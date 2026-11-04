Can You Keep a Stray Cat in Connecticut? Holding Periods, Feeding, and TNR

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Stray cat laws in Connecticut are mostly set at the town level, with a few firm state rules sitting underneath. The state has no law that tells you “after X days, the cat is yours.” What it does have is an impoundment process for animal control, a rabies vaccination rule, and a statute that lets towns regulate feral cat keepers.

That mix leaves many people unsure where they stand when a hungry cat shows up on the porch. This article walks you through what the law says, what it leaves to your town, and how to help a cat without creating problems for yourself.

Stray Cat Laws in Connecticut: Quick Answer

Connecticut does not give you ownership of a stray cat just because you feed it or take it in. The law is built around the original owner’s rights and around municipal animal control officers, who handle impounded cats under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 22-332d.

Cats must be vaccinated against rabies, but cats are not licensed in Connecticut.

If animal control takes in a cat with no known owner, a description is published once in a newspaper’s lost and found column.

If nobody claims the cat within seven days of that publication, the officer may place it as a pet.

Towns may adopt their own cat ordinances, including feral cat keeper registration and bans on cats causing damage.

No statewide law bans feeding strays, but a few towns may restrict it.

Is a Stray Cat Legally Owned or Unowned in Connecticut?

A true stray is a cat with an owner somewhere, even if that owner is missing. Until the owner is found or gives up the cat, the law treats the cat as someone’s property. That is why finders are expected to make a reasonable effort to locate the owner.

A cat with no owner at all is treated differently. Connecticut’s statute defines a feral cat as a free-roaming domestic cat which is not owned. In practice, you often cannot tell the difference on first sight, so it is safest to treat any friendly or collared cat as owned until proven otherwise.

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Stray vs. Feral vs. Community Cats Under Connecticut Law

Connecticut law uses the word “feral” and gives it a specific meaning. It also defines a “keeper” as a person who, or organization that harbors, regularly feeds, possesses, or forbids an animal control officer from impounding a feral cat. The term “community cat” is not defined in the statute, though rescue groups use it for outdoor cats cared for by neighbors.

Term Plain Meaning Legal Status in Connecticut Stray A lost or abandoned cat that is used to people Presumed to have an owner; handled under impoundment rules Feral A free-roaming, unowned cat that avoids people Defined in statute; towns may regulate keepers Community cat An outdoor cat cared for by one or more people Not defined by statute; caregivers may count as “keepers”

Can You Keep a Stray Cat in Connecticut?

Yes, but not by simply deciding to. You are expected to give the real owner a fair chance to reclaim the cat first. Once a reasonable search turns up nobody, adopting the cat through your local animal control or a shelter is the cleanest way to make it yours.

If you already have the cat inside your home, tell your town’s animal control officer. That one call creates a record showing you acted in good faith.

Pro Tip: Take a clear photo of the cat, note the date and place you found it, and keep any vet scan results. This paperwork protects you if an owner shows up weeks later.

How Long Before a Stray Cat Is Legally Yours in Connecticut?

Connecticut sets no fixed number of days after which a found cat becomes yours. The closest hard number applies to animal control: if a cat is not claimed within seven days of publication, the ACO may have a veterinarian sterilize the cat and then sell the cat as a pet.

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That seven-day window governs the town’s handling, not private finders. The safest route is to go through animal control so the cat’s status is clear before you consider it yours.

Are You Required to Look for the Owner of a Stray Cat in Connecticut?

No statute spells out a duty for private finders to search for an owner. The law does put that duty on municipal animal control, which must notify a known owner right away and publish a description if the owner is unknown.

Even without a legal checklist, searching is the right move and protects you. A cat that looks like a pet may be microchipped, and the owner may be looking right now. See what Connecticut law says about a neighbor’s cat in your yard if you suspect the cat belongs nearby.

What to Do When You Find a Stray Cat in Connecticut

A calm, step-by-step approach works best for the cat and for you legally.

Check for a collar, tag, or ear tip, and approach gently. Take the cat to a veterinarian or shelter for a free or low-cost microchip scan. As one Connecticut rescue notes, this service is often free, if that is all you are doing. Contact your town’s animal control officer and report where you found the cat. Post a found notice online and in your neighborhood, leaving out one identifying detail so you can verify a real owner. Keep the cat separated from your own pets until it has been checked by a vet.

Does Connecticut Law Require Reporting a Found Cat to Animal Control or Police?

There is no state law that forces a private finder to report a found cat. Reporting is still strongly recommended, because the town’s animal control officer is the person who handles owner notification and lost-and-found publication.

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If the cat is injured, aggressive, or may have bitten someone, call animal control or police right away. State law requires an officer to quarantine such biting or attacking dog, cat or ferret for ten days when a person or animal has been bitten.

Stray Cat Holding Periods at Connecticut Shelters

For cats impounded by a town, the statute ties the clock to publication of the lost-and-found notice. The officer must tag or otherwise identify the cat, then promptly cause a description of such cat to be published once in the lost and found column of a newspaper.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s research office summarizes the result this way in its report on feral cat laws in select states: unclaimed cats can be sterilized and sold as pets after seven days from publication. The officer may also keep a cat longer to find it a home.

Important Note: Private shelters and rescues set their own intake and holding rules, and these can be longer than the municipal minimum. Ask the specific shelter for its policy and any reclaim fees.

Will Animal Control Pick Up a Stray Cat in Connecticut?

Sometimes. State law gives animal control officers authority over cats in towns that have adopted the right ordinance. Under Chapter 435 of the General Statutes, an officer in such a town may take into custody a cat that is damaging someone else’s property or creating an unsanitary, dangerous, or offensive condition.

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Officers cannot take a cat that is identified as under the care of its owner or a registered feral cat keeper. In towns without that ordinance, response varies, so call your local office before you assume anyone will come.

Rabies Vaccination, Licensing and Microchip Rules for Stray Cats in Connecticut

Connecticut requires rabies vaccination for cats but not licensing. The Department of Public Health states that Connecticut state law requires vaccination of cats and dogs, and a state rabies brochure adds that cats are not required to be licensed, but are required to be vaccinated against rabies.

The vaccination duty falls on an owner or keeper. Under § 22-339b, the first shot is due when a cat is twelve weeks or older but under fourteen weeks, or at the age the vaccine manufacturer recommends.

I found no statewide microchip mandate for cats. If you adopt a stray, get it vaccinated promptly, ask your vet to scan for a chip, and register your own chip details afterward.

Is It Illegal to Feed Stray Cats in Connecticut?

There is no statewide law that makes feeding stray cats illegal. Rules come from towns, and some municipalities restrict feeding while others support organized colony care. Check your town code or call the animal control office before you set out food regularly.

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A practical point: leftover food draws raccoons, skunks, and rats, which can lead to nuisance complaints even where feeding is legal. Feed at set times and remove food after the cat eats.

Do Connecticut Laws Make You Responsible for a Stray Cat You Feed?

Possibly, and this surprises many people. Because the “keeper” definition covers someone who harbors, regularly feeds, possesses a feral cat, a regular feeder can fall into that category in a town with a registration ordinance.

That can bring duties such as registering with the animal control officer. If your town has such an ordinance, the state statute says keepers must arrange for rabies vaccination and sterilization of the cats.

Pro Tip: If you feed outdoor cats most days, ask your town clerk whether a feral cat keeper ordinance exists. Registering early is easier than explaining yourself after a complaint.

Trap-Neuter-Return Laws for Stray and Community Cats in Connecticut

Connecticut does not run a single statewide TNR program, but state law allows towns to build one. A legislative research summary explains that the law allows towns to adopt an ordinance requiring those who keep feral cats in residential or commercial areas to register with the town’s animal control officer.

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Local groups carry out much of the work. The Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (NECCOG) has run a TNR program since 2015 for the northeastern part of the state, according to a summary of Connecticut outdoor cat rules. Contact your town or a regional rescue to find a clinic near you.

Is Abandoning a Cat Illegal in Connecticut?

Yes, abandoning a cat can be a crime under Connecticut’s animal cruelty and neglect laws, which carry fines and possible jail time. A conviction can also trigger a five-year ban on owning or living with animals, according to LegalClarity’s overview of Connecticut cat laws.

If you can no longer keep a cat, surrender it to a shelter or rescue instead. Dumping a pet outdoors is the situation the law is meant to prevent.

Can Neighbors Complain About Stray Cats in Connecticut? (Nuisance and Property Damage)

Yes. Neighbors can complain to animal control, and the statute gives officers a tool to respond. In towns with a cat damage ordinance, an officer may impound a cat damaging property or creating an unsanitary or offensive condition, and a town may fine violators up to $100 under the ordinance framework summarized by the General Assembly.

Complaints about noise, digging, or spraying usually go to the same office. For more on neighbor disputes, read our article on neighbor’s cat in your yard laws in Connecticut.

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Can You Trap, Relocate or Remove Stray Cats in Connecticut?

Trapping is not banned outright, but doing it on your own carries risk. Without involving animal control and following any local ordinance, you could face claims if you trap someone’s pet or move a cat that is under a registered keeper’s care.

Relocating a cat to a new area is also a poor idea. Cats usually try to return, and a displaced cat may be hit by cars or lose its food source. Humane traps are best used for TNR or to hand the cat to a shelter.

Trapping cats can also overlap with other wildlife rules. Our guide to snake removal laws in Connecticut shows how Connecticut treats other unwanted animals on your property.

Stray Cat Laws by City and County in Connecticut

Connecticut towns, not counties, hold most of the power here. State law lets each municipality adopt its own feral cat registration ordinance and its own cat damage ordinance, so the answer in Hartford may differ from the answer in a small rural town.

The Town of Newington is one example. Its code includes an Article on feral and domestic cats that defines feral cats and lets the animal control officer impound cats causing damage. Search your town’s online code or call the town clerk to find the version that applies to you.

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Rule Type Set By What to Check Rabies vaccination State law Applies in every town Impoundment process State law, carried out by town Your town’s animal control office Feral cat keeper registration Town ordinance Town code or clerk Cat damage and nuisance rules Town ordinance Town code or clerk Feeding restrictions Town ordinance Town code or clerk

Who Can Reclaim a Stray Cat in Connecticut, and Can the Owner Sue You?

The original owner can reclaim the cat. At a shelter, that usually means showing proof such as vet records or photos and paying costs. One Connecticut rescue, for example, asks owners to cover medical expenses and boarding before the cat is returned.

An owner could potentially bring a civil claim if you keep a cat you knew was owned, or refuse to return it. Acting in good faith, reporting the cat, and handing it back when an owner proves ownership keeps you well clear of that risk.

Connecticut law also protects those who follow the official process. Anyone destroying an impounded cat under the statute is exempt from criminal and civil liability, which is a reminder that the process, not private action, is what the law protects. If you also care for other animals that wander, our article on estray livestock laws in Connecticut covers a related question.

Stray Cat Laws in Connecticut FAQs

How long does animal control hold a stray cat in Connecticut?

Under state law, an unclaimed cat can be sterilized and placed as a pet after seven days from the newspaper notice. The officer may hold the cat longer to find a home.

Do I need a license for a cat in Connecticut?

No. Cats are not licensed, but they must be vaccinated against rabies once they reach the required age.

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Can I feed a stray cat on my property?

State law does not forbid it, but your town may have rules, and regular feeding can make you a “keeper” under the feral cat statute.

Can animal control take a cat that is bothering my neighbor?

In towns with a cat damage ordinance, yes. Officers may impound cats damaging property or causing unsanitary or offensive conditions, unless the cat is under a registered keeper’s care.

Is it legal to take a stray cat to the vet?

Yes. Getting a stray scanned and checked is encouraged and helps find the owner.

Where can I find the rules for my town?

Start with your town’s animal control office or clerk, then read the state rules in Chapter 435 of the Connecticut General Statutes.

This article, Can You Keep a Stray Cat in Connecticut? Holding Periods, Feeding, and TNR, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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