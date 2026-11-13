Google is said to be working on automatic triggers for two Pixel features, one of which is Motion Assist and the other being Take A Message, with these triggers activating when Transit Mode is enabled. Transit Mode, for those unaware, is a mode that works similar in nature to Do Not Disturb Mode but with one key difference; it doesn’t block off notifications from everyone, like Do Not Disturb Mode does. Instead, it allows for preferred contacts and apps to communicate with you while everyone and everything else is blocked off.

It’s intended to curb distractions and minimize interruptions while driving. To coincide with these automatic triggers, Google developed Transit Mode 2.0, which detects when you’re in motion and now automatically turns itself on. This was pushed out as part of the most recent update. There’s also reportedly a toggle for that so you can disable the automatic activation of Transit Mode 2.0.

A new toggle for Transit Mode controls the automatic trigger for Motion Assist

Much like the toggle for Transit Mode itself, there’s a toggle for Motion Assist that when enabled, allows the automatic trigger to push through. A screenshot from Android Authority shows this toggle just a couple of settings below the toggle for Transit Mode, with a toggle for Bluetooth as well.

With regard to Take A Message, there is code that Android Authority found within the app that shows Google is currently working on it receiving an automatic trigger as well. When enabled, this would automatically send voice calls directly to the voicemail, but only if you’re recognized as being in motion. There is currently no mention of a time frame for when this feature is going to arrive. Nor is there any indication of when Google will roll out the automatic trigger toggles for Motion Assist.