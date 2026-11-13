Most of us are probably familiar with generative AI. It’s what models like Claude and ChatGPT are basically about. You enter a prompt, and the AI responds. It’s more reactive and less proactive. However, agentic AI is becoming the next trend in the space, and it looks like Google’s Gemini task automation covers quite a number of apps on Android.

Google has a hidden list of apps that work with Gemini task automation

When Google first launched Gemini task automation, they never specified which apps will work with it. Instead, Google’s support page only mentions “select apps.” They also say that it supports “everyday tasks,” which includes booking flights and accommodations, buying tickets, and buying and selling products. Not particularly helpful.

However, thanks to Android Authority, they found a hidden server-side target app list on Android 17 that suggests that there are at least 134 apps that can take advantage of Gemini task automation.

This includes apps that are region-specific. For instance, there are apps specific to Australia and Canada that made the list. This includes McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Best Buy, Burger King, and 7-Eleven. It also appears that the target app list goes beyond the categories Google previously mentioned.

It covers productivity apps too, like Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Slack, and Evernote. However, it’s worth noting that an app being on the list doesn’t automatically mean support for task automations. As Android Authority notes, apps need to be on the target list, but at the same time, Gemini needs to support the task you’re asking for.

All of this is to suggest that Google is laying down the groundwork for future updates to Gemini’s capabilities.

So, which apps are supported?

According to Android Authority, here are the apps they found in the stable Android 17 QPR2 target app list. They are grouped by market.