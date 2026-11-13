Gmail’s settings page is getting a Material 3 Expressive makeover, and it’s reportedly reaching more Android users. Though Google has updated most of its core with the latest design language, this part of the Gmail app didn’t see any major design changes. Well, that’s finally changing now.

Gmail brings Material 3 Expressive design to its settings

The screenshots of the Gmail settings with Material 3 Expressive design have been shared by Telegram user Neacared. These offer a closer look at the redesign as it starts rolling out. Screenshots are from Gmail version “2026.11.02.1020540846.Release,” and they show an interface with rounded cards, redesigned switches, and icons that make settings easier to identify.

Instead of scrolling through a long list of options, we now see clearly organized sections for notifications, inbox customization, email preferences, writing assistance, and more. So this change is not just cosmetic. It’s not just the main settings screen; individual pages have also received the same design change. Settings for Smart Compose, Smart Reply, and Proofread now appear together under Writing assistance.

Meanwhile, Chat and Meet have their own dedicated sections. The redesign also adds larger touch targets and more spacing, making the settings easier to navigate.

Seems to be a server-side rollout

Gmail isn’t the only Google app receiving this treatment. Android Authority reports spotting similar settings redesigns for Gemini, the Google app, and Google Messages. All these changes suggest Google’s broader effort to make Google apps feel more consistent with Android’s modern design language while also making settings easier to navigate.

As for the question of availability, the redesigned Gmail settings page is apparently rolling out through server-side. So even if you install the latest version of Gmail, the new interface might not be available to you. It’s still unclear how widely Google has rolled it out.