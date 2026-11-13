Sometimes when trying to lose weight or stay in shape, having someone hold you accountable or share your journey with is a good way to stay on your plan. So, if you’re a Whoop user, the company has recently launched the “Humans” social network.

Whoop launches “Humans” social network

Whoop just launched Whoop Humans, a social network that lives inside the app. It is available for members on November 12. Through the social network, you can follow friends and family. You can also share the fitness and health data you pick. Sleep, recovery, and workouts are all included. However, for those worried about privacy, nothing goes out unless you choose it.

Members also get to decide which workout types and achievements appear. They can also remove followers whenever they want. A new feature called Moments lets people post photos from workouts and personal milestones. Followers can reportedly react and comment too. Reports say members can also flag inappropriate comments or photos for review.

According to CEO Will Ahmed, every account belongs to a real person with a “verified heartbeat.” That’s Whoop’s answer to bots and AI-generated posts. Whoop Humans also reportedly comes with every membership tier at no extra cost.

How Whoop Humans fits next to Teams

Now, Humans isn’t Whoop’s first time at trying to make its platform more social. Remember when comparing stats on Whoop meant joining a Team? If you’re wondering how that differs, that setup works for groups and leaderboards. However, it’s not as elegant when you only want to follow one friend. The launch of Humans doesn’t mean that Teams is going away. Both features will continue to live side-by-side.

The launch of Humans is interesting. For a while, Whoop was the leader in the screen-less fitness tracker space. However, we’ve seen several other companies hop on that bandwagon. This includes Luna, Google, and if the rumors are true, Apple is reportedly considering something similar as well.

So, having a social networking space could give Whoop users a reason to keep using its platform.