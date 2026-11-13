Some NVIDIA employees are calling for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO not even 24 hours after Huang had stepped down, which was shortly before the board was to begin investigations following Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang, who has been President and CEO of NVIDIA since it’s founding way back in 1993, was discovered this week to have had an affair with an individual named Alice Huang, who reportedly works for one of NVIDIA’s main Chinese rivals, Megaspeed, and who was reportedly an alleged Chinese spy, prompting the company to confirm they would be investigating the situation.

The following day after his affair had been made public, it was discovered that Huang had had another affair with NVIDIA’s VP of healthcare, who reported directly to him. On November 12, it was then reported that Huang had allegedly had a third affair, this time with another NVIDIA employee who is currently unnamed. Despite these actions, which are being viewed as damaging to the company’s reputation and potential for future expansion, a large number of NVIDIA’s employees want Jensen Huang to remain the company’s leader.

Reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the NVIDIA CEO gains traction through an “internal suggestion box”

According to a new report, An “internal suggestion box” has been posted within the company that is urging the board to reconsider Huang’s exit. The post has gained over 1,600 comments from employees calling for his return, with some noting that “NVIDIA is NVIDIA because of Jensen.”

Another comment reads “we are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things, and he needs a second chance.” NVIDIA has placed CFO Colette Kress in the role of interim CEO until the company finds a permanent replacement, with Harvey Jones in the role of board chair. It’s unclear if the internal suggestion box will have any impact, but what is clear is that it has gained some traction, and not everyone seems to think that Huang needs to step down.