Animal Waste Disposal Laws in Virginia: What Livestock Owners Must Know

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Virginia does not have one single “animal waste law.” Instead, manure management, dead-animal disposal, and large-farm permitting sit under at least three different agencies, each with its own rulebook and enforcement history. If you own even a handful of livestock, that overlap matters, because the rule that applies to a dead cow is not the rule that applies to a manure pile, and neither is the rule that applies to a discharge into a stream.

This breakdown walks through what Virginia actually requires for manure storage, carcass disposal, and CAFO permitting, who enforces each piece, and where the setback distances and penalties come from. Whether you run a backyard flock or a permitted dairy in the Shenandoah Valley, you will find the specific statute or regulation behind each requirement below.

What Virginia Requires for Livestock Waste and Dead-Animal Disposal

Virginia’s animal waste disposal laws split into two distinct tracks: routine manure handling, which falls under environmental and agricultural regulation, and dead-animal disposal, which is addressed separately in the Code of Virginia. Title 3.2, Chapter 60 of the state code governs livestock and poultry generally, while a much older criminal statute handles the basic duty to bury or cremate a dead animal.

For carcasses specifically, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality maintains a clear order of preference. Rendering, the processing of animal carcasses into useful products for commerce, is the preferred option for livestock disposal, though rendering facilities may have limitations on the type and quantity of animal waste they can accept. When rendering is not an option, farms may compost routine animal mortality onsite as an alternative, and this does not require a solid waste permit as long as certain conditions are met to prevent a public nuisance, open dump, or hazard to health and the environment.

Underlying all of this is a decades-old criminal statute that predates modern environmental regulation. Under § 18.2-510 of the Code of Virginia, when the owner of any animal or grown fowl which has died knows of such death, such owner shall forthwith have its body cremated or buried or request such service from an officer or other person designated for the purpose. If you ignore that duty, any judge of a general district court, after notice to the owner if he can be ascertained, shall cause the dead animal or fowl to be cremated or buried by a designated officer or person.

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Waste Category Primary Governing Law Typical Requirement Routine manure VPA Regulation (9VAC25-192) Storage, land application per nutrient management plan Dead livestock § 18.2-510; DEQ solid waste rules Rendering, composting, or on-farm burial Dead poultry § 3.2-6026 Disposal pit, landfill, incinerator, composting, or rendering only Dead companion animals § 3.2-6554 Cremation, burial, or sanitary disposal by owner

Manure Storage, Stockpiling, and Land-Application Rules in Virginia

Once a farm crosses a certain size threshold, manure storage and spreading stop being a matter of personal preference. AFOs that confine 300 or more animal units of livestock and handle liquid manure are required to obtain coverage under either a VPA general or individual permit, according to Virginia DEQ. Poultry operations face a similar trigger: operations that confine 200 or more animal units of poultry, meaning roughly 20,000 chickens or 11,000 turkeys, must register for coverage under the VPA General Permit for Poultry Waste Management.

Storage capacity itself is guided by nutrient management planning. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s guidance for manure storage pits notes that to minimize the risk of waste discharge and fully utilize a nutrient management plan, it is recommended that 120 to 180 days of waste storage capacity be built into a farm’s system. That storage window matters because Virginia also restricts when and where you can spread what comes out of the pit.

Land application timing is not left to guesswork either. DCR’s own manure spreading guidance instructs operators to not spread liquid manure, dry or semi-solid manure, or parlor effluent on soils that are saturated, and not to spread liquid manure or effluent above 85.5 percent moisture content onto frozen, ice, or snow-covered ground. If you’re transporting manure or moving livestock between properties as part of a stockpiling or spreading operation, the same handling standards that apply to transporting livestock in Virginia often intersect with these waste-management rules.

Pro Tip: Ask your county’s DCR-certified nutrient management planner to include a spreading calendar in your written plan. It keeps you from guessing at frozen-ground or saturated-soil restrictions during a wet spring.

How You Must Dispose of Dead Livestock Carcasses in Virginia

Routine mortality on a farm gets handled differently depending on species and circumstance. DEQ’s guidance treats burial as a last resort rather than a default option: as a last resort when other management options are not available, farms that raise or husband domestic livestock for private use may bury routine animal mortality onsite, and this does not require a solid waste permit as long as conditions are met to prevent a public nuisance, open dump, or hazard to human health and the environment.

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Poultry carcasses face a narrower, more specific rule than general livestock. Under § 3.2-6026, it is unlawful for any person engaged in the raising or keeping of poultry for profit to dispose of dead poultry on his premises in any manner except in a disposal pit, landfill, incinerator, or by composting or rendering. There is no burial exception written into that statute the way there is for general livestock mortality guidance.

Companion animals, meanwhile, fall under a separate section entirely. § 3.2-6554 states that the owner of any companion animal shall forthwith cremate, bury, or sanitarily dispose of the animal upon its death, and if the owner fails to do so after notice, the animal control officer may step in and recover the cost of the service from the owner. Virginia Cooperative Extension has flagged a wrinkle worth knowing about here: the burial of waste is now regulated by DEQ, and permits for burial of waste materials including animals are required, meaning even the burial of companion or pleasure animals such as pets and horses can fall under DEQ permit requirements, according to a Virginia Cooperative Extension analysis of the state’s mortality disposal framework.

If a carcass shows up on a roadway rather than on your own property, the handling shifts again. Fairfax County’s public guidance instructs residents to report the problem to the Virginia Department of Transportation at myVDOT or by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD, regardless of the size or type of animal. That process runs parallel to, and separate from, the disposal rules governing your own livestock. For carcasses connected to hunting activity, the field-dressing and disposal expectations covered under Virginia’s hunting laws add another layer worth checking before you butcher or transport game remains, and questions about carcasses found along public roads are addressed more directly in Virginia’s roadkill laws.

Which Agency Regulates Manure and Carcass Disposal in Virginia

No single office owns this topic, which is exactly why so many farm owners get tripped up. Four agencies split the work, and knowing which one to call saves you from bouncing between phone lines.

Agency What It Regulates Virginia DEQ Solid waste permits, VPA/VPDES water permits, composting and burial conditions VDACS / State Veterinarian Condemned or diseased livestock, poultry mortality rules, euthanasia oversight DCR Nutrient management plan certification and approval Local health departments/animal control Companion animal disposal, local nuisance ordinances

DEQ’s authority runs through both its solid waste program and its water permitting program, since the animal waste program governs the management of animal waste generated, handled, or stored at farming operations which confine livestock or poultry, known as animal feeding operations and concentrated animal feeding operations. VDACS enters the picture when disease is involved: the State Veterinarian may require the owner or custodian to euthanize or slaughter condemned livestock or poultry within a specified period of time, under state or federal supervision, or under regulations of the Board.

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Smaller operations that fall below VPA permit thresholds aren’t ignored, either. DEQ notes that DEQ and VDACS have collaborated on a Small Animal Feeding Operations Evaluation and Assessment Strategy, by which small AFOs that fall below the animal numbers requiring a VPA permit are evaluated for site-specific risks or impacts to water quality, with the agencies’ intention to be flexible. That strategy complements the regulatory Animal Waste Program of DEQ and the complaint-based Agriculture Stewardship Act Program of VDACS, so a neighbor complaint about runoff, rather than a routine inspection, is often how smaller farms first encounter enforcement.

Water Setbacks, Groundwater Protections, and Health Standards in Virginia

Distance rules exist to keep manure and carcass byproducts away from drinking water, streams, and neighbors. Virginia’s regulatory framework for offsite manure storage facilities is specific on this point: all storage facilities located offsite of property owned by the generator shall be provided with a minimum 750-feet setback area, with the length of the setback measured from the perimeter of the storage facility, and that buffer is meant to keep the facility away from residential uses and high-density human activity.

Federal Clean Water Act permit conditions, which flow into Virginia’s VPDES CAFO permits, add another layer of protection. Reporting on typical NPDES nutrient management plan terms notes mandatory setback buffers, typically 100 feet, between waste application fields and surface waters, sinkholes, or agricultural drainage wells, along with adequate manure storage capacity including freeboard depth sufficient to contain all manure plus direct precipitation from a 25-year, 24-hour storm event.

Groundwater gets protected primarily through the nutrient management plan itself, not a separate standalone rule. DCR-approved plans are written to address the form, source, amount, timing, and method of application of nutrients on each field to achieve realistic production goals, while minimizing nitrogen loss to ground and surface waters. That single planning document is doing double duty as both a farm-management tool and Virginia’s primary groundwater safeguard for manure operations.

Pro Tip: If your storage structure sits within 750 feet of a neighbor’s home, budget extra time in your permit application. Setback disputes with adjoining property owners are one of the more common reasons DCR sends a nutrient management plan back for revision.

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CAFO and Nutrient Management Plan Requirements in Virginia

Virginia defines an animal feeding operation with a fairly mechanical test rather than a subjective one. Under 9VAC25-630-10, an operation qualifies as an AFO when animals other than aquatic animals have been, are, or will be stabled or confined and fed or maintained for a total of 45 days or more in any 12-month period, combined with the absence of grazing vegetation in the confinement area.

Every permitted AFO and CAFO in Virginia must operate under a nutrient management plan, and the state is specific about who can write one. Each permit type that covers AFOs and CAFOs requires the development and implementation of a site-specific nutrient management plan, developed by a DCR-certified nutrient management planner in accordance with § 10.1-104.2 of the Code of Virginia and approved by DCR, with the plan enforceable through the permit itself. A CAFO owner cannot simply write an informal plan and call it compliant.

Compliance checks matter here more than most farm owners expect. An EPA review of DEQ’s nutrient management inspection program found that during the sample period examined, a total of 228 compliance deficiencies were identified across 273 inspection reports, and of those, roughly 58 percent were related to NMP implementation issues, including inadequate freeboard in liquid manure storage structures, inadequate maintenance of vegetation around manure storage, and manure sample results older than one year. That review also noted DEQ estimates that approximately 33 percent of all VPA AFO and Poultry inspections result in informal corrections, which typically must be resolved within a set window before escalating to a formal notice.

Livestock AFOs handling liquid manure at 300+ animal units need VPA or VPDES coverage.

Poultry operations at 200+ animal units (roughly 20,000 chickens or 11,000 turkeys) need the VPA Poultry Waste Management permit.

CAFOs that discharge from the production area may be moved into an individual VPDES permit.

All NMPs must be developed or approved by a DCR-certified planner and kept on site.

Penalties for Illegal Dumping, Missed Carcass Deadlines, and Water Violations in Virginia

Enforcement in Virginia tends to move in stages rather than jumping straight to a citation. DEQ’s own inspection data shows that most first-time issues get resolved informally: if the permittee does not return to compliance within 30 days of an informal correction, the matter can escalate, and one recent inspection cycle resulted in two notices of violation and six warning letters for the operations reviewed.

Failing to bury or cremate a dead animal carries its own, older consequence under § 18.2-510. If you know your animal has died and do nothing, a general district court judge, after notice to you if you can be found, will order the dead animal or fowl to be cremated or buried by a designated officer or other person — typically at your expense. The companion-animal version of this rule works the same way: an animal control officer can bury or cremate the animal after notice and then recover the cost for this service from the owner on behalf of the local jurisdiction.

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Water pollution violations tied to CAFO discharges carry a separate, and often larger, exposure. Beyond state enforcement, the Clean Water Act’s citizen suit provision allows any citizen whose health, recreation, or property interest is adversely affected by unpermitted CAFO discharges to file a federal civil lawsuit against the polluter. That means a farm out of compliance with its nutrient management plan can face both a DEQ enforcement action and a private lawsuit from an affected neighbor or downstream water user.

Important Note: Specific fine amounts and enforcement timelines vary by violation type, farm size, and whether the issue is a first offense. Contact your DEQ regional office directly before assuming a penalty schedule applies to your situation — this section describes the enforcement process, not a fixed fee chart.

Illegal dumping that crosses into animal cruelty territory, such as abandoning a carcass in a way that endangers other animals or public health, can also draw scrutiny under Virginia’s separate animal cruelty statutes, which run on a different enforcement track than DEQ’s environmental rules.

How to Confirm Current Virginia Animal-Waste Rules With the Agencies

Given how many agencies touch this topic, the fastest way to get a straight answer is to match your question to the right office rather than starting with a general search. A few starting points:

For manure storage permits, VPA/VPDES coverage, or composting conditions, contact your Virginia DEQ regional office directly. For nutrient management plan development or certification questions, reach out to DCR’s nutrient management program, since plans must be written or approved by a certified planner. For condemned livestock, disease-related mortality, or euthanasia procedures, contact VDACS and the Office of the State Veterinarian. For companion animal disposal disputes or local nuisance ordinances, check with your county animal control office or health department, since counties like Fairfax publish their own supplemental guidance.

Because DEQ’s animal waste program pages are updated periodically and permit thresholds occasionally shift, it’s worth rereading the current DEQ Animal Carcasses guidance before making a major decision like building a new storage structure or changing your disposal method. The Code of Virginia itself, hosted through the Legislative Information System, remains the authoritative text if a county office or agency representative gives you conflicting information.

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Pro Tip: Keep a printed or saved copy of your approved nutrient management plan and your most recent DEQ correspondence on the farm. If an inspector or neighbor raises a question, having documentation on hand resolves most disputes faster than a phone call to the regional office.

Whether you’re managing a small backyard herd or a permitted CAFO, the rules boil down to the same core idea: match your waste stream, whether it’s manure, a livestock carcass, or dead poultry, to the specific statute that governs it, and confirm with the agency that actually enforces that rule before you act.

This article, Animal Waste Disposal Laws in Virginia: What Livestock Owners Must Know, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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