Samsung might have found a way to make finger drawing on your phone feel more like using a stylus, and it involves wearing two smart rings. A new patent application describes how a pair of rings could add pressure and tilt control to drawing with a bare finger on Android phones without built-in stylus support.

Patentlyze dug into the filing, published November 12 as US 2026/0358914 A1. Samsung filed it in July, and it continues an earlier international application from 2024.

The problem it’s trying to solve is pretty simple. When you draw on a phone with your finger, every line comes out the same width and shade, no matter how hard you press. A stylus fixes that, but most phones don’t support one, and it’s easy to leave at home.

Two rings, two jobs

Samsung’s idea splits the work between two rings. One goes on a finger of your free hand and measures how much you bend it, which the phone treats like pressing harder. The other goes on your drawing finger and tracks how you tilt it.

The phone turns those readings into brush settings. Pressure controls how thick or transparent a line is, and tilt controls gradation, or how one shade blends into the next. In one example from the filing, a stroke drawn with no tilt has a single tone, while a stroke at 60 degrees has four tones and a thicker line.

There’s more to it. The phone can subtract its own angle to figure out your finger’s tilt against the screen, and it can factor in how much of your finger is touching the glass. Sliders let you adjust how much each ring affects the brush. The filing also describes a preview that pops up when a ring gets close to the screen, an eraser that uses the same pressure and tilt controls, and an ink bleed effect.

The biggest advantage is that the screen doesn’t need a special pen layer. The rings do all the sensing.

The obvious catch is that you’d need two smart rings, one on each hand. Most people don’t own one, let alone two. And curling a finger on your other hand to press harder would take some getting used to.

Samsung already sells the Galaxy Ring, but it only works as a health and fitness tracker today. This is also one of several recent ring-related patents from Samsung, including one for a foldable phone that can charge a smart ring. Like any patent, there’s no guarantee this will ever become a real feature.

For now, if you want real pressure-sensitive drawing on a Samsung phone, you need the S Pen, which is still limited to Samsung’s Ultra models like the Galaxy S27 Ultra expected next year.