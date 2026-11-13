Google Pixel has a screensaver feature and it’s exactly like it sounds, and it’s now reportedly broken for several users following the November update. Google rolled out the November Pixel Drop update to phones earlier this week, and it added a bunch of new stuff including features, stability improvements, bug fixes, and more. It also apparently broke stuff, but this is nothing new for Pixel updates.

Earlier this year, an update went out that broke the phone’s battery, though not to the point of not working. It simply caused the battery to drain a lot faster than it should. This new bug reportedly prevents the screensaver from dimming like it’s supposed to, which is posing a problem for people who have it enabled while they charge their phone at night.

The latest Pixel bug prevents the screen saver from dimming while charging

As noted by Android Authority, several reports have been posted by Pixel owners in the Pixel Phones subreddit complaining that the screensaver isn’t going dim when they plug the phone in. During the daytime, this would probably be less of an issue for a lot of users. At nighttime, however, your phone is plugged in, the lights are off, and you’re going to sleep. A bright display doesn’t do much good in this situation.

Some users have reportedly suggested that affected users should just turn the display brightness down. That would work, but defeats the purpose of having a dimming feature. The low-light mode as it’s officially called, isn’t broken for everyone, but more and more complaints are said to be popping up across both reddit and the support forums.

Google has not yet acknowledged the issue and there’s currently no mention of a fix. It’s reported that this doesn’t appear to be widespread, but it’s also not limited to just a few users.