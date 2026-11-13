One UI 9.5 isn’t here yet, but recent leaks hint at what’s to come. The default Samsung apps, like Keyboard, Samsung Health, Notes, Phone, and others, will reportedly get a few new features. While we wait for the official announcement, a new leak today suggests Samsung is working on Gaming Hub integration in Contacts.

Samsung Contacts could become more social with Gaming Hub integration

Android Authority, while digging through the Contacts app from a One UI 9.5 build, has found strings suggesting users can link games through Samsung Gaming Hub. The report notes that users will also get certain social features. We’re looking at sending friend requests, inviting others to guilds, and viewing gaming profiles. Users may even check the online status of other players. That said, it’s unclear what games will be supported.

Users will reportedly need to install Gaming Hub and enable linked games in the settings for the feature to work. Users can reportedly send game friend requests directly through Contacts. It could also offer a one-on-one chat option.

Send game friend requests directly through Contacts

Samsung is also focusing on guilds. It is reportedly preparing support to let users invite contacts to join a guild, see its leaders and members, and access guild-specific chats. There are some new icons related to these changes, including one for guild chat.

The app also reportedly includes strings for displaying gaming presence, with separate online and offline statuses. A ‘Game status’ label and an option to view a gaming profile suggest that the Contacts app might display information about a user’s gaming activity.

That’s all the changes discovered so far. For what it’s worth, Samsung has been expanding Gaming Hub beyond its original game-launching experience with more focus on game discovery and social features. This new integration could further enhance that effort and make it easier for users to connect with their friends.