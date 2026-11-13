Google’s new Pixel Feature Drop update, the one for November 2026, brought forth two issues for Pixel devices. The update is essentially breaking Pixel cameras and wireless charging.

Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop is causing camera and charging issues

There is an easy fix for the issue with the camera, so let’s talk about that one first. Users are reporting the issue on Reddit and the Google Support forum. The issue seems to be prevalent on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series phones.

The Pixel’s camera stops working right after the installation of the update. For some, it shows the “Something went wrong. Close and open the Camera app again. Learn More” error. For others, the Camera app opens but shows nothing but a black screen.

There’s an easy fix for the camera issue, it seems

What’s interesting is that users are reporting that the same is the problem with third-party cameras as well. There is an easy fix for this, though. Users say that shutting down the device and leaving it powered off for around 5 minutes does the trick.

This is a very odd solution to this problem. Users tried clearing the app’s cache, uninstalling updates, and even running the phone in safe mode, but nothing worked. This shutdown trick seems to work, though, at least for some.

The wireless charging problem is something Google will have to fix, it seems

What about the wireless charging issue? Well, some Pixel device owners are reporting issues with wireless charging following the update. Their phones are showing a charging indicator, but the battery percentage keeps dropping instead of rising.

Users have been complaining to Google Support. The battery diagnostics seem to be normal, and the usual troubleshooting steps don’t help, including a hard reboot.

A different user says that he’s seeing a “Connected but not charging” status, and he also claims that the same wireless charger worked previously. He did not necessarily mention the November update, but he did mention “recent updates”. He also said that repositioning the phone or restarting it “sometimes” corrects the issues.