Grouse Hunting Season in South Dakota: Dates, Limits, and Licenses

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Grouse hunting season in South Dakota is one of the longest in the country. It opens in mid-September and runs through the end of January, which gives you more than four months of hunting. Yet the daily limit is only three birds, and the rules treat three different species as one combined bag.

This article walks you through the species you can hunt, the 2026-27 dates, bag and possession limits, licenses, legal methods, shooting hours, and where to find birds on public ground. Most of the rules come straight from South Dakota’s administrative code and the Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) department. Always confirm details against the current handbook before you head out.

Which Grouse Species You Can Hunt in South Dakota

South Dakota’s rules define “grouse” as three birds: sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, and prairie chicken. According to the South Dakota Administrative Rules, all three fall under one season and one combined limit. Greater sage grouse is not part of that group.

Sharp-tailed grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus) and greater prairie chickens (Tympanuchus cupido) make up what hunters call prairie grouse. Sharptails live across the central region and western half of the state, excluding the Black Hills, while prairie chickens are found mostly in the central region. Where those ranges overlap, you will often flush both species from the same covey.

Ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus) are the odd one out. If you want to get off the beaten path, you can look for ruffed grouse in the forested areas of the Black Hills. Few hunters target them, but they count toward the same three-bird limit.

More on this topic:Quail Hunting Season in Oklahoma: Dates, Limits, Licenses, and Public Land Rules

Greater sage grouse (Centrocercus urophasianus) is a separate story. The greater sage grouse season is closed. Do not shoot one, even by mistake.

Grouse Hunting Season Dates in South Dakota

The 2026-27 grouse season is the same statewide, with no zones or staggered openers. Under state rule, the season is open statewide each day from the third Saturday of September through January thirty-first. In 2026, the third Saturday fell on September 19.

Species Group Opens Closes Area Sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chicken September 19, 2026 January 31, 2027 Statewide Ruffed grouse September 19, 2026 January 31, 2027 Statewide Greater sage grouse Closed Not applicable

The January 31 closing date is relatively new. In the past, grouse seasons closed January 1, but the January 31 closing date now matches the end of the state’s pheasant season. Older articles and printed guides may still show the earlier date, so check the year on whatever source you use.

Timing matters for success, too. Hunting is most popular in the first few weeks, when birds sit in small coveys and family groups. As the season goes on, flocks grow larger and success generally declines. If you plan one trip, aim for the early weeks.

Daily Bag and Possession Limits for Grouse in South Dakota

You can take three grouse per day, and the limit is combined across species. The daily bag limit is three grouse, and you may possess no more than 15 at one time. A day’s bag could be three sharptails, two chickens and one ruffed grouse, or any other mix.

Hot topic:Goose Hunting Season in Oregon: Zone Dates, Bag Limits, and Permits for 2026-27

Limit Type Amount Applies To Daily bag limit 3 Sharp-tailed, ruffed, and prairie chicken combined Possession limit 15 Birds taken under the daily limit

Important Note: Some third-party sites list a daily limit of 5 for sharp-tailed grouse. That figure conflicts with the state administrative rule, which sets the limit at three combined. Follow the rule and the GFP handbook, not summary sites.

Because the possession limit is five times the daily limit, plan your trip around 15 birds if you hunt several days in a row. Birds in your freezer or cooler still count toward that number until you give them away or eat them.

Licenses, Stamps, and Special Permits for Grouse in South Dakota

You do not need a special drawing or permit for grouse. You need a small game license and a Habitat Stamp. Hunters need the same license used for pheasants: a combination or small game license for residents, and a 10-day small game license spanning two five-day periods for nonresidents.

All hunters must also carry a Habitat Stamp, priced at $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents (as of the 2025 season outlook; check GFP for 2026 fees). Another listing notes that a State Migratory Bird Certificate is required for pheasant, grouse, partridge, and quail hunting.

Residents: small game or combination license, Habitat Stamp, and a migratory bird certificate.

small game or combination license, Habitat Stamp, and a migratory bird certificate. Nonresidents: a 10-day small game license, Habitat Stamp, and a migratory bird certificate.

a 10-day small game license, Habitat Stamp, and a migratory bird certificate. Young hunters: hunters aged 12 and older need a valid license.

If you are new to the state’s licensing system, our South Dakota hunting license requirements article covers the full list of license types. If you also plan to chase roosters on the same trip, see the pheasant hunting season guide, since the license overlaps.

Additional post:Grouse Hunting Season in Colorado: Dates, Limits, and Permits for 2026-27

Zones, Units, and Closed Areas for Grouse in South Dakota

Grouse hunting here has no management units or zones. The season, limit, and shooting hours are identical in every county. That makes South Dakota simpler than states that split seasons by region.

The closures you need to watch for are on the ground, not on a map. A few rules to keep in mind:

Sage grouse: the season is closed, so any area holding only sage grouse habitat offers no legal grouse hunting.

the season is closed, so any area holding only sage grouse habitat offers no legal grouse hunting. Road rights-of-way: public road rights-of-way, excluding the Interstate system, are open to small game hunting, but you may not shoot within 660 feet of an occupied building, church, schoolhouse, or livestock unless you own it or have written permission.

public road rights-of-way, excluding the Interstate system, are open to small game hunting, but you may not shoot within 660 feet of an occupied building, church, schoolhouse, or livestock unless you own it or have written permission. Federal and state lands: individual refuges, parks, and game production areas may add their own rules, so read posted signs and the handbook.

The Black Hills National Forest also has its own requirements. A hunting permit is required throughout the Black Hills National Forest, according to one public land overview, so verify with GFP if you plan to look for ruffed grouse there.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Grouse in South Dakota

Most grouse hunters use shotguns, and that is the safest bet. For gauge and load, one upland guide suggests a lightweight 20- or 12-gauge shotgun with #6 or #7.5 loads for grouse and partridge. That is a sound practical choice, though it is a recommendation rather than a legal requirement.

Dogs are a big part of the sport. Most prairie grouse hunting occurs on open grasslands with the aid of dogs, often pointing breeds. Good dog work matters more as the season goes on and birds flush wild.

Don't miss:Goose Hunting Season in Vermont: 2026-27 Dates, Bag Limits, and Licenses

For training, the rules are separate from the hunting season. Dog training on public land runs August 1 to April 14, and wild birds can only be used for training from August 1 to the Friday before the third Saturday in September.

Pro Tip: Method rules for small game can change between handbook editions. Before you hunt with anything other than a standard shotgun, such as a muzzleloader or archery gear, check the current GFP handbook and the administrative rules for approved equipment.

Shooting Hours for Grouse Hunting in South Dakota

Grouse hours are simple: sunrise to sunset. GFP lists shooting hours as sunrise to sunset statewide. The administrative rule says the same thing, so there is no half-hour-before-sunrise start as there is for some other species.

That difference trips up hunters who are used to pheasant hours. One guide lists pheasant hours as a half hour before sunrise to sunset, so if you switch between birds in the same day, keep the grouse start time in mind. Check sunrise and sunset tables for the closest town to your hunting spot.

In practice, late September mornings are cool and bright, which suits dogs. By December, short days mean you have less than nine hours of legal light, so plan your walking routes accordingly.

See also:Goose Hunting Season in Delaware: Dates, Bag Limits, and License Rules for 2026-27

How to Identify Legal Grouse Versus Protected Look-Alikes in South Dakota

The biggest identification challenge is telling sharptails from prairie chickens, and both are legal. That means you rarely need to separate them for bag-limit reasons. The real concern is avoiding greater sage grouse and non-game birds.

Here is how the legal birds compare in the field:

Bird Legal to Hunt? Where You Find It Field Clues Sharp-tailed grouse Yes Central and western grasslands Pointed, whitish tail; purple air sacs on displaying males Greater prairie chicken Yes Mostly central South Dakota Barred plumage and rounded dark tail; orange air sacs on males Ruffed grouse Yes Aspen and forest in the Black Hills Forest bird with a fan tail and dark band Greater sage grouse No, season closed Sagebrush country in the northwest Larger body, black belly, long pointed tail feathers

GFP’s management plan notes that male prairie grouse have colored air sacs on each side of the neck, purple for sharp-tailed grouse and orange for prairie chickens. You will not see those in fall, but they help you understand the two species.

Prairie grouse are commonly found in mixed flocks where the two species’ ranges overlap. If a bird flushes in sagebrush country in the far northwest and looks oversized, hold your shot. When in doubt, do not shoot.

Where to Hunt Grouse on Public and Private Land in South Dakota

Public access is where South Dakota shines. The state has upwards of 5 million free-access acres open to hunting, including federal and state land plus private areas leased for public hunting. Much of the best grouse country sits in the central and western part of the state.

Similar content:Woodcock Hunting Season in Nebraska: 2026 Dates, Limits, and Rules

Public Land Options

The Fort Pierre National Grassland is the best-known spot. GFP reports that the counties in and around the Fort Pierre National Grassland have the highest hunter density and prairie grouse harvest in the state. That also means more competition, especially on opening weekend.

Other options include school and public lands and Game Production Areas. For example, Carpenter GPA near Chamberlain mixes row crops, grassland, shelterbelts, and river breaks, and offers hunting for deer, pheasants, grouse, and coyotes.

Private Land Open to Hunters

Walk-In Areas and CREP lands open private ground to the public. More than 1.25 million acres were enrolled in the Walk-In Area program as of the 2025 outlook, and every acre enrolled in CREP is open to public hunting and fishing. You can find boundaries on the GFP Public Hunting Atlas.

Pro Tip: New grouse hunters should target central and western South Dakota, starting with large public tracts like the Fort Pierre National Grasslands. Pick spots farther from towns to avoid pressure.

Conditions change from year to year. GFP’s 2026 upland outlook notes that prairie grouse harvest in 2025 was substantially down from 2024, which hunters tied to drought and heat in central and western areas. Review the current outlook before you commit to a region.

Keep reading:Grouse Hunting Season in Maine: Dates, Limits, and Legal Rules

For a broader overview of state rules that apply across species, see our South Dakota hunting laws page. If you also hunt waterfowl or predators on the same trip, the duck hunting laws and coyote hunting laws articles cover those rules.

How to Confirm Current Grouse Regulations With South Dakota’s Wildlife Agency

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is the authority on every rule in this article. Start with the agency’s sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chicken page, which lists limits and shooting hours. Then read the annual Hunting and Trapping Handbook for the current season.

The legal text lives in the state’s administrative code. You can check the grouse chapter directly at the South Dakota Legislature rules site, and the agency’s 2026 upland outlook gives a season preview.

Open the current Hunting and Trapping Handbook from GFP and confirm the season dates. Check the grouse chapter of the administrative rules for the bag limit and shooting hours. Verify your small game license, Habitat Stamp, and migratory bird certificate before you leave. Call or email a GFP office if anything on a walk-in area or public tract is unclear.

GFP also asks for your help in managing birds. Hunters are asked to voluntarily submit a wing from each grouse harvested at wing collection boxes. It takes a minute and feeds the data behind next year’s forecast.

Finally, remember that summaries, including this one, can lag behind rule changes. When a third-party site and the agency disagree, the agency wins. You can also review related seasons, like the turkey hunting season and dove hunting season, to plan a full fall in the field.

More on this:Migratory Bird Hunting Laws in Minnesota: Season Dates, Licenses, and Rules Explained

This article, Grouse Hunting Season in South Dakota: Dates, Limits, and Licenses, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Migratory Bird Hunting Laws in Connecticut: Seasons, Permits, and Rules Explained

• Grouse Hunting Season in Massachusetts: Dates, Limits, and Rules for the Bay State

• Goose Hunting Season in West Virginia: Dates, Limits, and License Rules