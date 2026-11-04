Feral Pig Hunting in Nebraska: What the Law Allows and Prohibits

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Feral pig hunting in Nebraska works differently than in Texas, Oklahoma, or Missouri. There is no season, no license, and no bag limit, because the state treats feral swine as a pest to eliminate rather than a game animal to pursue. If you want to shoot a wild pig for sport here, Nebraska law says no.

That surprises many hunters who assume a “no limit, year-round” rule applies everywhere, and some outdated websites still say so. This article explains what the statute says, who can legally remove feral swine, what happens if you shoot one anyway, and what you should do instead when you spot one.

Everything below is based on Nebraska statutes, the state’s own reporting to wildlife agencies, and news coverage of eradication work. Rules can change, so the final section shows you how to verify them directly with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Can You Hunt Feral Pigs in Nebraska?

No, not as a sport or recreational activity. It is illegal to hunt or possess feral pigs in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star’s reporting on state eradication efforts. The Game and Parks Commission specifically asks hunters who spot pigs while pursuing other game to report them rather than shoot.

The law targets the motive as much as the act. Nebraska Revised Statute 37-524.01 makes it illegal to knowingly engage in, sponsor, instigate, assist, or profit from the release, killing, wounding, or attempted killing or wounding of swine for sport, pleasure, amusement, or a trophy. That language covers guided hunts, paid hunts, and casual “just for fun” shooting alike.

Keep reading:Can You Keep a Moose You Hit in Minnesota? What the Law Actually Says

Important Note: Some hunting-directory sites claim Nebraska allows year-round feral hog hunting with no limits. That conflicts with the statute and with the state’s own reporting, so treat those claims as inaccurate. Always defer to the Nebraska Legislature and the Game and Parks Commission.

Out-of-state hunters ask about this often because neighboring states handle hogs differently. If you want a quick overview of what else is legal to pursue here, the Nebraska hunting laws page covers the broader framework.

Feral Pig Status and Classification in Nebraska

Nebraska classifies feral swine as a destructive invasive animal to be destroyed, not as protected game or a furbearer. The statute defines the term this way: feral swine are swine whose reversion from the domesticated state to a wild state is apparent, or freely roaming swine with no visible tags or markings indicating a domestic herd, where reasonable inquiry does not identify an owner.

The state’s rationale is practical. Feral pigs are escaped domestic pigs or wild hogs imported illegally, and they destroy crops, prey on wildlife, and threaten domestic swine with disease. A sow can produce two litters of more than 10 piglets annually, so small groups can grow quickly.

The Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies collects annual state reports, and Nebraska’s entry is encouraging. No feral pigs were removed during 2022, and the state is not aware of any populations of wild-living feral pigs, though it has minor issues with escaped pet and domestic pigs. That means a pig you see in Nebraska is more likely an escapee than part of an established wild herd.

Similar article:New Mexico Elk Collisions: 5 Days to File a Crash Report, and You Cannot Keep the Elk

Feral Pig Hunting Season Dates or Year-Round Rules in Nebraska

Nebraska has no feral pig hunting season, open or closed, because recreational hunting is prohibited. Season dates, daily limits, and tag rules that apply to deer, turkey, or pheasant do not extend to pigs. You can compare how real seasons work in the Nebraska deer season and turkey season guides.

The ban dates to the early 2000s. In 2003 the Nebraska State Legislature enacted statutes that prohibit pig hunting. The Commission’s own account is that eradication efforts have primarily taken place since 2004.

The reasoning surprises people. According to NPR’s reporting, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Sam Wilson says allowing hunting actually makes the population harder to control. When a state permits pig hunting, people have a reason to keep pigs around or to release more.

License and Permit Requirements for Feral Pig Hunting in Nebraska

There is no license or permit that authorizes you to hunt feral pigs for recreation in Nebraska, so buying a hunting permit does not change the answer. A valid Nebraska hunting license covers legal game species, not swine shot for sport.

Removal by authorized people is the only exception, and it is tightly framed. The statute says the Commission shall destroy any feral swine and may authorize agents, including landowners, to destroy and dispose of feral swine. In practice, that authority comes from the Commission, not from a hunter’s own initiative.

Just for you:Feral Pig Hunting in Tennessee: Laws, Public Land Rules, and Legal Methods

Key Insight: One secondary source says landowners can remove hogs on their own property without a special permit if they follow Commission guidelines. Because the statute ties authority to the Commission, call the agency before shooting any pig, even on land you own.

Bag Limits and Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Nebraska

No bag limit exists because no legal harvest exists. Possession is also restricted. The Commission’s report to regional wildlife agencies states that Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regulations also prohibit the possession or release of wild pigs.

That means you should not keep a carcass, mount, or live animal as a trophy. If a pig is destroyed under Commission direction, the agency generally wants the body. In the Harlan County Reservoir operation, all carcasses were recovered and tested for pseudorabies, swine brucellosis and swine fever.

The penalties are modest on paper but real. Under 37-524.01, a violation of the sport-killing prohibition is a Class II misdemeanor. A secondary summary also describes fines of up to $500 per hog for importing, possessing, or releasing animals, though you should confirm current penalty classes with the statute text.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Feral Pigs in Nebraska

Because recreational hunting is banned, there is no list of approved rifles, bows, or night-vision rules for pigs. Methods are chosen by the agency running the removal. Shooting from a helicopter, in cooperation with Wildlife Services, has proven the most successful eradication method, though trapping and shooting over bait are also used.

Keep exploring:Elk Hunting Season in Kentucky: Dates, Draw Rules, and Permit Costs

Aerial work has produced real numbers. Aerial sharpshooters killed 15 feral pigs near Harlan County Reservoir in one operation, after a similar effort the year before removed 69. The Journal Star explains why: helicopters are considered the best tool because the animals can be difficult to trap or ground hunt.

Ground hunting by the public can backfire. Hunting often pushes pigs into a nocturnal pattern or spreads them out, making them harder to track. That is one reason the Commission asks you to call instead of taking a shot.

Method Who Uses It Public Hunters Allowed? Helicopter shooting Game and Parks with USDA Wildlife Services No Trapping Agency staff and authorized agents Only if authorized Shooting over bait Agency staff and authorized agents Only if authorized Recreational ground hunting None No

Private Land and Public Land Feral Pig Hunting Rules in Nebraska

The sport-hunting ban applies on both private and public ground. Landowner permission, which solves access questions for deer or pheasant, does not make pig hunting legal. The same permission-based access rules for pheasant do not carry over here.

Landowners do have a role. Reporting is expected: farmers and landowners who suspect feral hogs on their property are required to report sightings to the Nebraska Invasive Species Program, according to Hunt Nation USA. Because that is a secondary source, confirm the exact reporting duty with the Commission.

On public land, such as Wildlife Management Areas, you follow the same restriction. If you see pigs while hunting deer or turkey on a WMA, note the location and report it. Do not attempt a shot, even when you hold a valid tag for another species.

Related reading:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Missouri: What State and Federal Rules Allow

Private land: no sport hunting; report sightings; landowner removal only as the Commission allows

Public land and WMAs: no sport hunting; report to the Commission

Any land: do not feed, bait, or attract pigs

Transport, Release, and Live Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Nebraska

Moving, releasing, or keeping wild pigs is where Nebraska is strictest. The Commission credits its framework for its results: a legal framework that removes incentives for people to own or release wild pigs has been the most important factor in the eradication of feral pigs.

Federal and regional reporting backs this up. Pig Progress notes that it is already illegal to transport, release, or hunt feral hogs in Nebraska, and landowners must report suspected sightings. USDA’s Feral Swine Program head Dale Nolte told NPR that people move hogs around to create hunting opportunities, which is exactly what Nebraska’s rules aim to prevent.

Escaped pet pigs are a separate matter. Under the Commission’s captive wildlife regulations, escaped animals must be recaptured or destroyed within 10 days, though that rule covers regulated captive species, so check whether it applies to your animal. If a pot-bellied or domestic pig gets loose, contact the Commission and your county sheriff promptly rather than letting it roam.

Common Mistake: Hauling a live pig out of a field to “help” the state. Moving or possessing wild pigs is itself restricted, so call the Commission and let them direct the response.

Where to Hunt Feral Pigs or Report Sightings in Nebraska

You cannot legally hunt feral pigs for sport anywhere in Nebraska, so the useful question is where to report them. Past removals have clustered in a few areas. Feral pigs have been killed in Nance, Custer and Valley counties in recent years, and Harlan County Reservoir was the site of the state’s largest infestation.

In case you missed it:Rabbit Hunting Season in Florida: Dates, Limits, and Rules

To report a sighting, contact the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln. The Journal Star article listed a direct number for the furbearer specialist, (402) 471-5174, but that article is more than a year old and staff change. Confirm the current contact through the agency’s website before you rely on it.

When you report, give the Commission details that help biologists respond:

Exact location, ideally GPS coordinates or the nearest road and landmark Number of animals and approximate size, including piglets Date, time, and what the animals were doing Photos or trail camera images, if you have them Your contact information for follow-up

If you want legal hunting alternatives while you are in the state, Nebraska offers plenty. Predator hunters can review coyote hunting laws in Nebraska, and bird hunters can start with the duck hunting laws guide. Hunters who specifically want hogs usually travel to Texas, where you can check Texas hunting license requirements before you go.

How to Confirm Current Feral Pig Regulations With Nebraska’s Wildlife Agency

Regulations in this area have changed in the past and can change again, so verify before you act. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is the state agency charged with stewardship of fish, wildlife, state parks, and outdoor recreation resources, and it is your authoritative source for current rules.

Use this sequence to get a reliable answer:

Recommended:Hit a Moose in Washington? The Meat Is Off Limits Even Though Deer and Elk Are Not

Read the statute text directly on the Nebraska Legislature website, which hosts Revised Statute 37-524.01. Check the Commission’s Wildlife Regulations in Title 163, Chapter 4 of the Nebraska Administrative Code, which governs possession and release of wildlife species. Call or email the Game and Parks Commission headquarters in Lincoln and ask about feral swine specifically, since Commission staff are tasked with eliminating pigs once found. Ask for written guidance if you are a landowner planning to remove pigs yourself. Ignore third-party “hog hunting by state” tables unless they match the statute.

Check dates on any source you use. The state’s annual report to the regional wildlife association is a good benchmark, and the Midwest feral swine committee report shows Nebraska’s status as of 2022 activity. Pair that with the Nebraska hunting license requirements page for the licensing basics that apply to every other species.

The bottom line: in Nebraska, you report feral pigs, you do not hunt them. Call the Commission, protect your crops and your record, and leave removal to the people authorized to do it. For seasons you can legally pursue, the dove hunting season guide is a good next stop.

This article, Feral Pig Hunting in Nebraska: What the Law Allows and Prohibits, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Feral Pig Hunting in Illinois: Laws, Seasons, and Rules You Must Follow

• Big Cat Ownership Laws in Iowa: What Is Banned and What Is Allowed

• Elk Hunting Season in Montana: Dates, Tags, Units, and Rules