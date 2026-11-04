Are There Coral Snakes in Hawaii? What Residents and Visitors Should Know

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Are there coral snakes in Hawaii? No. Coral snakes have never lived in the islands, and you will not find one on a trail, beach, or backyard fence. The question comes up often because the red, black, and yellow banded pattern is one of the most famous warning signals in the snake world, and visitors from the mainland naturally wonder if it applies here.

The real story is more interesting than a simple no. Hawaii has no native snakes at all, and the state treats any snake that shows up as a biosecurity problem. This article covers where coral snakes actually live, what could be mistaken for one, which venomous species the state truly watches for, and what to do if you spot or get bitten by an unusual snake.

You will also find the number to call if you see something that should not be here. The tone throughout is calm on purpose: your risk of meeting a coral snake in Hawaii is effectively zero.

Are There Coral Snakes in Hawaii?

There are no coral snakes in Hawaii, wild or established. WorldAtlas notes that Hawaii has no native snake species and that the government maintains strict regulations to prevent their introduction. Geographic isolation kept snakes from reaching the islands on their own.

The state backs that isolation with law. According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture via KHON2, it is illegal to bring in or possess large reptiles and snakes. That means no legal pet coral snakes, no breeders, and no private collections to escape from.

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Key Insight: The only snake established in Hawaii is the Brahminy blind snake, a tiny, harmless, worm-like species. Spectrum News Hawaii describes it as a small non-venomous snake from Asia and Africa that resembles an earthworm.

Which Coral Snake Species Live in or Near Hawaii

None. No coral snake species lives in Hawaii, and none lives anywhere near it. The nearest coral snake populations are on the North American mainland, thousands of miles of open Pacific away from Honolulu.

Coral snakes are a large group. Wikipedia’s coral snake entry explains that New World coral snakes range from the southern United States to Argentina, while Old World coral snakes live in Asia and Africa. Neither group has a foothold in the Hawaiian Islands.

The United States has three native coral snake species. They are the eastern coral snake, the Texas coral snake, and the Arizona coral snake, all confined to the South and Southwest.

Where Coral Snakes Live in the U.S. and How Close Their Range Comes to Hawaii

Coral snakes in the U.S. live in the Southeast, Texas, and the desert Southwest. Most are secretive burrowers. Wikipedia notes they spend most of their time buried underground or in leaf litter, surfacing mainly when it rains or during breeding season.

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Hawaii sits roughly 2,400 miles from the California coast, and there is no land route, flight corridor, or natural current that carries a burrowing snake across that gap. For comparison, readers in other states have a very different situation. If you live in the Southeast, a coral snake is a real possibility, while states like North Carolina and South Carolina sit at the edge of the eastern coral snake’s range.

Farther from the core range, the answer shifts back toward no. You can compare Hawaii with Oregon and Washington, where coral snakes are also absent.

Region Coral Snake Presence Hawaii None; no native or established snakes besides the Brahminy blind snake Southeastern U.S. Eastern coral snake present Texas and Louisiana Texas coral snake present Arizona and New Mexico Arizona coral snake present in desert habitat Pacific Northwest None

Snakes in Hawaii That Look Like Coral Snakes

No snake in Hawaii resembles a coral snake on land. The one established snake, the Brahminy blind snake, is only a few inches long and uniformly dark. Hawaii’s Best Travel lists it at 2 to 6 inches and often mistaken for an earthworm.

In the water, the confusion is more realistic. Snorkelers and divers sometimes report banded “sea snakes” that turn out to be snake eels or moray eels. In a ScubaBoard thread, a diver described a black and white banded animal moving across a reef and struggled to tell eel from sea snake, which shows how easy the mix-up is.

True sea snakes are a separate question. The yellow-bellied sea snake (Hydrophis platurus) has black upper scales and a yellow underside, and WorldAtlas reports two sightings drifting near shore in July 2024. It is a rare ocean visitor, not a land snake, and it is not a coral snake.

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How to Tell a Coral Snake From a Look-Alike in Hawaii

In Hawaii, the first clue is the setting. A banded snake on a mainland hiking trail might raise real questions, but a banded snake-like animal in a Hawaiian reef is almost certainly an eel. A banded snake on dry land in Hawaii is almost certainly an escaped or smuggled animal.

If you are looking at something unusual, these checks help sort it out:

Location: Underwater and weaving through coral means eel or sea snake, not coral snake.

Underwater and weaving through coral means eel or sea snake, not coral snake. Body shape: Eels often have a visible fin running along the body. Sea snakes have a paddle-shaped tail.

Eels often have a visible fin running along the body. Sea snakes have a paddle-shaped tail. Size: Brahminy blind snakes are only inches long. A multi-foot snake on land is not native or normal.

Brahminy blind snakes are only inches long. A multi-foot snake on land is not native or normal. Behavior: Snake eels hover with their heads out of sand or rock. A free-swimming animal hunting across open reef is more likely a sea snake.

Do not try to handle, pick up, or capture the animal to get a better look. Take a photo from a distance instead.

Why the “Red Touches Yellow” Rhyme Is Not Foolproof

The rhyme “red touches yellow, kills a fellow; red touches black, venom lack” works only for coral snakes in the United States. It fails for coral snakes in other countries, and some harmless mimics break the pattern too. It was never designed for a place like Hawaii, where the animals you might see are eels, sea snakes, or escaped pets.

Relying on a color rhyme also encourages you to get close enough to read the bands, which is the opposite of what you want with any unknown snake. In Hawaii, a snake of any pattern is the story, not the color order.

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Common Mistake: Treating a color-pattern rhyme as a safety test. If you cannot confirm what a snake is from a safe distance, treat it as unidentified and report it.

Venomous Snakes You Should Actually Watch for in Hawaii

Only two venomous snakes are linked to Hawaii, and both are rare. WorldAtlas identifies them as the yellow-bellied sea snake and the brown tree snake.

The brown tree snake (Boiga irregularis) is the one officials worry about most. It reached Guam after World War II, probably as a stowaway in military cargo, and Aloha State Daily reports that the state’s Plant Quarantine Branch calls it the top invasive species threat to the islands. Inspectors conducted nearly 1,500 inspections of planes and ships arriving from Guam in the year before that report.

The snake is rear-fanged and mildly venomous. According to Biology Insights, its venom is generally not dangerous to adults, with serious effects mostly limited to children. The bigger danger is ecological, since Hawaii has endangered birds with no defense against it.

Species Where It Occurs Risk to People Brown tree snake Not established; intercepted from Guam cargo Low venom risk; high ecological risk Yellow-bellied sea snake Rare offshore sightings Venomous but avoids contact Brahminy blind snake Established in soil and gardens None; harmless

What to Do If You See a Red, Black, and Yellow Banded Snake in Hawaii

Stay calm, keep your distance, and report it. Any snake in Hawaii is out of place, so you do not need to identify it before calling. A photo taken from several feet away helps officials a great deal.

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Move back and keep children and pets away. Note the exact location, and take a photo from a safe distance if you can. Call the state Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (808-643-7378), as listed by Biology Insights. For an urgent situation, call 911. Do not try to catch, kill, or release the snake yourself.

Officials act fast on these reports. In October 2026, Aloha State Daily reported that a 45-inch ball python was found on Saturday, October 17, after a snake-sighting report near Camp Wai’anae on Oahu.

What to Do If a Coral Snake or Other Venomous Snake Bites You in Hawaii

A snake bite in Hawaii is extremely unlikely, but if one happens, call 911 right away. Treat every bite as an emergency until medical professionals say otherwise, even if the snake looks harmless or you are unsure what bit you.

While waiting for help, keep the person calm and still, and keep the bitten limb at or below heart level. Remove rings, watches, and tight clothing near the bite before swelling starts. Note the time of the bite and, if safe, the snake’s appearance.

Do not cut the wound or try to suck out venom.

Do not apply ice or a tight tourniquet.

Do not try to catch the snake; a photo from a distance is enough.

Bites from marine animals are a more realistic concern in Hawaii. Eel and jellyfish injuries also warrant medical attention if symptoms are serious. This article is general safety information, not medical advice. Contact emergency services or Poison Control for guidance on any bite or sting.

Can a Coral Snake Show Up in Hawaii as an Escaped Pet or Stowaway?

It is possible in theory, but there is no record of it in the sources reviewed here. What does happen is that other species slip through. A state news release described a live gopher snake found in a shipping container on Moloka’i that had been sent from California.

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Pets are another route. A ball python was captured in a Kaimuki backyard on June 1, 2025, and KHON2 reports authorities believed it was an escaped pet. Spectrum News also covered a 3.5-foot ball python found in a Waipahu home in April 2024.

The penalties are serious. Green Matters cites up to three years in prison and fines as high as $200,000 for those convicted, and Biology Insights repeats the same figures. Officials note that residents who turn in pet snakes are generally not prosecuted, according to Islands.

Important Note: Sources vary on how many snakes are found each year. One travel site estimates about 150 illegal snakes were intercepted since 1981, while news reports describe only a handful of finds in a given year. Either way, discoveries are rare and handled quickly.

How to Report an Unusual Snake Sighting in Hawaii

Report every snake sighting, whatever the color. The state’s Pest Hotline number is 643-PEST (808-643-7378). Calling police is also an option, and KITV reported that officials recommend contacting either police or the Department of Agriculture hotline.

When you call, give the exact location, the time, the approximate length, and any colors or patterns you saw. If the snake is moving, say which direction it went. Photos with your phone from a distance are the most useful detail you can add.

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Prompt reports matter because Hawaii has no natural predators to keep snakes in check. Aloha State Daily notes that snakes are illegal in Hawaii, have no natural predators there, and threaten the environment.

If you are curious how other states compare, the answer varies widely. Readers in the Mid-Atlantic can check Virginia and New Jersey, while those in the Southwest can read about New Mexico.

This article, Are There Coral Snakes in Hawaii? What Residents and Visitors Should Know, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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