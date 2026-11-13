After the Razr 2026 and Razr 2025 foldables, Motorola is finally rolling out the Android 17 update to the Razr Plus 2024 (review). Though the company is not very popular for pushing updates at a fast pace, Motorola is slowly picking up. The update brings a bunch of visual changes to the UI, updates to the core apps, and overall improvements.

Android 17 update reaches the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, starting in Europe

The update is reportedly rolling out to the European counterpart, the Razr 50 Ultra. For context, this is the same phone that’s available in the US as the Razr Plus 2024. Although there’s no word on a US rollout yet, the stable release in other regions is a good sign for US users. Either way, this follows the Android 17 beta program for the phone, which launched in April. That’s quite a long wait.

The Android 17 update brings a redesigned Quick Settings panel, offering a new look and better customization options. There’s also stronger vibration feedback. The app functionality on the cover has also been improved, addressing the issues that surface with Android 16. It also adds wallpaper depth effects and a new external display clock face.

Redesigned Quick Settings panel and wallpaper depth effects

While new updates are always welcome, not everything is smooth with the Razr Plus 2024, at least according to one Reddit user. They note that Android 17’s expanded notification bubbles are missing, and only the previous conversation-bubble-style functionality is available.

Since the update just started rolling out in the region, it might take a few days to reach every unit. But it will definitely arrive. You can check it manually by heading to Settings > System update or use Motorola’s Software Fix tool on a Windows PC to check available firmware using your IMEI. Meanwhile, there’s no news about the standard Razr 2024’s Android 17 update. The phone, which is internationally known as the Razr 50, was also missing from the company’s official eligibility list.