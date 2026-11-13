Samsung is expanding its November 2026 security update, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 being the latest ones to receive it. The update addresses 179 vulnerabilities present in the previous version of the OS, making the foldables more secure. It doesn’t look like Samsung has bundled any new features with the update.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 get November 2026 security update

As always, Samsung is rolling out the November security update to the foldables in its home country, South Korea, first. But we’re pretty sure it will expand to more regions over the next few days. So you’ll have to wait for it. The update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 carries the firmware version F966NKSSECZK1 and has a download size of 620.33MB.

If you own either foldable, you can check for the update by heading to System Settings, then to Software update, and then Check for updates. If there’s an update waiting, you should see it download automatically. However, you’ll see the “Your software is up to date” message if there’s no new update.

The update fixes 179 vulnerabilities

Though it’s not a major OS-level update, there’s no harm in having at least 40% battery charged and connecting to a stable Wi-Fi network. Of the 179 security fixes, 155 are from Google, and 24 are from Samsung, including issues affecting Exynos chipsets, modems, the bootloader, SIM locks, and several core apps.

Meanwhile, Samsung is making steady progress with its next major release, One UI 9.5. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will receive the update as per the company’s schedule. There could be beta testing before the stable version is out. One UI 9.5 will still be based on Android 17, and it’ll reportedly be a minor update. Samsung is preparing the ground for a massive One UI 10 update.