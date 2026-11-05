Cane Corso Laws in Montana: Bans, Bite Liability, Insurance, and Housing Rules

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Cane Corso laws in Montana are friendlier than most owners expect: the state has no statewide ban on the breed, and no state law singles out Cane Corsos by name. The risk shows up in other places, such as a county vicious-dog ordinance, a homeowners insurer’s breed list, a landlord’s pet policy, or an HOA covenant.

This article walks through each layer in the order an owner is likely to meet it. You will see what the state controls, what cities and counties can add, and where private rules can matter more than public ones.

If you are also weighing other breeds, the same legal framework applies to the American Bully laws in Montana, so the local-ordinance advice carries over.

Is the Cane Corso Banned in Montana?

No. Montana has no statewide Cane Corso ban. In the United States, there are no federal laws banning Cane Corsos, but some cities and states have breed-specific legislation in place. Montana is not on the lists of states that Dogster and PetsCare name as having local Cane Corso restrictions, which include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado.

That is reassuring, but it is not the whole answer. One state-by-state table from World Population Review lists Montana’s breed-specific legislation status as “Prohibited, but w/ exceptions”, and its restricted-breed column for Montana names only Doberman Pinschers and wolf-dog hybrids, not Cane Corsos. That tracks with what local ordinances actually target, which is covered in the next section.

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Key Insight: “Not banned” is not the same as “no rules.” A Cane Corso in Montana is legal, but it is still subject to bite liability, dangerous dog procedures, leash and licensing rules, and private restrictions.

Montana Breed-Specific Legislation and Local Bans

Montana’s state statutes regulate dog behavior, not breeds. Montana doesn’t ban specific breeds at the state level, and a dog’s breed alone can’t trigger a dangerous designation without an actual incident. That is the most important protection a Cane Corso owner has.

Local codes are a different story. Baker and Billings ban wolf-dog hybrids, and White Sulphur Springs requires mandatory insurance for pit bulls, rottweilers and doberman pinschers. That data comes from BSL Census, which notes that the website has not been updated since December of 2024, so treat it as a starting point, not a final answer. Another local summary says four cities currently have dog breed ordinances banning different breeds, including Baker’s ban on pit bulls and wolf hybrids.

The practical takeaway is that none of the sources reviewed for this article identified a Montana city or county that names the Cane Corso. However, many ordinances use broad wording such as “pit bull type” or “mastiff type,” and an officer’s reading of your dog’s appearance can matter. Always read the actual municipal code.

Does Montana Block Cities and Counties From Banning Breeds?

No. Montana has no statewide law preventing cities and counties from passing breed-specific rules, which keeps local breed bans and restrictions legally possible. Some states have preempted local breed bans, but Montana is not one of them.

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Lawmakers have been asked to go in both directions. In 2015, the American Kennel Club urged support for Senate Bill 239, which would prohibit local governments from enacting or enforcing an ordinance, policy, resolution or other regulation that is specific to the breed or perceived breed of a dog. On the other side, the Montana House Local Government Committee voted 17-1 against a bill to ban “pit bulls” in the state.

The result is a stalemate that favors local control. Your city council or county commission can still adopt breed rules tomorrow, which is why checking local code once is not enough. Recheck when you move, and whenever you hear about a proposed animal control update.

Montana Dangerous Dog Laws and How a Cane Corso Gets Labeled

A Cane Corso gets labeled because of what it does, not what it is. Under MCA 7-23-2109, the county governing body may regulate, restrain, control, kill, or quarantine any vicious dog, whether licensed or unlicensed, by adopting an ordinance that substantially complies with state dangerous dog laws. Cities then add their own codes on top, so Missoula, Billings, and Cascade County do not all handle it the same way.

The statutory definition is behavioral. A “vicious dog” is one that bites or attempts to bite any human being without provocation, or that harasses, chases, bites, or attempts to bite any other animal. A typical process looks like this:

A bite, attack, or aggressive encounter is reported to animal control, a peace officer, or in some counties the sheriff’s office. Animal control gathers witness statements, veterinary or medical records, and any prior complaints about the same dog. The local authority decides whether to designate the dog and what conditions to impose, such as registration, enclosure, muzzling, insurance, or signage.

The stakes are real. A violation of a county’s vicious dog ordinance is a misdemeanor under state law, so fines and potential jail time can attach on top of civil damages owed to a bite victim. One county’s ordinance allows destruction of a dog after a hearing if it has bitten persons on three separate occasions, or in a single instance where public safety requires it.

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Common Mistake: Assuming a “first bite is free.” Montana’s civil bite liability and county vicious-dog rules can both apply after a single incident, particularly with a large guardian breed.

Montana Dog Bite Liability for Cane Corso Owners

Bite liability is where a Cane Corso’s size matters most. The state’s civil dog bite statute is MCA 27-1-715, which operates independently of any vicious-dog designation, so you can be liable civilly even before a county labels your dog dangerous. Defenses are narrow, since Montana does not permit comparative negligence or other affirmative defenses, excepting only provocation and trespass.

One local analysis frames the rule as strict liability in cities, negligence everywhere else, based on the headline of its own article. Because the exact scope of that rule depends on where the bite happens, read the statute or talk to a Montana attorney before relying on any summary. For a deeper breakdown, see our guide to dog bite laws in Montana.

For a Cane Corso owner, the practical response is risk reduction. Secure fencing, controlled introductions, documented training, and leashed public outings all reduce the odds of an incident and also help your case if one occurs.

Leash, Containment and Fencing Rules in Montana

Montana does not have one statewide leash law. Leash and containment rules come from cities and counties, which means your dog may be legal off-leash in a rural pasture and cited on a town sidewalk. Our leash laws in Montana guide covers how those local rules differ.

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After a dangerous designation, the requirements get stricter. Montana owners of designated dogs can face conditions covering registration, enclosure, muzzle, insurance, and signs. Even if your Cane Corso has never been flagged, treat those conditions as a good-practice checklist:

A fence tall and sturdy enough that a 90-pound-plus dog cannot clear or dig under it

Self-latching gates that visitors and delivery drivers cannot leave open

A leash in all public places, including trailheads and parking lots

A secure indoor space for guests, repair visits, and children’s parties

Open-range areas add another wrinkle for dogs that roam. If you live near ranchland, review the open range laws in Montana, because a guardian breed that chases livestock creates a separate legal problem.

Licensing, Registration and Vaccination Requirements in Montana

Licensing and registration are set locally, with state law providing the framework. Montana’s dog statutes include county authority to enact ordinances on dangerous dogs, barking dogs, and destruction of unlicensed dogs, plus general laws on registration and licensing. Your county or city clerk or animal shelter will tell you the fee and renewal schedule.

Rabies vaccination is the standard condition attached to licensing. For the state-level picture, including what to keep on file, see our pet vaccination laws in Montana article.

If you are bringing a Cane Corso from another state, there are separate entry paperwork rules. Check the pet import laws in Montana before you cross the border.

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Pro Tip: Keep a folder with your rabies certificate, license receipt, microchip registration, and training records. It speeds up everything from insurance quotes to landlord approvals.

Liability Insurance Requirements for Cane Corsos in Montana

Montana does not require liability insurance simply because you own a Cane Corso. Mandatory insurance in Montana, where it exists, is a local rule tied to specific breeds or to a dangerous designation. For example, White Sulphur Springs requires insurance for pit bulls, rottweilers and doberman pinschers, and does not name Cane Corsos in the BSL Census listing.

Insurance can still be required by someone else. A landlord may ask for a renter’s policy with pet liability, and a county may attach an insurance condition to a designated dog. A separate canine liability policy can fill the gap if your homeowners insurer refuses the breed.

Ask any insurer in writing what the policy covers for dog bites, what the per-incident limit is, and whether the breed is excluded. Verbal assurances do not help after a claim.

Homeowners Insurance and Cane Corsos in Montana

Homeowners insurance is the most common real-world obstacle. Some Montana homeowners insurers exclude coverage outright for certain breeds regardless of behavior; one Montana underwriting guideline lists Pit Bull, American Bulldog, Presa Canario, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, and several other breeds.

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Not every insurer follows that approach, so shopping around matters. Some companies decide based on bite history, not breed. Tell your agent about the dog up front, since concealing it can give an insurer grounds to deny a claim later.

If a carrier will not cover the dog, you generally have three options:

Move to a carrier that does not restrict by breed. Keep the homeowners policy and add a standalone canine liability policy. Ask the current carrier about a breed exclusion endorsement and what it covers.

Training certificates, a canine good citizen certification, and secure fencing can help your case with underwriters, though they are not guaranteed to change a breed-based decision.

Renting With a Cane Corso in Montana

Landlords in Montana set their own pet rules, and large guardian breeds are common targets. Rental “aggressive breed” lists often lump the Cane Corso in with other mastiff-type dogs. As one breed guide puts it, a Cane Corso owner needs to check city or county ordinance, HOA or condo rules, landlord policy if renting, and homeowners or renters insurance, because any one can restrict the breed independently.

To improve your chances, apply with a pet resume: vaccination records, spay or neuter proof, training certificates, references from past landlords, and a photo of the dog in a calm setting. Offer a larger pet deposit or monthly pet rent if the landlord will approve the dog, and get the approval in writing, naming the breed.

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Be careful with service and assistance animals. Different rules apply to them, and Montana’s statutes cover them separately. Do not label a pet as a service dog to get around a policy, because Montana has graduated fraud fines ranging from $50 for a first offense up to $1,000 for a third.

HOA and Housing Restrictions on Cane Corsos in Montana

HOAs and condo associations operate under private covenants, not public breed laws, so a state with no breed ban can still have a neighborhood that excludes your dog. Covenants often cap pet weight, list restricted breeds, or ban “dangerous” dogs under a definition the board controls.

Read the covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs) before you buy, not after. Look for weight limits, breed lists, pet-count limits, and fine schedules. Ask the board in writing whether a Cane Corso is allowed, and keep the reply with your closing documents.

Military housing is another separate case. As one source notes, installations may have their own restricted-breed policies for base housing, separate from surrounding civilian jurisdictions. Malmstrom Air Force Base families should confirm with housing before moving a Cane Corso on base.

How to Check Your City or County Cane Corso Rules in Montana

Because Montana lets local governments set their own rules, a short checklist protects you. Cities layer municipal codes on top of county authority, which is why Missoula, Billings, and Cascade County all handle designations somewhat differently.

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Search your city’s online municipal code for “dog,” “animal control,” “vicious,” and “breed.” Repeat the search on your county’s code, especially if you live outside city limits. Call animal control and ask whether any breed, weight, or “type” restrictions exist, and ask for the answer by email. Ask about licensing, leash, and enclosure rules in the same call. Check your insurer, landlord, or HOA separately.

Important Note: Sources disagree on how many Montana cities have breed ordinances, and one tracking site has not been updated since December 2024. Confirm any city’s rules directly with the municipality.

Related animal rules may also apply to your household, including the dog DNA testing laws in Montana, which matter if an officer or landlord questions your dog’s breed. For the wider picture on mistreatment and neglect standards, see the animal cruelty laws in Montana.

Cane Corso Laws in Montana FAQs

Is the Cane Corso illegal in Montana?

No. Montana has no statewide ban, and the sources reviewed for this article did not identify a Montana city or county that names the Cane Corso in a ban.

Can a Montana city ban Cane Corsos?

Yes, in principle. Montana has no statewide law preventing cities and counties from passing breed-specific rules. That is why checking local code matters.

Can my Cane Corso be declared dangerous without biting anyone?

Under the statutory definition, a vicious dog is one that bites or attempts to bite any human being without provocation, or that harasses, chases, bites, or attempts to bite any other animal. Breed alone is not enough.

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Will homeowners insurance cover a Cane Corso?

It depends on the insurer. Some Montana carriers list the breed as excluded, so confirm coverage in writing or add a separate canine liability policy.

Can a landlord or HOA refuse a Cane Corso?

Yes. Landlords and HOAs can set breed and weight restrictions through leases and covenants, independent of any city or state law.

Where can I read more about Montana dog rules?

Start with the state’s dangerous dog statute summary at the Animal Legal and Historical Center, then read your own city and county code. You can also review vicious animal laws in Montana for how designation, penalties, and local ordinances fit together.

This article is general educational information, not legal advice. If your dog has bitten someone or a city has cited you, talk to a Montana attorney.

This article, Cane Corso Laws in Montana: Bans, Bite Liability, Insurance, and Housing Rules, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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