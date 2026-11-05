Pet Rent Laws in Michigan: What Landlords Can Charge and What Renters Owe

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Pet rent laws in Michigan are looser than most renters expect: the state sets no dollar cap on monthly pet rent, yet it tightly limits pet deposits. That gap is why two Michigan renters with the same dog can pay very different amounts. One may pay $25 a month, while another pays $75 plus a fee.

This article breaks down what your landlord can legally charge, what counts toward the deposit cap, and where you have room to push back. You will also see how assistance animals are treated, what a lease should say, and how pet rent is taxed. Everything here is general information, not legal advice.

Is Pet Rent Legal in Michigan?

Yes. Michigan law allows landlords to charge pet rent, which is an extra monthly charge on top of base rent for keeping a pet in the unit. According to tenant-rights.com, Michigan landlords can charge pet rent and pet fees, as long as any pet deposit stays inside the total security deposit limit.

Michigan also has no statute forcing a landlord to accept pets in the first place. As covered in our guide on whether landlords can ban pets in Michigan, a private landlord can write a no-pet rule into the lease for ordinary pets.

Federal and state fair housing rules change the picture for service animals and emotional support animals, which are covered in their own sections below.

Pet Rent vs. Pet Fee vs. Pet Deposit in Michigan

These three charges sound alike, but Michigan treats them differently. The deposit is the only one that counts toward the statutory cap, so mixing them up can cost you money or put your landlord out of compliance.

Charge How It Works Typical Michigan Range Counts Toward Deposit Cap? Pet Rent Recurring monthly charge $25 to $75 per month No Pet Fee One-time charge, usually nonrefundable Varies by property Generally no Pet Deposit Refundable money held for pet damage $200 to $500 Yes

The ranges above come from our Michigan pet-ban breakdown, which also notes that a deposit and a fee are not interchangeable under state law.

Key Insight: Michigan caps the whole security deposit at 1.5 months’ rent, and the cap covers any refundable deposit, including a pet deposit. Pet rent sits outside it because it is rent, not a deposit.

One caution: sources disagree on nonrefundable pet fees. Some Michigan guides say a clearly disclosed nonrefundable fee is legal, while at least one deposit-focused site says all pet-related deposits must be refundable. Ask your landlord to label every charge clearly and get it in writing.

Does Michigan Cap Pet Rent?

No. Tenant-rights.com states that Michigan law sets no statewide maximum on pet rent or pet fees, and the amount is generally up to the landlord or whatever your lease says.

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What Michigan does cap is the total security deposit. As of Q3 2026, Tenant Screening Background Check reports that the cap is one and one-half months’ rent under MCL 554.602, and pet deposits fold into it.

Here is the math. On $1,200 rent, Rondo Investment notes the maximum total deposit is $1,800. A $1,200 standard deposit plus a $500 pet deposit would exceed the limit by $100.

That is why many landlords lean on pet rent instead. Since it falls outside the cap, they can charge it on top of a full 1.5x deposit.

How Much Is Pet Rent in Michigan?

Most Michigan landlords charge between $25 and $75 per month. Pet Deposits by State lists that same range as typical, and it is a market norm rather than a legal limit.

Over a 12-month lease, that works out to $300 to $900 a year for one pet. Add a one-time fee and the first-year cost climbs further.

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Small cat or small dog: expect the low end of the range.

expect the low end of the range. Large dog: expect the high end, and possibly a weight limit.

expect the high end, and possibly a weight limit. Detroit and other metro areas: competitive markets tend to charge more, so compare several listings.

Because nothing in state law holds the number down, comparing total monthly cost matters more than comparing base rent alone. A $1,400 apartment with $25 pet rent can cost less than a $1,350 one with $75.

Is Pet Rent Charged Per Pet in Michigan?

Michigan has no rule on this, so it comes down to the lease. Many landlords charge per pet, and the typical $25 to $75 figure is quoted per pet by Pet Deposits by State.

Some properties charge a flat monthly amount for up to two pets, and others add a smaller second-pet rate. Read the pet addendum before signing so you know whether a second cat doubles your bill.

If you plan to add an animal later, ask what the second-pet rate would be now. Our overview of pet laws in Michigan covers the broader rules that apply to owning multiple animals.

Which Pets Can Landlords Charge Pet Rent For in Michigan?

Landlords can charge pet rent for animals that count as ordinary pets, which usually means dogs and cats. They may also set rules for birds, fish, reptiles, and small mammals, and they can ban species entirely.

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Private Michigan landlords may also impose breed and weight limits on ordinary pets, according to Tenant Screening Background Check. Our page on Michigan pet bans notes that commonly restricted breeds include pit bull-type dogs, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and Doberman Pinschers.

Some animals face their own state rules on top of lease terms. If you keep a ferret, check the ferret laws in Michigan, and for specific breeds see the guides on American Bully laws and Doberman laws.

Can a Landlord Add Pet Rent Mid-Lease in Michigan?

Generally, no. During a fixed-term lease, rent and terms are locked in by the contract, so a landlord cannot add a new monthly charge unless you agree to it in writing. This is a general contract principle, and none of the research sources address mid-lease pet rent directly.

Things change at renewal or on a month-to-month tenancy. Tenant Screening Background Check says Michigan landlords can raise rent freely at renewal or on a month-to-month tenancy with thirty days’ notice. A new pet rent line can arrive the same way.

Important Note: If you adopt a pet during a fixed-term lease, check whether the lease requires approval first. Getting a pet addendum signed protects you from a surprise charge and from a lease violation.

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Pet Rent in Rent-Controlled and Local Rules in Michigan

Michigan has no rent control. The state overview from Tenant Screening Background Check describes the state as having a light hand on rent, with no rent control and no fixed entry-notice period. That means pet rent is not limited by any local rent-stabilization program.

Local rules still matter for the pet itself. Cities and counties set their own licensing, vaccination, and animal-control requirements, which Steadily notes landlords expect tenants to follow.

Check your city’s ordinances on leash laws and barking dogs, since violations can become lease problems. Subsidized and assisted housing may have separate pet policies, so ask your housing provider.

Can Landlords Charge Pet Rent for ESAs and Service Animals in Michigan?

No. Under the federal Fair Housing Act, Tenant Screening Background Check explains that a service animal or emotional support animal is not a pet, so a landlord may not charge any pet deposit, fee, or rent. They also cannot apply a breed or weight limit or a no-pet policy to it.

Michigan adds its own layer. USA Service Dogs says the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act (MCL 37.1101 to 37.1607) bars pet fees, deposits, and additional rent for an ESA. It does not apply to a unit in a building with two or fewer units where the owner lives in one, or to a room in an owner-occupied single dwelling.

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When your disability or the animal’s role is not obvious, the landlord may ask for reliable documentation from a licensed provider. They cannot demand a diagnosis, certification, or registration, and you remain liable for actual damage the animal causes.

For more detail, see our pages on ESA housing laws in Michigan and service dog laws in Michigan.

Can Landlords Charge Pet Rent for Visiting or Pet-Sitting Pets in Michigan?

Michigan law does not address visiting pets, so this is a lease question. Many leases ban unapproved animals, including a friend’s dog staying for a weekend, and some set a day limit before a guest pet counts as a resident.

Some landlords charge a short-term fee for pet-sitting, and others refuse it outright. Because no statute covers it, any charge must come from a clause you signed.

Ask for written approval before the animal arrives.

Get the daily or weekly fee, if any, in writing.

Confirm who pays if the visiting pet causes damage.

Pet-sitting for pay inside your rental can also violate lease clauses on commercial use, so read those terms too.

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What If You Have an Unauthorized Pet in Michigan?

Hiding a pet is a lease violation, and it is the fastest way to turn a $50 monthly charge into a bigger problem. Your landlord can typically demand that you remove the animal, bill you for back pet rent, or begin the lease-violation process described in your agreement.

Your best move is to come forward and ask to add the pet. Landlords are often willing to approve a pet and start charging rent rather than go through an eviction.

Tell your landlord in writing and ask for a pet addendum. Offer proof of vaccination and licensing. Agree on a start date for pet rent so the amount is clear. Keep a copy of the signed addendum.

Be careful with ESA claims. Our pet-ban guide notes that falsely representing a pet as an emotional support animal to a landlord is a misdemeanor under MCL 750.502c, according to a source it cites.

Important Note: Sources conflict here. USA Service Dogs and Tenant Screening Background Check say Michigan has no ESA-fraud statute after a 2020 bill was vetoed. Talk to a Michigan attorney or legal aid office before relying on either view.

Is Pet Rent Refundable in Michigan?

No. Pet rent is rent, and rent paid for a month of occupancy is not returned at move-out. Tenant-rights.com says pet rent is ongoing and not refundable, pet fees are generally one-time and nonrefundable, and only pet deposits can be refunded when there is no damage.

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The deposit follows Michigan’s security deposit rules. Tenant Screening Background Check reports that the landlord must return it with an itemized list within thirty days, and wrongful withholding can cost double the deposit.

To protect your refundable money, complete the move-in inventory checklist. Great Lakes Property Management Group lists the tenant return window as seven days after move-in, with two blank checklists handed over at move-in.

Can You Negotiate Pet Rent in Michigan?

Yes, and because the state sets no cap, you have more room than renters in capped states. Independent landlords are usually more flexible than large management companies with fixed pricing.

Offer a pet résumé: vaccination records, vet references, and a letter from a past landlord.

vaccination records, vet references, and a letter from a past landlord. Ask for a flat rate: request one monthly amount for two pets instead of per-pet billing.

request one monthly amount for two pets instead of per-pet billing. Trade a higher deposit for lower rent: a refundable deposit can fit under the 1.5-month cap if your base deposit is small.

a refundable deposit can fit under the 1.5-month cap if your base deposit is small. Complete training: a certificate from an obedience class can justify a lower rate.

a certificate from an obedience class can justify a lower rate. Negotiate at renewal: a clean record with no complaints is your strongest argument.

Pro Tip: Ask for the pet rent change in the signed lease or addendum, not by text or verbal promise. Only written terms are enforceable when a dispute comes up.

Is Pet Rent Taxable Income for Landlords in Michigan?

Yes. Pet rent is treated as ongoing rental income, as Tenant Screening Background Check puts it, and that income generally falls outside the security deposit cap. For federal tax purposes, rental income is generally reported on the landlord’s return.

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A refundable pet deposit is different. It is held for the tenant and is not income unless the landlord keeps it to cover damage or unpaid charges. Nonrefundable pet fees are usually treated as income when received.

The research for this article did not turn up a Michigan-specific tax ruling on pet rent, so landlords should confirm treatment with a tax professional. This section is general information and not tax advice.

What a Michigan Lease Must Say About Pet Rent

Michigan law does not hand landlords a required pet-rent clause, but the lease is where your rights live. Pet Deposits by State says landlords must clearly disclose all pet-related charges, including deposits, fees, and rent, in the lease.

A solid pet addendum covers the following:

The monthly pet rent amount and the date it starts.

Whether the charge is per pet or a flat amount.

Any one-time fee, clearly labeled as nonrefundable.

Any pet deposit, with proof the total deposit stays within 1.5 months’ rent.

Breed, weight, and number-of-pets limits.

A statement that service animals and ESAs are not subject to pet charges.

On deposits, Great Lakes Property Management Group says the landlord must send written notice within 14 days of move-in stating where the deposit is held. If you have a roommate or co-tenant, our guide to pet custody laws in Michigan explains what happens to the animal if you split.

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Pet Rent Laws in Michigan: FAQ

Can my Michigan landlord charge a separate pet deposit on top of the security deposit?

No. Any pet deposit has to fit within the total 1.5-month security deposit cap, according to tenant-rights.com. Pet rent and nonrefundable fees sit outside that cap.

Is there a limit on how high pet rent can go?

No. Michigan sets no statewide cap on pet rent, so the lease controls the amount. Typical charges run $25 to $75 per month.

Do I pay pet rent for a service dog or ESA?

No. Landlords cannot charge pet rent, deposits, or fees for a service animal or an emotional support animal. You are still responsible for actual damage the animal causes.

Can I get pet rent back when I move out?

No. Pet rent is not refundable. Only a true pet deposit can come back to you, minus itemized deductions for damage beyond normal wear and tear.

What should I do if I think I was overcharged?

Gather your lease, payment records, and messages, then ask your landlord to correct the charge in writing. If that fails, contact a local tenant rights group or legal aid office. For related disputes, see our guides on a neighbor’s dog on your property and animal cruelty laws in Michigan.

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