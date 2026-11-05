Can Landlords Deny ESA in Colorado? What Renters Need to Know

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Photo by ANGELA NEWMAN / Unsplash

Can landlords deny ESA in Colorado? Sometimes, but far less often than most tenants fear. A “no pets” policy is not a legal reason to turn you away, and the grounds a landlord can actually use are narrow.

If you have a disability-related need for an emotional support animal, federal and state law give you real protection. This article explains where those protections come from, where the limits are, and what to do if your request is refused.

One caution up front: the rules around emotional support animals shifted at the federal enforcement level in 2026, and details vary by property and situation. Treat this as general information, not legal advice.

Important Note: This article is general educational information, not legal advice. If a landlord has denied your request or started eviction, a fair-housing attorney or the Colorado Civil Rights Division can look at your specific facts.

Can Landlords Deny an Emotional Support Animal in Colorado?

In most cases, no. Landlords generally cannot ban an ESA based on breed or weight, though they can deny specific animals that threaten the safety of other residents or cause property damage. The denial has to rest on facts about your animal or your documentation, not on the building’s pet policy.

A Colorado landlord also cannot reject a valid ESA letter without a recognized reason. Those reasons are a direct, documented safety threat, substantial property damage, or a genuine undue hardship, and a blanket no-pet policy is not one of them.

Think of it as a short list of exceptions sitting on top of a strong default. The default favors you, provided you have a legitimate need and proper documentation.

ESA vs Service Animal vs Pet: Housing Rules in Colorado

The three categories are treated very differently, and mixing them up is the most common reason tenants get confused at the leasing office. In housing, what matters is whether the animal is a pet or an assistance animal that accommodates a disability.

Category Training Required Housing Treatment Public Places Pet None Subject to the lease, pet rent, deposits, and breed or weight limits Only where the business allows Emotional Support Animal None required for housing Reasonable accommodation; not a pet No automatic right of entry Service Animal Individually trained for disability-related tasks Reasonable accommodation; not a pet Protected under the ADA

Per Nolo, ESAs are not individually trained to assist their owners, so they are not considered service animals under the ADA or Colorado law. That limits your rights in stores and restaurants, but it does not weaken your housing rights.

Under federal housing law, an assistance animal is not a pet when it is a reasonable accommodation for a disability. That is why pet policies do not apply to you the way they apply to other tenants.

Featured:Antifreeze Poisoning Liability Laws in California: Who Is Responsible When a Pet Is Poisoned

Federal Fair Housing Act Protections for ESAs in Colorado

Every Colorado renter starts with the federal Fair Housing Act. It requires housing providers to make reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities, including allowing ESAs in properties that otherwise prohibit pets.

The federal picture changed in 2026, and you should know about it. One source reports that HUD rescinded its 2020 assistance-animal guidance on May 22, 2026, so landlords are no longer automatically barred from charging pet fees for a documented ESA. Another reports that the Fair Housing Act statute itself has not changed, but HUD narrowed its enforcement posture in May 2026.

Important Note: Sources disagree on how much the May 2026 HUD change affects fees and deposits. The statute is unchanged, and Colorado’s own enforcement agency operates independently, so a written request and a state complaint remain your strongest tools.

In practical terms, the federal law still backs you up. What shifted is how aggressively HUD itself will chase complaints, which makes the state route more important than it used to be.

Colorado Laws on Emotional Support Animals in Rental Housing

Colorado adds its own layer. The Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, C.R.S. § 24-34-501 et seq., makes disability discrimination in housing illegal statewide and treats refusing a reasonable accommodation for an assistance animal as a discriminatory housing practice.

Don't miss this:Pet Rent Laws in New Hampshire: What Landlords Can Charge and What You Owe

That matters because the Colorado Civil Rights Division can investigate, mediate, and adjudicate housing claims entirely within the state system, so you do not have to go to federal court. For many renters, the state process is more accessible than a federal lawsuit.

Colorado also regulates the other side of the equation. The state is noted for an in-person meeting requirement for mental health professionals writing ESA letters, and an assistance animal fraud statute with escalating penalties.

When Can a Landlord in Colorado Legally Deny an ESA?

A landlord can say no in a handful of situations. Each one is tied to facts, and the landlord generally has to be able to point to them.

Direct threat: The ESA poses a legitimate threat to others’ health or safety, and the risk is significant, not just an inconvenience or nuisance.

The ESA poses a legitimate threat to others’ health or safety, and the risk is significant, not just an inconvenience or nuisance. Substantial property damage: The animal is causing significant damage to the property.

The animal is causing significant damage to the property. Undue burden: Allowing the animal would cause an undue financial or administrative burden. One source calls this rare.

Allowing the animal would cause an undue financial or administrative burden. One source calls this rare. Inadequate documentation: You refuse to provide any documentation when it is legitimately requested, or the need is unsupported after a reasonable request.

You refuse to provide any documentation when it is legitimately requested, or the need is unsupported after a reasonable request. Unsuitable animal: The accommodation would change the nature of the housing provider’s business, such as a farm animal not suited to living indoors.

The key phrase is “that specific animal.” A landlord cannot deny your dog because of a bad experience with another tenant’s dog of the same breed. The assessment has to be about your animal’s actual behavior.

What a Colorado Landlord Cannot Deny an ESA For

This is the list to keep handy. A landlord may not deny an ESA for breed or size, “no-pet” rules, insurance concerns, personal preference, HOA or apartment policies, or fear and stereotypes.

Worth reading:Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Laws for Pets in Alaska: What Owners Must Provide

Breed rules come up often. A property with a strict rule against pit bulls or dogs over thirty pounds must waive it for a valid ESA, unless that specific dog has shown aggressive behavior.

Insurance is another common excuse. A landlord’s insurer may dislike certain breeds, but that preference does not override your accommodation rights.

Common Mistake: Accepting a verbal “we just don’t allow that breed” without pushing back. Ask the landlord to put the denial and the specific reason in writing. A written reason is what lets you challenge it.

Landlords Exempt From ESA Rules in Colorado

Some small landlords fall outside the Fair Housing Act. If the landlord owns four or fewer rental units and lives in one of them, the FHA does not apply, and the same goes for single-family homes rented without a broker.

Other housing types also sit outside the usual rules. One source notes that some types of housing are exempt from FHA rules, and that seasonal or short-term vacation rentals may be treated differently. It adds that properties rented for 30 days or longer typically must comply with Colorado support animal laws regardless of their seasonal nature.

Related reading:Petting Zoo Laws in Ohio: Licenses, Permits, and Safety Rules Operators Must Follow

If you think your landlord qualifies for an exemption, check before assuming you have no recourse. State law and local ordinances may reach situations the federal exemption does not, and an attorney or the Colorado Civil Rights Division can tell you which rules apply.

How to Request an ESA Accommodation From a Colorado Landlord

Put your request in writing. Verbal requests are allowed, but a written request gives you a clear record and legal protection. Keep it short and factual.

Confirm you have a disability-related need and a letter from a licensed professional who has evaluated you. Write a short request stating that you have a disability and that the animal helps with symptoms related to it. The request should say the tenant has a disability and the ESA alleviates related symptoms. Attach your ESA letter. Do not attach medical records. Send it by email or a method that leaves a record, and keep a copy. Follow up in writing if you do not receive a timely reply.

You do not have to disclose your ESA before signing a lease. But you may want to, because your letter shows the animal is not a pet and is not subject to pet restrictions or extra fees.

Pro Tip: Send your request before move-in or before the animal arrives. It is much easier to resolve a documentation question while the animal is still a request than after a landlord has found an undisclosed dog in your unit.

What a Colorado Landlord Can and Cannot Ask For

Landlords can verify, but they cannot interrogate. A housing provider may seek reasonable documentation when the disability or need is not obvious, but cannot demand complete medical records or unnecessary diagnostic details.

More on this:Cane Corso Laws in Alabama: Bans, Bite Liability, Insurance, and Renting

A Landlord May Ask For A Landlord May Not Demand A valid ESA letter Your diagnosis or medical records Verification that the clinician is licensed Your treatment history Confirmation the animal is not dangerous Proof of training Reasonable documentation of the need ESA “registration” or “certification”

The table follows NSARCO’s Colorado guide, which also lists extra pet fees, photos of the animal, and breed restrictions as things landlords may not require. A landlord can contact the professional who wrote your letter strictly to verify that the document is authentic.

That verification call has a limit. The landlord is confirming the letter is real, not asking your therapist about your condition.

What Makes an ESA Letter Valid in Colorado?

A valid letter comes from a real clinician who has actually evaluated you. The clinician should be licensed in Colorado, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, licensed clinical social worker, or licensed professional counselor.

Colorado law also sets a relationship standard. One source says the letter must come from a licensed mental health professional who has established a bona fide therapeutic relationship with you, as required under HB16-1426 and enforced by DORA. Another notes the state’s in-person meeting requirement for professionals writing ESA letters.

Some sources say ESA letters are valid for 12 months and should be renewed annually. Treat that as common practice rather than a statutory rule, since not every source ties it to a specific law. Keeping your letter current simply avoids arguments.

New content:Shock Collar Laws in Nebraska: What Dog Owners Can and Can’t Do

Fake ESA Letters and Online Registries in Colorado

There is no official registry. No official ESA registry exists in Colorado or anywhere else in the United States. Certificates, ID cards, and vests sold online carry no legal weight in housing.

That matters because a landlord has the legal right to reject an ESA request based on a purchased certificate rather than a diagnostic letter from a licensed provider who actually evaluated the patient. A “registration” you paid for in five minutes can hurt your credibility.

Colorado also penalizes misrepresentation. One source cites C.R.S. § 18-13-107.3 on misrepresentation, and another warns that landlords may evict you or require pet fees and fines if you lie about your pet being an ESA or service animal. Stick with a real evaluation from a licensed clinician.

Can Colorado Landlords Charge Pet Rent, Fees or Deposits for an ESA?

Under the traditional rule, no. Your landlord cannot charge pet rent or pet deposits for an ESA, because ESAs are not legally considered pets under the Fair Housing Act. Colorado sources broadly say the same under state law.

The 2026 federal change adds some uncertainty. One source says that since HUD rescinded its 2020 guidance, landlords are no longer automatically barred from charging these costs, though they must consider a waiver request. Other sources continue to say fees must be waived.

Top pick:Fireworks Laws and Pet Trauma in Nebraska: What Pet Owners Need to Know

Key Insight: Because sources conflict on this point, ask for a waiver in writing and cite both the Fair Housing Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. If the landlord still charges, file with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and let the agency decide.

Charges for actual damage are a different matter, and the next section covers them.

Who Pays for ESA Damage in Colorado?

You do. ESA protections cover your right to have the animal, not immunity from damage. You can be required to pay for any damage your animal causes beyond reasonable wear and tear.

Landlords can treat this like any other damage claim. They can bill you for physical damage the ESA causes, just as they would for damage caused by human guests. What they cannot do is collect an advance deposit for damage that has not happened.

Document your unit’s condition at move-in with dated photos. If a dispute comes later, that record protects you from inflated charges.

Similar content:Trapping Laws in Illinois: Licenses, Seasons, Trap Rules, and Penalties

Can a Colorado Landlord Evict You Over an ESA?

A landlord cannot evict you simply for having a valid ESA. That would be discrimination, and retaliation for requesting an accommodation is a recognized violation. Common violations include refusing to consider accommodation requests, charging pet fees, imposing breed or size limits, requiring excessive documentation, or retaliating against tenants who ask.

Eviction becomes possible when the animal’s behavior is the problem. If your ESA creates a nuisance such as excessive noise, aggression, or unsanitary conditions, the landlord may issue warnings, and in severe cases may start eviction if the behavior is not corrected.

If you receive an eviction notice tied to your animal, respond quickly. Check county court procedures and required forms on the Colorado Judicial Branch site, and file your response promptly. Contact an attorney or legal aid the same day if you can.

What to Do If Your Colorado Landlord Denies Your ESA

Stay calm and build a paper trail. A denial is not the end of the road, and most denials fall apart once a landlord is asked to justify them.

Ask for the denial and the reason in writing. Reply with your ESA letter and a short statement of why the stated reason does not apply. Save every email, text, and notice. If the landlord will not budge, file a complaint with the state or federal agency. Consider talking to a fair-housing attorney, especially if you face eviction or a lost home.

If the landlord says your letter is inadequate, ask what specifically is missing. A vague “we don’t accept those” is not a legal answer, and a clearer letter from your clinician can often fix a genuine documentation gap.

Learn more:Pet Liability at Holiday Gatherings in Washington: Who Pays When a Guest Is Hurt

The step that carries the most weight is the formal complaint, which is next.

How to File an ESA Housing Complaint in Colorado

Colorado gives you more than one route. You have three filing options and can use all three at the same time. No attorney is required to start a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division.

Colorado Civil Rights Division (CCRD): It accepts housing discrimination complaints under CADA, and the deadline is one year from the discriminatory act.

It accepts housing discrimination complaints under CADA, and the deadline is one year from the discriminatory act. HUD: Federal Fair Housing Act complaints must also be filed within one year, and HUD can investigate and pursue action at no cost to you.

Federal Fair Housing Act complaints must also be filed within one year, and HUD can investigate and pursue action at no cost to you. Denver Office of Human Rights and Community Partnerships: Denver residents can also file there, and the city process can run alongside state and federal filings.

For the state route, the steps are straightforward. Gather your ESA letter, your written request, and the landlord’s response, file online, by mail, or in person, then work with the assigned investigator, who can pursue conciliation. For HUD, one source lists 1-800-669-9777 and says the Colorado division is the stronger path as of May 2026.

What can happen if the landlord is found in violation? Landlords may face penalties, be required to grant the accommodation, or pay damages to the tenant. One source reports civil penalties of up to $37,500 for first violations and up to $65,000 for repeat violators, though that comes from a secondary source, so confirm current figures with the division. The CCRD investigates housing discrimination complaints at no cost to complainants.

If you are also researching other animal-related housing and legal questions, our guides on backyard chicken laws in Delaware and neighbor’s cat in your yard laws in Michigan show how state-level animal rules differ, and our piece on dog bite liability in Minnesota explains why landlords worry about aggressive animals in the first place.

Additional post:Selling Taxidermy Laws in New Hampshire: What You Can (and Cannot) Legally Sell

Colorado landlords can deny an ESA in only a few narrow situations, and a “no pets” sign is not one of them. Get a legitimate letter from a licensed clinician, send your request in writing, and keep every response. If you are refused, the Colorado Civil Rights Division is there to review the denial, and you have one year from the violation to file.

This article, Can Landlords Deny ESA in Colorado? What Renters Need to Know, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Fireworks Laws and Pet Trauma in Texas: What Owners Need to Know

• Can Landlords Deny ESA in Arizona? What State and Federal Law Say

• Pet Deposit Laws in Massachusetts: What Landlords Can and Can’t Charge