Peacock’s mobile app is about to look a lot more like TikTok. NBCUniversal is testing a redesign with a vertical video feed and AI-powered search, calling it its biggest mobile update yet.

NBCUniversal announced the redesigned app on November 11, as Android Central reports. Peacock has already started testing the new features and plans to keep testing them into 2027, so there’s no firm date for when everyone gets them.

The headline feature is the Clips Feed, a vertical video section for finding shows, movies, and sports. It lives in its own tab, so you won’t have to scroll through it to get to the regular home screen. Peacock says vertical video is central to making the mobile app feel different from what you see on your TV.

AI search and Franchise Hubs are coming too

Search is getting a Gemini-style makeover. Along with searching by title, you’ll be able to describe a mood or theme, then narrow down the results by continuing the conversation. Think “something funny and short for tonight,” then “only comedies with a reality TV vibe.”

Peacock is also adding Franchise Hubs for its biggest shows and series. They’ll pull together episodes, podcasts, interactive games, and live moments in one place. Minions, Love Island USA, and The Traitors are among the first examples.

Jim Denney, Peacock’s chief product officer, said the goal is for Peacock to be more than a place to watch. He described it as an entertainment platform that helps fans find and engage with content they love.

Peacock is following a trend here. Netflix has already added its own vertical video feed, and Spotify has added short-form video in its app. Android Central’s Rowan Davies isn’t a fan, arguing these feeds are mostly built to keep you in the app longer, not to help you find something to watch. I agree with that. I want to open a streaming app, pick a show, and start watching. I don’t need another feed to scroll before bed.

Still, it’s easy to see why Peacock wants this. It held 2.6% of all US TV viewing in Nielsen’s July report, well behind YouTube and Netflix, and streaming has become a fight for attention. A feed that keeps people in the app longer is one way to compete, whether viewers asked for it or not.