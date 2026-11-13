Blocking phone calls and automatically filtering out spam calls, are features that pretty much all modern day smartphones have. But if for whatever reason you’d like to keep track of those calls, Samsung might be building a blocked calls hub. This will allow users to actually track all their blocked calls, maybe to check the numbers or to see the frequency.

Samsung working on blocked calls hub

This was discovered by the folks at Android Authority while digging into One UI 9.5. What they found was a dedicated Blocked calls dashboard inside the Phone app. It’s still hidden, so nobody can try it yet.

However, based on what they found and in the screenshots below, the dashboard shows how many calls your phone blocked over the past 30 days. It sorts them into three groups. This includes potential fraud, suspected spam, and numbers you blocked yourself. So the next time you block a number from the new section, it will show up there the next time that number rings.

That being said, Samsung hasn’t officially announced anything yet. But then again, we shouldn’t be surprised. Samsung is busy working on new features for One UI 9.5. As with all these features, they are subject to change. So what we see now may look different upon release. Or in some cases, it might not even see the light of day.

Blocked call history on Galaxy phones today

Blocked-call history isn’t entirely new. Right now, you can open the Phone app, tap Recents, and use the three-dot menu to show or hide blocked calls. What changes is that the new hub would gather that information in one place.

Samsung also has several advanced call blocking or filtering features in place. For instance, the Galaxy S26 launched with a Call Screening AI feature. The company is expanding scam call detection to more countries with One UI 9. It already offers fake AI caller detection in Korea. Google also previously launched its own Fake Call Detection in June.

In any case, this is just part of a larger picture. We’ve seen some of the other potential changes coming in One UI 9.5. The update is expected to arrive early 2027, possibly alongside the Galaxy S27 series.