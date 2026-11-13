X is finally making a change many of us have been waiting for. You will now be able to share 5x more photos and videos on X. The Elon Musk-owned company is finally removing a limitation that has been around since the Twitter days.

You can now post up to 20 photos and videos on X, after an old limitation has been removed

You will now be able to post up to 20 photos and videos per post. Up until now, you were limited to 4. That change is already live on the web version of X, so you can already start enjoying the removal of that limitation.

When it comes to an app version of X, it’s live there as well, but you’ll need to update to the latest version. As app updates utilize a staged rollout philosophy, there’s a chance it’s not available to everyone just yet.

I’ve just checked my X app on Android, and I have the feature available. The app update arrived recently and brought this change with it. The same should be the case with the iOS version, actually, in case you’re wondering.

The news has been shared by Jonah Katz, by the way, a Mobile Engineering Lead for X. He attached a bunch of neat images to his announcement on X to show us that the feature is up and running.

This change follows a bunch of others this year

X has made quite a few changes to its services this year. X Money was announced back in July. It was announced in the US for Premium subscribers. Also this year, the company introduced XChat.

XChat was first announced as a standalone app at the end of last year, but that didn’t last. The company decided to bake it into X itself in 2026, and it’s now a part of it. More changes are expected to follow.