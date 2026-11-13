Google Health is supposed to be the place where your health and fitness data is consolidated. It’s like a dashboard for all things health-related, so we can imagine how some users are annoyed that certain vitals and data were missing. Thankfully, Google has pushed out a Health fix.

Google Health gets fix for missing vitals and data

According to Android Authority, Google has confirmed to the publication that it is rolling out a fix for the Google Health app that will address missing vitals and data. This comes on the heels of the release of version 5.12 last week.

The trouble started after version 5.12 landed last week. Fitbit users reported missing heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and skin temperature readings. Resting heart rate and breathing rate vanished for some people too. One support thread opened on November 9 said vitals had been missing for two to three days. Google says no data was lost. Version 5.12 also added blood pressure logging for Fitbit Air users.

In a statement shared with Android Authority, a Google spokesperson said, “We are rolling out a fix for the issue where a small number of iOS users were missing metrics like vitals and daily totals for steps, distance, and energy burned. Updating to app version 5.12.2 will fix the issue. No user data was lost.”

What to do if your vitals are still missing

That being said, if your vitals are still missing, here’s what you can do. For affected iPhone users, they can check the App Store for version 5.12.2. You can also try signing out of Google Health and back in again. Some users say this brought the readings back. Some users also said switching to the weekly or monthly view helped.

It’s worth mentioning that Google only mentioned iOS in its statement. So it’s unclear whether Android users saw the same bug. Most Android users are still on version 5.11 anyway, so they might be safe. Either way, it won’t hurt to double-check. If you do notice any missing vitals, you should probably report it to Google ASAP so they can work on a fix.