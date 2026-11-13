Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 is now rolling out, two weeks after the QPR3 Beta 3 update landed. It follows the stable launch of Android QPR2, which landed recently.

Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 is now rolling out to Pixel devices

Having said that, Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 is now rolling out to a bunch of Pixel devices. If you’re a member of the Android Beta Program, you’ll get it via the OTA update. System images are also available. If you’re not a member of the Android Beta Program, you can easily join via the link above as we speak.

Be warned, though. This is a beta update, not a stable update. There’s a good chance you’ll experience some bugs along the way, so we would not recommend installing it on your daily driver.

Having that in mind, the update is available for the following devices: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

It fixes a handful of annoying issues

The Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 addresses a handful of issues. It addresses memory leaks in system_server that caused severe UI lag, Pixel Launcher crashes, and unexpected device restarts.

Conscrypt has also been throwing an unclear IllegalArgumentException message when TLSv1 or TLSv1.1 connection protocols were rejected for apps targeting API level 36. That should no longer happen following this update.

Google also fixed the on-screen keyboard issue, as it was appearing visually clipped or partially cut off during text input. Excessive Bluetooth background activity was consuming an abnormal amount of power and rapidly draining the device battery; that issue has also been fixed.

This update also brings back the missing Bluetooth absolute volume setting. You can now fully disable it via Settings -> System -> Developer options -> Bluetooth -> Disable absolute volume.