Google is reportedly adding a new option for Pixel users to report inaccurate weather information through the stock Weather app. The feature was recently spotted in the latest app version. Users can report to Google whenever they feel the reported temperature or weather conditions do not match what they are experiencing.

Pixel users can now report inaccurate weather to Google

As spotted by Android Authority, a new option to report inaccurate weather appears in version 1.1.20261012 of the Pixel Weather app. It is available through a card labelled Report current weather. Users can access the card at the bottom of the weather details page. Moreover, the card includes a short message asking users to share current conditions to help improve local forecasts.

Once the user opens it, they will see a panel with two sections covering temperature and weather conditions. For temperature, users can choose between Warmer, Colder, and Seems accurate. The conditions section offers several options, including Cloudy, Clear, Rain showers, Sleet or hail, Snow showers, Strong thunderstorms, and Low visibility. It also displays the current weather conditions and temperature so that the user can get a reference before submitting the report.

Collective reports will help Google accurately display weather informations

Google says it will collect these reports along with device location and some diagnostic information. However, to protect privacy, the company says it won’t link this information to the user’s Google account.

Until now, many Pixel users have reported that the Weather app shows inaccurate readings. Thankfully, Google has finally done something to address the issue. The tech giant has begun releasing the updated Pixel Weather app with the new report weather option. Select Google Pixel phones have already received it. It should reach all eligible users in the coming days, though we do not have an official word on the same. Users who want to try it before the final release can sideload the latest Pixel Weather bundle from APKMirror.