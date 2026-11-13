According to a report by Digital Chat Station, OPPO has several exciting products in the works, including its first wide foldable. The tipster shared the information via Weibo, as per usual.

OPPO is aiming to deliver three first-of-a-kind products in the near future

So, based on the shared information, the company is working on a wide foldable, a wide non-folding flagship phone, and a pocket gimbal camera. All three products will be the first of a kind for OPPO.

The pocket gimbal camera is tipped to arrive before the end of this year. The device is codenamed ‘Fuyao’, and it could feature a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.12-inch sensor size. Hasselblad will be part of the picture.

Its wide foldable will use a flagship chip from Qualcomm

When it comes to a wide foldable, it will allegedly utilize a 2nm Snapdragon processor. It is not noted which chip, though. It could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

The tipster also notes that the crease will be basically non-existent, which was the case on the OPPO Find N6. To this day, that phone has the least visible crease. Well, the iPhone Duo is close, but only because of the matte plastic screen protector, which hides what’s underneath.

A 200-megapixel camera with “gimbal imaging” is also mentioned for this smartphone. We’re presuming that will be the main camera on the phone, but we’re still not sure.

That device will likely be called the OPPO Find N7, or at least one of the phones in the Find N7 lineup. We’re not sure if only a wide foldable is coming, or if OPPO is aiming to announce a square book-style foldable as well.

A wide non-folding phone is also coming

The last device on the list is a wide non-folding smartphone. That phone will have a 16:9 display aspect ratio, and it’s inspired by the Huawei Pura X View, as are other upcoming wide non-folding phones.

While the company did launch wider phones way back in the day, we live in different times, and wide phones are not what they used to be. They have much larger displays now, as the bezels are much thinner, so they are technically a brand new product category.

That phone will also be built around a 200-megapixel camera, in case you were wondering. We’re still not sure when it will arrive, or what specs OPPO is planning to offer.