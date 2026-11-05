YMCA Winter Youth Basketball 2026–27: What Birmingham Parents Need to Know

If your kids have energy to burn once the weather turns cold, YMCA Winter Youth Basketball might be exactly what your family needs this season. Games are on Saturdays from January through February, and registration is open right now.

YMCA Youth Basketball Leagues are a great way for kids to stay active, build confidence, and learn skills that carry over on and off the court. Players work on the fundamentals like dribbling, shooting, and defense, along with teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy habits. And they have a lot of fun doing it.

The basics

Season: Dec. 7, 2026 – Feb. 21, 2027

What’s included: 7 games and 11 practices

Age divisions (co-ed): 5–6, 7–8, 9–10, 11–12

Practices: Once a week, starting the week of Dec. 7

Game days: Saturdays: Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20

Locations: Hoover, Greystone, Shades Valley, Pelham, Trussville, Downtown Youth Center, and Northeast

A nice bonus: practices kick off before the holidays, so kids get a few weeks to meet their team and shake off the rust before games start in January.

What’s new this winter

You no longer pick a practice night when you register. The Y is doing one big registration, building balanced teams based on total enrollment, and then assigning practice days and times as volunteer coaches are confirmed.

That means more even teams for the kids. It also means you’ll want to keep an eye out for your practice assignment once registration closes.

3v3 for girls ages 5–6

Have a little girl who’s brand new to basketball? This season the Y is also offering a 3v3 league just for girls ages 5–6 at Shades Valley YMCA. Smaller teams mean more touches on the ball and an easy, low-pressure introduction to the game. It runs on the same season dates, Dec. 7 through Feb. 21.

When to register

Regular registration is open now through Sunday, Nov. 8. Late registration runs Nov. 9–29 at a higher rate, so signing up this week is the way to go. Y members get a discounted rate, and the Y also offers financial assistance for families who need it.

Find full registration details and sign up on the YMCA of Greater Birmingham Youth Sports page, or go straight to Winter Basketball registration.

Want to coach?

Every team is led by a volunteer coach, and you don’t have to be a basketball expert. The Y has been doing this for more than 150 years and has plenty of resources to help you feel comfortable. All coaches go through a background check and safety training before they’re placed on a team. If you’re interested, you can sign up to volunteer here.