Samsung’s smart glasses won’t let you go live on social media, and that’s by design. Google says its Play Store rules block apps from using the camera on Intelligent Eyewear for social live streaming, which sets these glasses apart from Meta’s. It’s one of several privacy rules Google laid out just as the glasses opened for pre-order this week, and they’re meant to pair with the Android phones you already have.

Shahram Izadi, Google’s VP and GM of XR, detailed the protections in a blog post on November 12, as SamMobile points out. He said privacy on glasses has to protect both the person wearing them and the people in front of them.

Google Play’s policies now bar apps from social live streaming, real-time facial recognition, and changing how the outward recording light works. That’s a big difference from Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which can stream straight to Instagram and Facebook.

Google is building privacy into the hardware, too

Every pair has an outward-facing light that turns on when you take a photo or record video. If you cover it or tamper with it, sensors are designed to notice and block the camera. Google says this light was the feature bystanders found most helpful in its testing.

The glasses are also designed to blur the faces of people around you before an image gets sent to Gemini. The microphones focus on your voice by default, not the conversations around you. There’s also a physical switch to turn the glasses off completely.

Google says what the camera sees isn’t used to train its AI models or to target ads, and it isn’t saved in your Gemini history. Data on the glasses is encrypted, and so is anything sent to your phone or the cloud. Third-party apps have to ask permission before they can use the camera, and you can revoke that access at any time.

The rules extend to the people wearing them. To use the glasses, you have to agree not to record people without permission, not to record in sensitive places, and not to cover the light. Breaking those rules can get your glasses disabled. Setup also requires a Google account for someone 18 or older.

Google’s timing makes sense. Meta has been under pressure for months over how its glasses get used, including a letter from Senators Ron Wyden and Ed Markey asking about LED tampering and footage of people recorded without their consent. Google is clearly trying to get ahead of those questions before its glasses ship.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear runs Android XR and opened for pre-order on November 12 through Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, with deliveries expected in mid-December. It launches first in the US and South Korea.