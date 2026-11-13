Samsung launched the Galaxy A18 4G variant a few months ago. Now it seems the company is preparing to bring the 5G variant of the phone. The Galaxy A18 5G has surfaced in the Bluetooth SIG certification database, suggesting an imminent launch, reportedly including in the US.

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G US variants surface on Bluetooth SIG ahead of launch

As spotted by SammyGuru, the Samsung Galaxy A18 5G has been listed in the Bluetooth SIG certification database. The listing shows model numbers for various regions, including global, US factory-unlocked, and carrier-locked, Canadian, Greater China, and US prepaid carrier models. The model numbers listed include SM-A186B, SM-A186B/DS, SM-A186U1, SM-A186U, SM-A186W, SM-A1860, and SM-S186V.

Samsung’s model numbers usually hint at where it plans to launch its devices. In that context, the model numbers ending with B reportedly belong to the international market, while U1 and U possibly hint at the US release. This means the South Korean giant is planning to bring the 5G variant to American consumers.

May not bring major upgrades over the predecessor

Samsung skipped launching the standard Galaxy A18 LTE model in the US market, making this a major development. As for the specs, we don’t know about the Galaxy A18 5G’s hardware currently. However, if Samsung sticks to its usual upgrade style, the phone may not bring drastic changes or major upgrades over the Galaxy A17 5G.

We may see a Super AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, Android 17 OS, and a decent 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A1x series is usually its affordable line. But the ongoing memory crisis and rising component costs are making them more expensive than their predecessors. We expect the same might be the case with the upcoming Galaxy A18 5G. But we’ll know for sure when it launches, likely later this year or early next year.