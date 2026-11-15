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🐱 Playful Angola Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Angola has some very sweet kittens waiting for a cozy lap and a safe home. All of these babies are Domestic Shorthair kittens at Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County in Angola, IN.
Miney (Julie)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Miney (Julie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Parton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Parton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gunpowder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Gunpowder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gemini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Gemini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Heath
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Heath and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snowdrop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Snowdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Garland and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
- Phone: (260) 833-2877
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County at (260) 833-2877 to ask about visits and adoption. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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