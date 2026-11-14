Several wonderful dogs in Angola, IN are hoping to find their forever families. All are waiting at the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County and can be met in person by appointment.

Breed: Great Dane / Mastiff mix

Great Dane / Mastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

Angel is a large mixed-breed girl who’s looking for a loving home that can handle a big, gentle giant. If you’ve been hoping for a large companion dog, Angel may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

Jack is a young Border Collie who will do best with an active family that enjoys play and training time. Border Collies are known for their smarts and energy.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

Bella is another young Border Collie who would love a home that can give her exercise and mental games. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

Echo is a medium-sized mixed-breed youngster who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. She’s a nice option if you want a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County

Phone: (260) 833-2877

Winston is an adult Basset Hound with that classic low-rider look and long ears. If you love this iconic breed, Winston could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Angola, IN, please consider visiting the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or calling (260) 833-2877 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.