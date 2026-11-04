Grouse Hunting Season in Nevada: Dates, Limits, and Units for 2026

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Grouse hunting season in Nevada is two very different hunts under one name. Forest grouse run for four months, from September 1 through December 31, while sage-grouse get a window of just two to nine days in a handful of hunt units. If you treat them as one season, you can end up in the wrong place with the wrong expectations.

This article walks you through what you can hunt, when, how many birds you can take, and what you need in your pocket before you go. The dates and limits come from Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) commission regulations and 2026 season summaries, and you should confirm unit-level details with NDOW before every trip.

If you hunt other Nevada game too, our guides to dove hunting season in Nevada and turkey hunting season in Nevada cover the rest of the upland calendar.

Which Grouse Species You Can Hunt in Nevada

Nevada offers two groups of grouse: forest grouse and sage-grouse. Each has its own habitat, season structure, and rules, so it helps to sort them out first.

The forest group includes dusky grouse, sooty grouse, and ruffed grouse. The blue grouse is now recognized as two separate species, the dusky and the sooty. The sooty grouse lives in the Sierra Nevada, while the dusky lives in the mountain ranges of Nevada’s interior. Ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus) are the third forest species, and they are found primarily in the northeastern portion of the state. The dusky grouse (Dendragapus obscurus) and sooty grouse (Dendragapus fuliginosus) are what most Nevada regulations still call “blue grouse.”

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The greater sage-grouse (Centrocercus urophasianus) is the second group. It is a sagebrush-flat bird rather than a timber bird, and its hunting is tightly controlled by unit. Himalayan snowcock is a separate species with its own permit and season, so it is not covered here.

Group Species Typical Habitat Forest grouse Dusky, sooty, ruffed Timber, aspen groves, mountain ranges Sage-grouse Greater sage-grouse Sagebrush country in designated hunt units

Grouse Hunting Season Dates in Nevada

Forest grouse have the longest season by far. According to Hunting Locator’s 2026 game bird guide, the dusky, sooty, and ruffed grouse season runs September 1 through December 31, 2026. NDOW’s own regulation table lists the same September 1 to December 31 framework.

Sage-grouse dates are shorter and change by unit. The same guide lists a 9-day season (September 19 to 27, 2026) and a 2-day season (September 19 to 20, 2026) depending on the unit. A third window, September 26 to 27, 2026, applies to the Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge special hunt only, according to Huntwise.

Season 2026 Dates Where It Applies Dusky, sooty, and ruffed grouse September 1 to December 31 13 named counties Sage-grouse (9-day) September 19 to 27 Select hunt units Sage-grouse (2-day) September 19 to 20 Select hunt units Sheldon NWR special hunt September 26 to 27 Application required

Important Note: As of October 24, 2026, the sage-grouse windows above have already closed for this year. The forest grouse season is still open through December 31, 2026. Sage-grouse dates are reset by the Board of Wildlife Commissioners for each season cycle, so check NDOW before planning a 2027 hunt.

Daily Bag and Possession Limits for Grouse in Nevada

Forest grouse limits are simple. NDOW’s commission regulation sets a daily bag limit of 3 and a possession limit of 9 for blue (dusky and sooty) and ruffed grouse, and the limit applies singly or in the aggregate. That means 3 total forest grouse a day, in any mix of the three species.

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Sage-grouse are stricter. Units with two-day seasons carry a daily and possession limit of 2 sage-grouse. Because the possession limit equals the daily limit, you cannot carry a second day’s birds.

Species Daily Limit Possession Limit Dusky, sooty, and ruffed grouse (combined) 3 9 Sage-grouse 2 2

Licenses, Stamps, and Special Permits for Grouse in Nevada

You need a valid Nevada hunting license to take grouse, and youth and nonresident requirements follow NDOW’s standard license rules. One common question is whether you need a duck stamp. The Federal Duck Stamp applies specifically to waterfowl hunters, not upland bird hunters. Grouse hunters can skip it.

The special permit to know about is for Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge. NDOW’s CR26-13 regulation notes that Sheldon Special Sage-grouse Hunt applications must be submitted by a set deadline, and parties may combine residents and nonresidents. Read the current application rules on NDOW’s site before you apply.

License fees change, so look up current prices on NDOW’s licensing pages rather than relying on third-party guides.

Zones, Units, and Closed Areas for Grouse in Nevada

Forest grouse are open by county rather than by hunt unit. The season covers thirteen named counties: Carson City, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe, and White Pine. Counties outside that list are not open for forest grouse.

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Sage-grouse are managed by hunt unit. In the 2024 and 2025 cycle, NDOW staff recommended a two-day season for hunt units 012 and 013 in western Nevada and units 031 and 051 in north central Nevada. NDOW’s reasoning was that these units have sage-grouse populations estimated to exceed 1,000 birds, with harvest at 5% or less of the fall population.

Closed areas matter just as much. No special sage-grouse season was recommended for the Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in that cycle, and Sheldon is open only through the special application hunt described above.

Common Mistake: Assuming a unit that was open last year is open this year. Unit lists change with population data, so always check the current NDOW hunt unit list.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Grouse in Nevada

Grouse hunting in Nevada is mostly a shotgun sport. According to Ultimate Upland, shotguns must be plugged to hold no more than three shells for upland and migratory birds, except during goose-only season.

Shooting from a vehicle is prohibited, based on a summary of Nevada’s regulatory framework from Texas Real Food’s Nevada overview. That older source is a secondary summary, so confirm the exact wording of current method rules in the NDOW regulations.

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Falconry is a separate method with its own season. Falconry upland and rabbit season runs September 1 through the last day of February 2027 with a 2 daily and 8 possession limit, per StateOutdoors’ 2026-2027 summary. The older NDOW regulation text also notes that falconry take of sage-grouse is allowed only in certain areas.

Dog training is also regulated. You may train your dog for bird hunting in Nevada from August 1 to April 15.

Shooting Hours for Grouse Hunting in Nevada

Shooting hours are the same for every upland game bird season. NDOW’s commission regulation lists shooting hours as sunrise to sunset daily. The same hours appear in the forest grouse table.

That gives you a short window in December. Plan to be in position before sunrise and have your gun unloaded and cased by sunset. Check a sunrise and sunset table for your specific county before you head out.

How to Identify Legal Grouse Versus Protected Look-Alikes in Nevada

Nevada does not treat all grouse-like birds the same way. Forest grouse and sage-grouse are different seasons, different limits, and different places, so you need to know which one you are looking at.

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Start with habitat. Forest grouse favor timbered country, and in aspen groves they often feed along trail edges and dirt roads, where insects collect. Sage-grouse sit in open sagebrush, so a grouse flushing from timber is almost certainly a forest species.

The bigger identification risk is a sage-grouse in a unit or on a date when the season is closed. If the unit is not on the open list, treat every sage-grouse as protected. Study field marks before opening day, and do not shoot at birds you cannot positively identify.

Once you harvest a forest grouse, identification is a legal requirement too. Per NAC 503.185, the head or one fully feathered wing must stay attached to all dusky, sooty, and ruffed grouse until the carcass reaches your residence or a commercial preservation facility. NDOW also asks hunters to turn in one wing from each blue grouse harvested, which helps biologists track populations.

Pro Tip: Leave one fully feathered wing on every forest grouse in your cooler. It satisfies the transport rule and gives you the wing NDOW requests for its harvest data.

Where to Hunt Grouse on Public and Private Land in Nevada

Most grouse hunting in Nevada happens on public land. Forest grouse are found in the state’s mountain ranges, and the Project Upland Nevada guide points to the Jarbidge Wilderness in the northeast as a good place to find ruffed grouse. Toiyabe National Forest is another public option mentioned in a regional hunting overview.

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Sage-grouse hunting depends on which units are open that year, so pick your area after you read the current unit list. Nevada also manages over 165,000 acres of Wildlife Management Areas for hunting, according to Ultimate Upland, though not every WMA has grouse.

On private land, you need the landowner’s permission before you hunt, and you should follow any conditions they set. A short, polite request made well before the season opens goes a long way.

If you also hunt big game in the state, our guides to deer hunting season in Nevada and bear hunting season in Nevada can help you combine trips. For a similar upland experience elsewhere in the West, see our pheasant hunting season in Montana guide.

How to Confirm Current Grouse Regulations With Nevada’s Wildlife Agency

Season dates, unit lists, and bag limits can be revised by the Board of Wildlife Commissioners, so treat any guide as a starting point. Sage grouse regulations shift year to year based on population data, so checking with NDOW before opening day matters here more than for other species.

Use this short checklist before every hunt:

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Open the NDOW CR26-13 upland game regulation and find the grouse sections. Confirm that your county (forest grouse) or hunt unit (sage-grouse) is listed as open. Check the season dates, daily limit, and possession limit against what this article says. Review special regulations, including wing and head attachment rules and any permit deadlines. Call or visit your local NDOW office if anything is unclear, and keep a copy of the rules on your phone in the field.

NDOW’s own reporting also reminds hunters of what is open. According to the Great Basin Sun, forest grouse opened September 1 and run through December 31, and sage-grouse began September 19 in designated units. If you still have forest grouse days left this year, now is the time to get out there, legally and with current rules in hand.

This article, Grouse Hunting Season in Nevada: Dates, Limits, and Units for 2026, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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