GTA 6 pre-orders have reportedly gone through the roof on both the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, surpassing $1 billion in sales, marking a huge milestone not only for Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive, but for the PlaySation and Xbox platforms as well. According to data from Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has sold about 12.13 million copies, and made roughly $1.18 billion in revenue.

The split is pretty uneven, with about 75% of those sales being on PlayStation, and about 25% being on Xbox. That split has not stopped it from becoming the most pre-ordered game on either console though. GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with some people having already obtained their copies of the game. Preloads for GTA 6 also started back on November 10.

GTA 6 pre-orders break records for PlayStation and Xbox

Many suspected that GTA 6 pre-orders would be hitting large numbers, but both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that not only did it do large numbers, it’s the most pre-ordered game in the history of either platform. In the pre-load post on the PlayStation Blog earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Manager Tim Turi confirmed that GTA 6 was the most pre-ordered game in the history of the PlayStation Store. The store has been around since the PS3 days, so, that’s a good 20 years.

From a sales standpoint, GTA 6 is poised to break records of its own even beyond the pre-order phase, and this is without any availability on PC. The game is suspected to hit PC sometime towards the Summer of 2027, though Rockstar nor Take-Tow Interactive have announced a PC release or when it might hit the platform. The massive game is about 212GB in file size, so it’s big all-around.