Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has resigned. But this isn’t just a changing of the guard. Huang has been instrumental in leading NVIDIA and taking the company to where it is today. As such, his firing has created a fair amount of uncertainty. Especially in the open-source space. However, in a post on X, Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue vowed to keep fighting for open-source AI.

Hugging Face CEO vows to fight for open source AI

Now, some of you might be wondering what Hugging Face and open-source AI have to do with Huang being forced to resign. This is because back in September, NVIDIA announced plans to acquire Hugging Face in a $12.9 billion deal. For those unfamiliar, Hugging Face is a platform that distributes open-source and open-weight AI models.

So far, the deal appears to be on track to close in the first half of 2027. However, what some people are concerned about is, under new leadership, will NVIDIA still push and advocate for open-source AI? Right now, the company is being led by interim CEO Colette Kress, who has yet to comment on the status of the deal.

In his post on X, Delangue said “the whole thing sucks,” and how he wished none of it had happened. He also called it a “sad day.” However, he also said that despite everything, he will continue to fight for open-source AI. “But I want to make one thing clear: we’ll keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever. This is too important to slow down now. Let’s go!”

Why Huang’s exit matters

Huang’s exit from NVIDIA matters. Like we said, Huang has been instrumental in the company’s success over the past few decades. He was one of the loudest supporters of open and open-weight models. In July, he signed a policy letter with 25 companies, Hugging Face included. It urged the US government not to over-restrict open-weight models.

Delangue has said Hugging Face went to NVIDIA because open source needed more compute, support, and visibility. His stated goal was to help 100 million AI builders own their AI instead of renting it. However, the US Department of Justice reportedly started asking in October how the deal affects competition.

In any case, there’s still months to go before the deal closes. So we’ll have to wait until then to see how this plays out.