CXMT, one of China’s bigger chips manufacturers, is reportedly looking at building more chip fabs that would allow it to direct more memory chips onto the market. Doing so would make more product available, and that could help prices come down on at least one component that has cause the prices of products to skyrocket across the consumer electronics industry.

Right now, memory chips are at all-time high prices for manufacturers, and that cost has been passed onto the consumer via increased prices of RAM sticks, smartphones, laptops, game consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2, and just about anything that has memory in it. Even NVIDIA’s seven-year old NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro has gone up in price to $299. But speculation from new reports suggest that CXMT could help change all that, and sooner than people think.

CXMT could build up to 10 more chip fabs and flood the memory market by 2028

According to reporting from TechNews, via TrendForce and spotted by Abhishek Yadav on X, CXMT is said to be already in the process of building up to ten more chip fabs and looking to flood the market with memory chips by 2028. This is according to “Charles Kau,” who is referred to as the “Godfather of DRAM,” the reports say.

With chips flooding the market, this is suspected to cause prices to come down on other memory from brands like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. It’s also stated, however, that CXMT’s chips aren’t expected to match the quality of those three companies, but that CXMT would still plan to flood the market.

While the company is expected to be building 10 new fabs and starting production on chips, Kau has reportedly stated that CXMT won’t be making DRAM memory, just the chips used in the production of it.