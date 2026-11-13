GTA 6 is coming out in less than week, and one point of contention for some gamers is that, even on the PS5 Pro, the game doesn’t run at 60fps. Rockstar has chosen to lock the game at a solid 30fps instead. That’s understandable for some with regard to the original PS5, but many expected a 60fps option on the PS5 Pro as this is a selling point of the console for other games, like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Ghost of Yotei, and others.

As it turns out, there’s a pretty good reason that GTA 6 doesn’t run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro, and it’s because it wouldn’t really be the same game if it did.

Rockstar was only able to make GTA 6 run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro by removing NPC heads

Gamers have made their voices heard on social media platforms like X and on the GTA 6 subreddit, but Rockstar has reportedly given the exact reason why the game was locked to 30fps. In an interview with The Gamer (that report now seems to have been pulled), Rockstar said that the game did run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro, but it had to “remove all of the cars and most of the heads” to make that work.

Just imagine running around the various regions of Leonida, the game’s map, and no one has a head and no one is driving. GTA 6’s map is gargantuan, with very high levels of detail and densely-packed areas that are more explorable than any other game in the franchise before it according to the studio. With a map that size and that detailed, Rockstar is saying that it wouldn’t be possible to have the game run at that frame rate while still rendering everything the game has to offer visually.

Latest interview with Rockstar Games exec.: “we had a build that ran at 60FPS on PS5 Pro, but in order to achieve this, we had to remove all of the cars and most of the heads.” https://t.co/Uds70t4aLB

— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 12, 2026