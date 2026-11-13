A small bug is all it takes to break the user experience of a platform. Recently, we’ve seen one such incident: a YouTube TV bug caused channels to go missing in the Live tab. But fortunately, Google responded quickly and rolled out a fix, setting things right for users. Well, that didn’t last, as another bug seems to be disrupting things again for some users. According to reports, a “video unavailable” screen is interrupting shows and sporting events on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV ‘video unavailable’ bug is interrupting shows and sporting events

Going into detail, multiple users on online platforms like Reddit report seeing a black screen with a message that reads “Video Unavailable,” disrupting whatever is playing. This error message has started surfacing during shows and sporting events. However, the black screen apparently lasts about 10 seconds before returning to what’s playing at that moment.

While that may not sound like much, it’s enough to annoy you when you’re caught up in the moment, like during a basketball game when the clock is ticking. Rightly so, some users are venting their frustration on Reddit about this error.

The black screen lasts about 10 seconds

Meanwhile, some users claim the issue only happens when they are on NBC, isolating it to one network. Going by the comments from users, the black screen can appear multiple times during a show or sporting event. There doesn’t seem to be a workaround or fix for this at the moment, except for patiently waiting until it goes away.

Google has yet to acknowledge the issue. It seems like an issue that needs a fix from the company’s side. Even NBC hasn’t commented on the issue yet. We will share an update once more details become available or if someone manages to find a workaround or temporary fix. So stay tuned for that.