Angola has some very sweet kittens waiting for a cozy lap and a safe home. All of these babies are Domestic Shorthair kittens at Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County in Angola, IN.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Miney (Julie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Parton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Gunpowder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Gemini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Heath and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Snowdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Garland and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County at (260) 833-2877 to ask about visits and adoption. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.