apply the same way.

Public Land vs. Private Land Rifle Hunting in Colorado

Most Colorado deer hunting happens on public land, including national forest, BLM land and state wildlife areas. Public land is open to licensed hunters without permission, but private land requires the owner’s consent. You can hunt private land in your chosen unit as long as your license is valid for that hunt code.

Plan around crowding. Combined deer-and-elk seasons draw the largest crowds, and public-land hunters often share access roads with elk hunters. CPW reminds hunters and other recreationists to share public lands safely and respectfully this fall.

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Know the land status of every parcel you cross, using a GPS or mapping app that shows public and private boundaries.

Get written permission for private land and note the boundaries the owner specifies.

Unload firearms in vehicles, and follow motorized access rules for your unit.

Hunters coming from Western states with similar public-land systems can compare notes in the Utah hunting guide.

How Colorado Rifle Season Differs From Archery, Muzzleloader and Youth Seasons

Rifle season has the most hunters, the strictest clothing rule, and the widest weapon choice. Archery and muzzleloader seasons come first on the calendar.

Season 2026 Dates Orange or Pink Required? Archery Sept. 2-30 Not during archery-only seasons Muzzleloader Sept. 12-20 Overlaps archery; see CPW brochure Rifle Oct. 14-Nov. 22 Yes, for all hunters

Dates for archery and muzzleloader come from a 2026 summary of Colorado deer seasons: archery Sept. 2-30, muzzleloader Sept. 12-20, rifle Oct. 14-Nov. 22. Colorado treats crossbows like rifles rather than archery equipment, so they are for rifle seasons. There is no separate youth deer season, as noted above.

CWD Rules and Carcass Transport in Colorado

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is present in Colorado deer herds, and the state tracks it through testing and carcass guidance. One 2026 summary reports that there will be no mandatory CWD testing for harvested deer in the 2026 seasons. Voluntary testing is still offered through CPW.

Carcass transport matters most when you take a deer out of state. Many states restrict whole carcasses and high-risk parts from CWD-affected areas, so check your destination state’s rules before you load the truck. Boned meat, cleaned skull plates and finished taxidermy products are generally treated as lower risk.

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Deer hunters in other states follow different rules, as in New York and Tennessee.

Tagging, Checking and Reporting a Rifle-Harvested Deer in Colorado

Tag the animal right away. Your license is your tag, and it must be validated and attached to the carcass as the regulations require before you move the animal. Keep the tag with the meat during transport and storage.

Colorado also asks hunters to report harvest through CPW’s harvest survey after the season. Keep your hunt code and the date and location of your harvest handy, because the survey asks for them. Some units and species require physical inspections, so review the brochure’s inspection section for your hunt.

Confirm the animal matches your license class and hunt code. Validate and attach your tag before moving the carcass. Keep proof of sex and evidence of legal take attached, as required for transport. Report your harvest to CPW when the survey opens.

For comparison with a very different tagging system, see the Texas deer hunting season guide.

Rifle Deer Season in Colorado: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Rifle Deer Season Start in Colorado in 2026?

The first rifle season opens October 14, 2026, but deer access in that window is by limited license. The second rifle season, October 24 to November 1, is the first broad combined deer-and-elk window.

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Do I Have to Wear Orange or Pink While Rifle Hunting Deer?

Yes. You need at least 500 square inches of solid fluorescent orange or pink above the waist plus a matching hat or head covering. Camouflage orange does not meet the rule.

Can I Buy a Deer License Over the Counter?

Sometimes. Most elk, deer and pronghorn tags require the draw, though over-the-counter licenses are available for deer in most units. Your hunt code tells you which applies.

How Much Is a Colorado Deer License?

For the 2026 license year, an adult resident deer license is $51.25 per CPW’s fee table, and the nonresident deer/fishing combo is $506.92. A Habitat Stamp and any application fees are extra.

Is a Semiautomatic Rifle Legal for Deer?

Yes, with limits. Semiautomatic hunting rifles are capped at six rounds combined in the magazine and chamber.

Where Can I Read the Official Rules?

Use CPW’s deer hunting page and the current Colorado Big Game brochure for hunt codes, dates and unit rules. For other Colorado species, see the guides for turkey and trout fishing.

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