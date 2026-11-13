Angier neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from handy pallets to kids’ toys and even a sweet family dog. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Wood pallets

Condition: Used – like new, described as nice and solid

Location: Angier, NC

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Two sturdy wood pallets available at no cost. Great for garden projects, DIY furniture, or storage. The owner notes you’ll need to load them yourself, so plan to bring a vehicle and any help you might need.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: 2-year-old male Pitbull Terrier mix

Location: Dixon, Angier, NC

Source: Nextdoor

This very sweet, playful, and loving dog is looking for a new home. He is potty-trained, great with children, and gets along well with both dogs and cats. The owner says he’s energetic, loves to play, and is loyal and protective of his people. He is up to date on vaccines and free to a caring home.

If you’re considering him, make sure you have time for an energetic dog and space for play.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed lot of children’s toys

Condition: Described as in good shape

Location: River Glen, Angier, NC

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor is giving away free toys suitable for toddler boys and girls. These are in good condition and ready for a new home. Perfect if you have little ones or want extras for visiting kids.

The poster asks that you let them know if you’re interested so you can arrange pickup in Angier.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Angier tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.